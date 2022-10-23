A Man Called Otto Release Date Confirmed For December?

Tom Hanks is one of the greatest actors of all time and he is going to be seen in the upcoming film titled A Man Called Otto. The film is based on the novel by Fredrik Backman called A Man Called Ove. The star cast of this upcoming movie is extremely talented and promising.

A Man Called Otto starring the famous Tom Hanks is directed by Marc Forster and it happens to be the second film adaptation of the novel by Fredrik Backman. The first adaptation was a Swedish film that was released in 2015 and had the original title of the novel. Tom Hanks is also the producer of the film along with Gary Goetzman, Rita Wilson, and Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro.

The production companies of the movie are Columbia Pictures, Stage 6 Films, Playtone, SF Studios, Artistic Films, and 2DUX2.

A Man Called Otto release date has been officially announced and the film is first going to be released on December 25, 2022, for a limited theatrical release later it will be available for a wide release on January 13, 2023.

Movie A Man Called Otto Creator Marc Forster Stars Tom Hanks

Rachel Keller

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Genres

Comedy

Drama Production companies 2DUX²

Playtone

SF Productions Language English Filming locations Central Union Terminal, Toledo, Ohio, USA A Man Called Otto Release date December 25, 2022 Theatrical release January 13, 2023

A Man Called Otto Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the limited theatrical release of the upcoming film titled A Man Called Otto is going to take place later this year on December 25, 2022, on Christmas Day, and will later be released on January 13, 2023.

The genres associated with this upcoming Tom Hanks film are comedy and drama and it is an adaption of the novel titled A Man Called Ove written by Fredrik Backman. David Magee is responsible for the screenplay and the film is going to be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film was initially announced in September 2017 and is finally ready to be released.

A Man Called Otto Plot

A Man Called Otto plot is inspired by the novel A Man Called Ove and it revolves around a grumpy old man of 60 years who is called Otto Anderson played by Tom Hanks. The man loses his wife and is now a widower who doesn’t like the world without his love. He is an adamant man who is set in his ways and doesn’t want to live anymore.

After getting fed up with everything he decided that he is going to commit suicide but his plans are not played out because of his new neighbors who happen to be a positive lively family. His attempts to end his life are interrupted by his neighbors and a strange but heartwarming friendship is developed between them and the old lonely grumpy man Otto.

The book received a lot of love and the first Swedish adaptation was also heartfelt. the upcoming version is also expected to be full of emotions and fun.

Where To Watch A Man Called Otto

A Man Called Otto streaming is going to take place in the theatres upon its release. The movie will be available for a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2022, and will later have a wide release by Sony Pictures Releasing on January 13, 2023. As of now, the film is being released in the theatres but we can expect it to be released on other streaming platforms as well in the future.

A Man Called Otto filming began early this year in February and was wrapped up by the month of May. The filming took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and its budget was 50 million dollars. A Man Called Otto is going to be available in English which is its original language.

A Man Called Otto Cast

A Man Called Otto cast includes the following actors that are listed below.

• Tom Hanks plays the character of Otto.

• Elle Chapman plays the character of Sarah.

• Spenser Granese plays the character of Nick.

• Josefine Lindegaard plays the character of Julia.

• Kelly Lamor Wilson plays the character of Shari Kenzie

Along with these actors, the main roles are also being played by Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton, and Mike Birbiglia.

The Talk On Social Media About A Man Called Otto

The announcement of the upcoming film titled A Man Called Otto has hyped up the audience. The film has an official page on the famous social media platform Instagram with the handle “amancalledotto” and an official page on Twitter as well with the handle “@AManCalledOtto”.

The audience took to social media to express their feelings towards the upcoming film and said that they are excited to see Tom Hanks play the role of a grumpy old man. The viewers have also appreciated the storyline and are expecting the film to be very entertaining.

What To Expect From A Man Called Otto?

Tom Hanks is provided the audience with more exceptional work in the past and it is only fair that the audience expects great things from this upcoming comedy-drama film. It will be refreshing to see Tom Hanks play the role of a grumpy old man since he is famous for portraying funny, innocent, and nice characters who are generally sweet.

The storyline is also going to explore themes of emotions and loss. It will be heartwarming to see new developing odd friendships and the audience will definitely be entertained.

A Man Called Otto Trailer

A Man Called Otto trailer has been officially released and it gives the audience a glimpse of what the film is going to be about. The trailer begins with Tom Hanks in his element, a grumpy old person who seems to be having a problem with everything around him. He is described as a man who doesn’t hate the world but hates the people who are ruining it which gives a comic touch to the film. He can be seen making racial remarks and ironically denying that he isn’t doing so.

As the trailer continues, Otto ( Tom Hanks) is seen at the cemetery where he shows a soft side while speaking to his late wife. He is then seen with his new neighbors who have just moved in. Otto is grumpy and finds them annoying but the neighbors seem to be growing on him. He can also be seen babysitting for the new neighbors and the grumpy man inside him can be softening toward the end.