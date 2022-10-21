Jeffrey Dahmer’s Series Monster on Nielsen Top with the 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever

Quite surprisingly Ryan Murphy’s limited series Monster starring Evan Peters as the iconic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer had its debut streaming on Nielsen’s weekly and within a brief period of time, it was ranked irrefutably with 3.7 billion minutes of watching. Moreover, this is not only the case but streaming this series made it the tenth most-streamed program within a single week that is ever recorded by Nielsen.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Series Monster on Top 10

Ryan Murphy’s creativity and talents are vividly portrayed in this series, as Evan Peters has pulled off the character of a serial killer beyond words. The series nabbed a plethora of accolades within four days of streaming on Netflix. The series was ranked in the Top 10 on Netflix. The series was streamed on 21 September 2022, on Netflix.

This great accomplishment is really considerable and Netflix reported that the Monster series by Ryan Murphy was undeniably the company’s No.9 most-watched series on English Language Tv series of all time. Since Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story got premiered it has been a hit and was ranked at the top everywhere. The success of this limited drama series has now conquered yet another viewing window and became one of the most highly acclaimed series in the realm.

As per reports, Nielsen took the timeframe between September 19 and 25 and within this time period, it marked as the one epic piece of streaming content in that window and popularly the tenth most-streamed program in a single week after its dropping on OTT platforms. Undoubtedly we could say that if the Monster series attained a great position in the Nielsen and Netflix platforms within a fickle time, the upcoming next two weeks would also be the place of Monster stories defeating every other possible series.

The reason why the series attained its high popularity is that it indeed revolves around the real-life story of a ruthless serial killer who killed seventeen teen boys and a young man mercilessly. His family was devastated and Jeffrey Dahmer was killed by one of the inmates in the prison.

Nielsen’s biggest streaming week was with Monster and because it entails a real-life story, the series became quite riveting and at the same time nerve-writhing. Monster series was surrounded by the other main highly acclaimed series along with the release of Tiger King, Ozark season three and season four, and Stranger Things season 4. So everyone was avidly waiting for their favorite series to release and quite surprisingly people turned to Ryan Murphy’s Monster and within a snap of fingers, it ranked on Top 10.

As per reports, the series debuted with 196.2 million hours of view on Netflix when it was ranked in the top 10. Though Netflix and Nielsen measurements have their own issues and discrepancies and they are not comparable, this won’t unlikely to affect the viewership on Nielsen and it would continue to grow.

This is was a truly surprising fact that Monster nabbed all the positions in the chart and transcended undeniably the top position on the weekly charts, but there is one series that we totally forget to chart at all. The series is named Disney + Andor. This series would have marked its latest entry into the star war franchise but the series’ overall hours and 624 million watched hours would not suffice to make it into the Top 10. Nevertheless, Andor with its enrapturing visual treat has strictly managed to become the sixth most-watched series that is streaming originals.

Must Read Julie And The Phantoms Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Jeffrey Dahmer Polaroid Photos of His Victims – The Tiktok Challenge

Moreover, apart from these series, audiences worldwide have also been ardent lovers of House of Dragons and Rings of Power too. Amidst all these series completely crammed on the internet this is the first time that House of Dragons came out on top. Game of Thrones is still one of the highly regarded series and its prequel would also be considered in the same way as it would never disappoint its audiences. Apart from this Lord of the Rings also has garnered wide recognition within a short period.

We all know that comparing the Monster series with House of dragons and Lord of the Rings is not a perfect comparison, because both of these two shows premiered on different schedules and in different formats. House of the Dragons lives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and also one-third of its viewers watch it on HBO cable airings too. So the Nielsen platform could measure all U.S. views of Game of thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon and since each episode is been releasing every Sunday, the entire episode would be available on Nielsen’s viewing window.

So this is the first time in which the House of Dragon audience overpowered the streaming exclusivity aided by their Sunday drops, but in the case of Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, within a short span of time, it ranked in the top 10 in history of Nielsen viewing window.

Without any surprise, we could say that Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series just unapologetically broke another streaming record.