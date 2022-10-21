Drink Masters is an upcoming reality television series exploring the genres of cooking and reality. The show is co-created by Tim Warren and Matthew Hornburg. The show is known to be coming from a Canadian production house operating like an American company.

The makers of the show ventured with the incredibly famous online streaming service Netflix and Drink Masters will be labeled as Netflix’s original series. The production houses involved are marblemedia and Boomerang Productions Media.

The executive producers of the series are Tim Warren, Matthew Hornburg, and Mark Bishop along with Donna Luke who also serves as the show’s co-executive producer. The filming of the series has primarily been done in a large studio in Hamilton, Ontario.

Cocktail Competition Series Drink Masters

To produce new innovative and fantastic cocktails every contestant will have to experiment and play along like a top mixologist. Mixology is an art and is not just a style of cooking. The mixologists must properly weigh in the ingredients, balance the taste, add key flavors, and must also conquer the art pf serving.

The art of presentation will also be taken into consideration. The show will not be like any other reality series but brings a new concept to the table, extremely limited series with such an incredible idea have been produced.

The viewers will get to learn more about how to master the art of being a mixologist. It is not as easy it seems. A lot of patience and challenging work is given into it.

With each passing episode one contestant will have to leave the contest. The judges will be delivering their decision at the end of each episode based on the manner of presentation of the cocktails, their innovative ideas, addition of flavors, and the fact that the contestant completes the given task within a prescribed time.

The main cast members of the upcoming reality television show are Tone Bell, Julie Reiner, and Frankie Solarik. Drink Masters streaming will be done on the online streaming service Netflix on October 28, 2022.

The series will consist of a total of 10 episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to fifty minutes. It is expected to be following a reality television style format.

The audience can expect to see some talented mixologists, delicious drinks, a high set of skills, some brand-new innovations, and a touch competition in the upcoming new series.

Drink Masters Release Date

Drink Master’s release date is October 28, 2022. The show will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show as to where else the audience might be expecting to stream the episodes of the series.

Given the fact that Netflix is the show’s original distributor and Drink Masters also happens to be one of Netflix’s original series, it might not be released on any other online streaming services. So, the audience might get to stream the show only on Netflix.

Drink Masters Plot

Drink Master’s plot will focus on some highly skilled mixologists and their attempts at producing new innovative drinks by blending and mixing up liquids. Trying to create freshly mind-blowing tasty cocktails.

The show will feature a total of twelve highly skilled mixologists from all over North America, who will be competing against each other to win the ultimate battle and the prestigious title of the ultimate Drink Master of all time.

The contestants will be given a framed time set and the bartenders will be shaking, stirring up, and pouring special ingredients, magical mixes, and elixirs to create the perfect blend of tasty and delicious cocktails.

The judges of the show are Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner and will be judging and marking the contestants’ drinks on the style of presentation, the unique taste, and the completion of tasks within the given period.

Where To Watch Drink Masters?

The upcoming reality television series Drink Masters will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. The news of the show’s release on the other online streaming websites has not yet surfaced.

It is expected that after the series’ official release is done on Netflix it might be available to stream on some online streaming pirated websites like fmovies, dailymotion, Pikashow, and many more.

Drink Masters Cast

Drink Masters cast members will compirse of the two judges of the show named Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik. Tone Bell will also be a part of the reality contest and will be acting as the host of the series.

The other prominent members of the cast that will be seen in the upcoming show are the twelve highly skilled mixologists from all over North America.

Their names have not yet been revealed by the makers of the show but what has been revealed is that the makers have picked out some talented mixologists from New York City, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and other cities.

The Talk On Social Media About Drink Masters

Fans are readily excited about this upcoming television series. The plot and concept of the show, as to how mixologists from all over North America will be competing for the title of Drink Master, is quite fascinating and distinct.

Only a few reality television series are built on such a format, making the series stand out from among the lot. It will not just be a normal contestant but will also be presenting some WorldClass amazing cocktails to the audience.

#BTS with Shane Geddes. Shane was Drink Masters’ Director of Photography, Lighting Director + Ronin Operator who captured unbelievable shots of our cocktails, along with his amazing team, that are sure to impress. #DrinkMasters out on @Netflix 10/28!https://t.co/kN5ThD0p35 pic.twitter.com/uejtKfjelJ — Boomerang Productions Media (@boomerangprods) October 20, 2022

The viewers will get a chance to learn from the show. The audience is also waiting for the released trailer and information about the show. Only a photo of the show’s three lead cast members has been released by the makers of the show.

The two judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik along with the show’s host Tone Bell are seen standing on the set of the show in the photograph.

Netflix’s cover is just of a cocktail drink and not much information has been released by the directors which have left the fans curious.

What To Expect From Drink Masters?

The upcoming reality television series “Drink Masters” is expected to be following the style of a reality television competition. Twelve contestants will be seen taking part in the contestant, the contestants will be shortlisted from different cities New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and other.

They will be competing against each other in a large kitchen set having a specialized bar, different bar tools, and some amazing alcohol bottles. The audience will get to see two judges named Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner, who will be rating the drinks made by the contestants on the style of presentation, innovative ideas, taste, and the exciting addition of flavors to the drinks.

The series will follow the format of weekly elimination based on the likes and dislikes of the judges. It will not just be a competition but there will be comical references and a light setting of the mood done by the show’s host Tone Bell.

To bring a twist to the show there will be added twists and challenges. The plot and format of the show look very promising and exciting, the viewers are highly expected to binge-watch it.

The series will consist of a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to forty-five minutes.

Any Episode Guide For Drink Masters?

It is expected that the show will be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will not be following a weekly release pattern. It is expected that it will have a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty minutes to forty-five minutes.

Also, the show is primarily made in English language whereas it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Drink Masters Trailer