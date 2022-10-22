Joanna Simon Death: Opera Singer from Famously Musical Family Dies at 85

It’s a forfeit of another talent!

Joanna Simon, the Opera singer from a famously musical family, died at 85 after a battle with metastatic thyroid cancer on Oct. 19, Wednesday.

Joanna Simon Death

The family was extremely laborious to announce the tragic death of Joanna, who was an opera singer cum arts correspondent for PBS. The Emmy-winning icon was a mezzo-soprano and journalist. Right after the news was leaked, the internet has been taking it to every social platform and people are pouring their love in tremendous to the near and dear ones. Her fans were ecstatic to know the cause of Joanna’s death, and apparently, that was the reason why the matter reached much popularity on the internet.

Because of her greatest work, Joanna was acknowledged as one of many best-known American opera singers to rise in the 60s.

Prior to her demise, Joanna was in Manhattan and so far as is well known, her father Richard was the Simon in the “Simon and Schuster,” the popular publishing home.

Joanna Simon is the eldest sister of singer-songwriter Carly Simon, who is currently mourning the death of her two sisters, Joanna Simon and Lucy Simon, who died from fatal breast cancer on Thursday, Oct. 20. So, Carly lost both her sisters earlier this week.

A couple of days before Lucy’s death, Joanna was taken to the hospital and it was Ms. Simon’s primary cousin, Mary Achhim, who first took the news to public attention. Since that, many individuals have been sharing their condolence messages to the family and have been paying tribute to her on Twitter.

“Carly Simon’s two sisters, both themselves musically gifted, died within a day of one another, both from cancer. Yesterday ex-opera singer Joanna Simon, 85. And today Lucy Simon, 82, Broadway composer of the Secret Garden & Doctor Zhivago,” Tweeted New York Theatre on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, The New York Times wrote, “Joanna Simon, a smoky-voiced mezzo-soprano who grew up in a household loaded with musical talent, including her younger sisters Lucy and Carly, before forging an acclaimed career as a concert singer and an opera, has died at 85.”

As a singer, Simon performed internationally from 1962 to 1986 and she was well known for possessing the distinctively “smokey-voiced mezzo-soprano.” thereafter, she often used to take short breaks from the music world and pops up occasionally.

Simon was the first singer to record Irene in Handel’s Tamerlano, singing Opera’s foremost recording in 1970. The talented saga also made recordings with various orchestras like Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic, and New York Philharmonic.

Eventually, Joanna became a featured performer at the Ed Sullivan Show as well as a singer in the recording of Carly’s song “Turn of the Tide.” She was also a panelist on What’s My Line? And has frequently appeared at events hosted by Mike Douglas, David Frost, Merv Griffin, and Dick Cavett.

After a long while, Joanna retired from singing professionally and went on to serve at PBS’s MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour as an Art Correspondent in 1986. With the same program, Joanna was honored with an Emmy Award.

Afterward, Joanna joined Fox Residential Group in Manhattan as a real estate broker. In 2012, she was promoted as Vice President at the Fox Residential Group.

Her younger sister, Carly, became a best-selling pop star after their folk-duo days, and her older sister, Joanna, was an opera singer with an international career. Joanna Simon, at 85, died in Manhattan a day before Lucy Simon's death.

In her 85 years of lifetime, she has had two companions, Gerald Walker (1976 – 2004) and Walter Cronkite (2005- 2009). The former was an author of the book, Cruising and an article editor at The New York Times Magazine. They were together until Gerlad’s death in 2004. Through real estate, Joanna met Cronkite, who was mourning the death of his beloved wife Betsy, and the two dated for four years.

Woefully, Joanna Simon died a just day before her 86th birthday at their home in Manhattan, which was also a day before her sister, Lucy Simon breathed her last.

Her fans are shedding tears by looking back at the phenomenal singer, who is only a memory today. Now, they are more concerned for the family, who is entitled to bear the loss of two incredible individuals within two days.

Lucy Simon, who died at her home in Piedmont, New York was popular as Simon Sisters along with the pop superstar Carly Simon.