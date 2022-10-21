‘Transformers: EarthSpark’Paramount+ Release Date Revealed!!

The Transformers franchise has received a lot of appreciation since the time of its release. There have been multiple movies and series based on creatures that can transform into vehicles. One such series from the franchise titled Transformers: Earth Spark is going to be released soon.

The series is going to be computer-animated, and it is based on the Transformers toy line by the famous Hasbro. The Transformers: EarthSpark release date has been officially announced and the series is going to be premiering soon on Paramount Plus.

About Transformers Earth Spark

In February 2022, the creators of Transformers: EarthSpark announced that the series is going to be premiering towards the end of the year. The genres associated with computer-animated series are science fiction, action, and action comedy.

The production companies of the show are Entertainment One, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and ICON Creative Studio. The Transformers: EarthSpark release date has been officially announced and the alien transforming vehicles will be back on November 11, 2022, on the famous streaming platform Paramount Plus.

Series Transformers: Earthspark Stars Alan Tudyk

Rory McCann

Diedrich Bader Genres Animation

Action

Adventure

Comedy

Family

Sci-Fi Country of origin United States Language English Production companies Entertainment One

Entertainment One

Hasbro Studios Network Paramount+ Release Date November 11, 2022

The series will be distributed by Entertainment One and it includes a bunch of talented voice actors. The executive producers of the series include Ant Ward, Ciro Nieli, Nicole Dubuc, and Dale Malinowski.

Transformers: EarthSpark Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming computer-animated series titled Transformers: EarthSpark release date has been officially confirmed and the series will be available for the audience to watch on November 11, 2022.

The series is going to follow the first-ever transformers born on Earth which are called Terrans. The Terrans will be seen uniting with the humans to form a family and survive on planet earth.

The original network of the upcoming series is Paramount Plus, and its debut is going to take place on the same day upon its release.

Also Check:

Wendell & Wild Netflix Animated Movie Premiere In October 2022!!

Drink Masters Netflix Release Date Out!! Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates

It has also been announced that the show is going to have a total of 26 episodes that will be streamed in the English language, and it will explore themes of comedy and action.

The show is based on Transformers by Hasbro and Takara and will be distributed by Hasbro’s Entertainment One.

Transformers: EarthSpark Plot

Transformers: EarthSpark plot is going to revolve around a new generation of alien transforming vehicle robots. The series will feature transformers that were born on planet Earth and are unaware of the series of war and struggle the other transformers have faced.

These robots are new to everything and have a fresh slate hence the series will see their development and growth. The storyline of the upcoming series based on the Transformers franchise is unique and intriguing and will be seen exploring themes of family and friendship.

The Terrans will be seen working with human children to protect themselves as well as the children, making their own place in the world and forming a well-knit family. The new breed of Transformers will bring a refreshing change and potential for growth of the plot

Where To Watch Transformers: EarthSpark?

Transformers: EarthSpark streaming will take place on the famous streaming platform Paramount Plus which is the show’s original network. The series will also be available to stream on some Nickelodeon channels in selective countries.

The series will bring a new generation of Transformers along with action and comedy. The transformers called Terrans will be seen developing a relationship with humans. The show is going to have a total of 26 episodes.

Transformers: EarthSpark Cast

Transformers: EarthSpark cast includes the following voice actors that are listed below.

Sydney Mikayla voices the character of Robby Malto.

Zion Broadnax voices the character of Morgan “Mo” Malto.

Kathreen Khavari voices the character of Twitch Malto.

Zeno Robinson voices the character of Thrash Malto.

Danny Pudi voices the character of Bumblebee.

Benni Latham voices the character of Dot Malto.

Jon Jon Briones voices the character of Alex Malto.

Alan Tudyk voices the character of Optimus Prime.

Rory McCann voices the character of Megatron.

Cissy Jones voices the character of Elita-1.

Diedrich Bader voices the character of Mandroid.

Nolan North voices Swindle and Hardtop.

Michael T. Downey voices the character of Wheeljack.

Marc Evan Jackson voices the character of Agent Schloder.

Sean Kenin Reyes voices the character of Soundwave.

Nicole Dubuc voices the character of Skywarp.

Martha Marion voices the character of Arcee.

Kari Wahlgren voices the character of Executive Agent Croft.

Daran Norris voices the character of Mr. Smelt.

The Talk On Social Media About Transformers: Earthspark

The announcement of the new computer-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark has created a buzz. The audience is hyped up, and the Transformers franchise fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the series. Fans have made pages dedicated to the show to keep the audience updated with news related to the series.

Might need to make some new rules about waiting till you have your driver’s license before being bonded to any Transformers Bots 🤔😂



Our new series, Transformers: EarthSpark rolls out this Nov 11 on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/3Ig9QesEGl — Nickelodeon Animation (@NickAnimation) October 20, 2022

The viewers took to social media to express that the Transformers: EarthSpark spoilers hint at the series having potential. Fans are happy that Elita is going to be getting the significant spotlight in the series and have also appreciated the animation of the show.

What To Expect From Transformers: EarthSpar?

Repeatedly the Transformers franchise has provided the audience with quality content and entertainment hence it is only fair that the audience expects good things from the upcoming Transformers: EarthSpark as well.

The creators have described the show as a series full of comic events as well as a significant amount of action. The series is exploring a new angle and the audience will get to witness Transformers born on Earth which is a refreshing twist. Overall, the series looks good, and the audience can expect to be thoroughly entertained.

Must Check:

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Trailer Released!

Disenchanted Gets New Disney+ Release Date

Transformers: EarthSpark Trailers In Detail

Transformers: EarthSpark trailer was released in the form of a short clip a while ago and it gives us a glimpse of what the new computer-animated series is going to bring to the table. The trailer begins with two children in a shady place questioning if anybody else had been where they were. The children are then seen falling due to a crack in the ground.

Megatron always knew how to make an entrance 💜 Transformers: #EarthSpark rolls out on #ParamountPlus Nov 11! pic.twitter.com/S7xMaJs7Mw — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) October 13, 2022

They discover a shiny object which gives birth to two robot-like creatures. One of the children soon recognizes the creatures and delightfully expresses that they are transformers. As the trailer continues, Optimus and Bumblebee are revealed, and they discuss the future of the Transformers born on Earth. Clippings of the children and robots are seen in action.