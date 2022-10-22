Young Rock, as the title suggests, is a show based on the life of famous wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The series first premiered in the year 2021 and has received a fair share of positive reviews.

The series has had two seasons up until now and it has been revived for a third season earlier this year in the month of May. The Young Rock season 3 release date has been officially announced and the new season is going to make its premiere soon.

About Young Rock Season 3

The American television sitcom titled Young Rock is created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. The series is based on the famous professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson who is more famously known as “The Rock”.

The show is narrated by Dwayne Johnson and he also plays himself in the series. Young Rock is executively produced by Brian Gewirtz, Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Jeff Chiang, and Jennifer Carreras. The production companies of the series are Grit & Superstition, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions, World Wrestling Entertainment, and Universal Television.

Release Date November 4, 2022

The Young Rock season 3 release date has been officially announced and the show is going to make its premiere on November 4, 2022, on NBC.

Young Rock Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Young Rock was released in the month of February 2021 and its second season premiered earlier this year in March 2022. The series was renewed for a third season in May 2022 and as mentioned earlier, the Young Rock season 3 release date has been officially announced, the new season is going to be available for the audience to watch on the famous streaming platform NBC on November 4, 2022.

The series Young Rock is distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution. The storyline of the series follows the life of actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson and includes some true events which are complimented with fictitious events. The series is narrated by Dwayne Johnson and has special guest appearances and also the portrayal of very famous wrestlers.

What Is the Young Rock Season 3 Plot?

The Young Rock plot revolves around Dwayne Johnson in a different frame. The premise of the show is set in the year 2032 when Dwayne Johnson is running as a candidate for the United States presidential election.

The protagonist can be seen having flashbacks as he is moving forward with his campaign. He can be seen being part of interviews and several conversations which send him back to his life and the audience understands why the character is the way he is.

Three periods of his life are showcased in the series and in the first season, the show witnesses Johnson as a high school student, a college student, and a football player. The Young Rock season 3 plot will pick up from where the show left off and the audience is going to see more of Dwayne’s WWE career as a professional wrestler.

The season 2 finale witnessed his WrestleMania debut. A lot of aspects of the wrestler and actor’s career will be showcased in a light manner.

Where To Watch Young Rock Season 3?

The Young Rock season 3 streaming is going to take on the well-known platform NBC which is the original network of the series. It is also distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution. Besides NBC, both seasons of the series are available on the famous streaming platform Peacock.

The upcoming third season is going to be available on NBC upon its release and a day later the show is expected to be available on Peacock as well. The running time of the episodes of the series Young Rock is 22 to 24 minutes and its original language is English. A special holiday episode aired in the month of December 2021 and the series in total has 24 episodes up until now.

Who’s In The Cast Of Young Rock Season 3?

The Young Rock cast includes a bunch of talented actors that are listed below along with the characters they play in the show.

Besides these main and recurring characters, a lot of guest stars have also been a part of the series Young Rock including Bryan Probets, Carly Daniels, Gaby Seow, Jordana Beatty, Karen Ceesay, Michael Torpey, Luke Hemsworth, Clayton Watson, Sean Astin, and Heather Watson.

The Young Rock season 3 cast is going to include all of the show’s main characters including Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacy Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefi, Adrian Groulx, and more.

The Talk On Social Media About Young Rock Season 3

The series Young Rock has several pages dedicated to it on various social media platforms that keep the audience and fans updated with news related to the series. The show has received a fair number of positive reviews since the time of its release and the audience often takes to social media to express their feelings towards the series.

The audience has loved the show so far and is hoping to see more of adult Rock as the previous seasons have highlighted enough of his childhood and teenage days. Fans have also expressed that the show is inspiring and has also helped them with their own problems.

Young Rock SEASON 3 is almost here!



Tune in to our original comedy series premiere on November 4th, only on @nbc 📺

#YoungRock pic.twitter.com/4IvsvN4KTf — Seven Bucks Prod (@SevenBucksProd) October 18, 2022

The audience loves the portrayal of different wrestlers and has expressed that the show brings back major nostalgia. All in all, the audience is keenly looking forward to seeing the new season if Young Rock.

What To Expect From Young Rock Season 3?

The first two seasons of Young Rock perfectly gave an insight into the life of Dwayne Johnson who is famously known as “The Rock” in the wrestling ring and even otherwise. The wrestler and actor has given the audience significant work in the past and it is only fair the audience expects good things from the upcoming season as well.

The Young Rock season 3 spoilers have suggested that the new season is going to be full of Dwayne Johnson’s wrestling career and will highlight his solid career in the WWE. The audience can expect to see more of adult Dwayne in the upcoming season and can also expect to be thoroughly entertained.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Young Rock Season 3?

The Young Rock season 3 episodes have not been released as of now but the show is expected to have around 11 to 12 episodes just like its previous seasons. The episode guide will be updated soon as the show is going to be released very soon on November 4, 2022.

Is There a Trailer For Young Rock Season 3?

The Young Rock season 3 trailer has not been officially released as of now but there is a small promo making the announcement of the show that is given below. The trailer can be expected to be out soon.