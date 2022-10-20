Famous American singer/songwriter John Roger Stephens who is better known by the name John Legend has opened up about the highs and lows of his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy is also a popular figure, familiar as an American TV personality and model. The singer made the statements about their relationship during his recent appearance on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

John Legend: ‘I Wasn’t a Great Partner to Chrissy’

“I think I was more selfish then,” said John during the interview. John Legend recalled that at the initial stage of their relationship, he was not the ideal partner that was suitable for his wife, Chrissy Teigen. John went on to talk about the hard times at the initial stage of their relationship. He mentioned that he was in his mid-twenties when the couple tied the knot and that he was nowhere near ready to be committed to a person as he is today.

But John also made it clear that it was not the lack of love or affection towards his partner. John also mentioned that he was very excited to see Chrissy and to share their lives and that he was very much into her. Today, he is happy with where their relationship is, and also he is proud of how evolved he has become. John mentioned that by constantly working on himself, he was able to become the loving husband and father that he is today.

“Once you figure out that you love someone and you love so much about them and you want to make it work with that person like you have to decide, I’m going to do the things that I need to do to be a good partner in this relationship,” he said.

Elaborating on the change in his personality and the transition that he had gone through, John Legend said that sometimes, it’s just a matter of time. From his view, once a person starts to think about not only their joy or happiness in a situation but also their responsibility and commitment, it is a good sign of evolving and becoming mature in your thoughts and actions.

‘I Don’t Love You Like I used To’ is a song by John Legend which came out this year. As the name already suggests, the song was written for his wife Chrissy Teigen to show how much he has evolved and changed as a person and that the way he looks at her now is so much different than the way he used to in the initial stages of his life.

“When we first met, we were like, very attracted to each other, our chemistry was great, but that level of attraction is more like infatuation at the beginning of a relationship,” he said. “And love when it can stand the test of time, it has to be deeper and more real than that. We’ve been through enough together that it’s fortified us and made us stronger. Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. And going through all of that, to be able to write and sing a song called ‘I Don’t Love You Like I Used To.’ It’s different now but it’s better.”

The ‘All of Me’ singer and model Chrissy Teigen tied the knot on September 14, 2013. The marriage took place in Lake Como, which is situated in the Northern region of Italy. It was during this time, the initial stage of their relationship, that John mentioned him not being the man that his wife wanted him to be.

The mention of going through difficult times in the interview points to one of the recent tragedies that the couple went through. In October 2020 John Legend and Chrisy Teigen shared news about the loss of their unborn child Jack after twenty weeks into pregnancy. But later in 2022, at a summit presented by the social impact agency Propper Daley, Chrissy Teigen revealed that what she underwent two years back was a lifesaving abortion.

It was only later that the model became aware of her condition. She was bedridden and was diagnosed with a medical condition called ‘partial placental abruption’. Teigen later admitted that what she had gone through was an abortion and she told it was a miscarriage because she did not know that it was an abortion. It was a hard decision that they had to make between saving Chrissy or the unborn child who had no chance of surviving.

Together, the couple has two children now, six-year-old Luna Simone Stephens and four-year-old Miles Theodore Stephens. It was in August 2022 that the couple announced that they are expecting a third child soon on Instagram. The 36-year-old model and TV personality shared pictures showing off her baby bump on Wednesday, almost two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.