Ryan Gosling Looks Unrecognizable on the Set of His New ’80s Movie

Talk about versatility! Actor Ryan Gosling who rocked the look of Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken, with his iconic blond hair and perfectly fit body, has now stunned his fans with a completely different look that seems far away from Ken. The latest pictures of the ‘Notebook’ actor from the set of his upcoming movie ‘The Fall Guy’ has shocked fans and audience all over the world.

Ryan Gosling Looks Unrecognizable on ’80s Set

The pictures that came up were from the sets of his movie ‘The Fally Guy’ which is currently under filming in Sydney. The photos were reportedly taken on Thursday, October 20 in which the actor is seen having dirty blond hair with locks and also a full-grown beard. As for the costume, Gosling is wearing a white collared shirt that is buttoned up all the way. He pairs the shirt with a bright red jacket and is also seen wearing a white baseball cap backward.

Just like the sensation that his Ken pictures created on the internet, the new look has also gone viral within hours of its release. While some people appreciated the versatility of the actress, some people made fun of his new look. While some people tweeted “Ryan Gosling just made my whole day,” there were also tweets that said “someone check on Ryan Gosling, PLEASE.” and “someone check on Ryan Gosling, PLEASE.”

In the pictures, Ryan is seen standing atop a five-story car parking. Later, the actor was also spotted rocking a pair of dark sunglasses as he planned to jump off the building he was standing on. The 42-year-old actor has taken a huge leap from his role as Ken for the role in ‘The Fall Guy’. The movie is to be released in March 2024, with actress Emily Blunt starring opposite him. The movie is directed by David Leitch, who is famous for his iconic movie ‘John Wick’ starring Keanu Reeves and also for blockbuster movies like Fast and Furious (2019), Deadpool, and so on.

The upcoming movie ‘The Fall Guy’ starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blut is an adaptation of a TV series that was aired from 1981 to 1986. The original series followed the life and adventures of Colt Seavers, who was a Hollywood stuntman who also used to work as a bounty hunter to make some extra earnings between his Hollywood gigs. He makes use of his well-maintained physique and his knowledge about stunts to capture criminals and fugitives on the run.

In the original series, the role of Colt Seavers was played by Lee Majors. The role of Colt Seavers is often accompanied by his cousin Howie Manson, who is a stuntman-in-making. Seavers often refers to Howie as ‘kid’ in the series. The role of Howies was played by actor Douglas Barr.

The discussions to develop a film from the TV series started as early as 2010. The Los Angeles Times announced that a movie will be made based on the popular TV series. Dreamworks production was initially planned to produce the film and director Martin Campbell was in talks to direct the movie. . Later in 2013, there were also allegations that Dwyane Johnson was in negotiations to play the title role in the movie and that director McG was to take up the project as the director.

Even though there were allegations, the project never took life and no further news was available about it. It was around 2020 that Universal Pictures decided to make a film loosely based on the TV series. The lead role of Ryan Gosling and the director movie was revealed earlier. It was only in August 2022 that the news of Emily Blunt being cast as the heroine in the movie was revealed.

Must Read Will There Be His Dark Materials Season 3?

The efforts and get-up change that Ryan Gosling had gone through for his role in ‘The Fall Guy’ is remarkable. It was not long back Ryan was spotted rocking the look of Ken, the love interest of the famous ‘Barbie’ for the upcoming movie titled the same. The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken for the movie Barbie was released on June 15. The photo featured the 41-year-old actor as the famous boy toy in his iconic denim outfit, perfect body, and of course, blonde hair!

RYAN GOSLING I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/ndraqGgFBI — 🌬 (@thelakesatseven) October 20, 2022

The cast of the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’ which is set to release on 21 July 2023 includes famous actors like America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and the Marvel star Simu Liu. Simu Liu made his mark in Hollywood with films like Shang-Chi, which is about to release a sequel too. Hollywood A-list actress Margot Robbie will be playing the lead role of Barbie in the upcoming Barbie movie. The movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot Robbie will an unavoidable part of the movie, not only just as the lead role of Barbie but also as the producer of the movie too. The movie will be produced through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment and also will be co-produced by Mattel Films and HayDay Films.