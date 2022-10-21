Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeSeriesDrink Masters Netflix...

Drink Masters Netflix Release Date Out!! Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Updates

Written by Elizabeth Betty
Estimated reading time: 10 minutes
Drink Masters Netflix Release Date

Drink Masters is an upcoming reality television series exploring the genres of cooking and reality. The show is co-created by Tim Warren and Matthew Hornburg. The show is known to be coming from a Canadian production house operating like an American company.

The makers of the show ventured with the incredibly famous online streaming service Netflix and Drink Masters will be labeled as Netflix’s original series. The production houses involved are marblemedia and Boomerang Productions Media.

Drink Masters Netflix

The executive producers of the series are Tim Warren, Matthew Hornburg, and Mark Bishop along with Donna Luke who also serves as the show’s co-executive producer. The filming of the series has primarily been done in a large studio in Hamilton, Ontario.

Cocktail Competition Series Drink Masters

To produce new innovative and fantastic cocktails every contestant will have to experiment and play along like a top mixologist. Mixology is an art and is not just a style of cooking. The mixologists must properly weigh in the ingredients, balance the taste, add key flavors, and must also conquer the art pf serving.

The art of presentation will also be taken into consideration. The show will not be like any other reality series but brings a new concept to the table, extremely limited series with such an incredible idea have been produced.

The viewers will get to learn more about how to master the art of being a mixologist. It is not as easy it seems. A lot of patience and challenging work is given into it.

Drink Masters

With each passing episode one contestant will have to leave the contest. The judges will be delivering their decision at the end of each episode based on the manner of presentation of the cocktails, their innovative ideas, addition of flavors, and the fact that the contestant completes the given task within a prescribed time.

The main cast members of the upcoming reality television show are Tone Bell, Julie Reiner, and Frankie Solarik. Drink Masters streaming will be done on the online streaming service Netflix on October 28, 2022.

The series will consist of a total of 10 episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to fifty minutes. It is expected to be following a reality television style format.

The audience can expect to see some talented mixologists, delicious drinks, a high set of skills, some brand-new innovations, and a touch competition in the upcoming new series.

Drink Masters Release Date

Drink Master’s release date is October 28, 2022. The show will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show as to where else the audience might be expecting to stream the episodes of the series.

Given the fact that Netflix is the show’s original distributor and Drink Masters also happens to be one of Netflix’s original series, it might not be released on any other online streaming services. So, the audience might get to stream the show only on Netflix.

Also Check:

Who Were Eliminated In The Challenge: Ride Or Dies Episode 2?

Who Was Voted Out In Survivor 43 Episode 5? Is It Geo Bustamante?

Drink Masters Plot

Drink Master’s plot will focus on some highly skilled mixologists and their attempts at producing new innovative drinks by blending and mixing up liquids. Trying to create freshly mind-blowing tasty cocktails.

The show will feature a total of twelve highly skilled mixologists from all over North America, who will be competing against each other to win the ultimate battle and the prestigious title of the ultimate Drink Master of all time.

The contestants will be given a framed time set and the bartenders will be shaking, stirring up, and pouring special ingredients, magical mixes, and elixirs to create the perfect blend of tasty and delicious cocktails.

The judges of the show are Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner and will be judging and marking the contestants’ drinks on the style of presentation, the unique taste, and the completion of tasks within the given period.

Where To Watch Drink Masters?

The upcoming reality television series Drink Masters will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. The news of the show’s release on the other online streaming websites has not yet surfaced.

It is expected that after the series’ official release is done on Netflix it might be available to stream on some online streaming pirated websites like fmovies, dailymotion, Pikashow, and many more.

Drink Masters Cast

Drink Masters cast members will compirse of the two judges of the show named Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik. Tone Bell will also be a part of the reality contest and will be acting as the host of the series.

The other prominent members of the cast that will be seen in the upcoming show are the twelve highly skilled mixologists from all over North America.

Drink Masters Netflix Release Date

Their names have not yet been revealed by the makers of the show but what has been revealed is that the makers have picked out some talented mixologists from New York City, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and other cities.

The Talk On Social Media About Drink Masters

Fans are readily excited about this upcoming television series. The plot and concept of the show, as to how mixologists from all over North America will be competing for the title of Drink Master, is quite fascinating and distinct.

Only a few reality television series are built on such a format, making the series stand out from among the lot. It will not just be a normal contestant but will also be presenting some WorldClass amazing cocktails to the audience.

The viewers will get a chance to learn from the show. The audience is also waiting for the released trailer and information about the show. Only a photo of the show’s three lead cast members has been released by the makers of the show.

The two judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik along with the show’s host Tone Bell are seen standing on the set of the show in the photograph.

Netflix’s cover is just of a cocktail drink and not much information has been released by the directors which have left the fans curious.

What To Expect From Drink Masters?

The upcoming reality television series “Drink Masters” is expected to be following the style of a reality television competition. Twelve contestants will be seen taking part in the contestant, the contestants will be shortlisted from different cities New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and other.

They will be competing against each other in a large kitchen set having a specialized bar, different bar tools, and some amazing alcohol bottles. The audience will get to see two judges named Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner, who will be rating the drinks made by the contestants on the style of presentation, innovative ideas, taste, and the exciting addition of flavors to the drinks.

The series will follow the format of weekly elimination based on the likes and dislikes of the judges. It will not just be a competition but there will be comical references and a light setting of the mood done by the show’s host Tone Bell.

To bring a twist to the show there will be added twists and challenges. The plot and format of the show look very promising and exciting, the viewers are highly expected to binge-watch it.

The series will consist of a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to forty-five minutes.

Must Check:

Black Adam Release Date Renewed! All You Need To Know!

The Super Mario Bros Movie Release Date Announced!! Trailer, Cast, And More

Any Episode Guide For Drink Masters?

It is expected that the show will be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will not be following a weekly release pattern. It is expected that it will have a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to forty-five minutes.

Also, the show is primarily made in English language whereas it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Drink Masters Trailer

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Elizabeth Betty -
News

Who Is Skaar In She-Hulk? Know Everything About Hulk’s Son

That was a perfect wrap, was it not? She-Hulk: Attorney at Law connected every dot throughout its first season and gracefully concluded on Disney +. With pretty much predictable and unpredictable moves, the season gave us goosebumps, especially during...
Elizabeth Betty -
movie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date And Teaser Trailer Out By Netflix!!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of mystery, drama, and suspense. The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson along with Johnson and Ram Bergman being the producers of the...
Elizabeth Betty -
movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie Release Date Announced!! Trailer, Cast, And More

An upcoming movie based on the famous game Super Mario Bros is going to be released soon and it is titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The game franchise has been previously adapted into films as well. The Super...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 1622 Aspen Court
  • Boston,Massachusetts
  • 2108
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved