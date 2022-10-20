Falling for Christmas is an American Christmas movie that explores the genre of romantic comedy. The movie is directed by Jameen Damian, while the screenplay was written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. The cinematography for the movie was done by Graham Robbins. The music for the Christmas movie is provided by Nathan Lanier.

The producers of the movie include Michael Damian and Brad Krevoy, and the production companies that are involved in the making of the movie are Motion Picture Corporation of America and Riviera Films, with Netflix as the distribution platform. The country of origin is the United States, with English as its original language.

About Falling For Christmas

The upcoming Christmas movie “Falling For Christmas” marks the return of the famous 2000s actress, Lindsay Lohan, as announced by her in the month of May 2021.

The movie was officially announced on the official account of Netflix in November of 2021, with them confirming Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet as the main leads of the movie, although the title of the movie was not yet revealed.

The shooting of the movie commenced on November 8, 2021, and concluded on December 15, 2021, in Utah. After a lot of waiting, Netflix finally announced the title of the movie by sharing a teaser of the same, which starred Lindsay Lohan.

The upcoming Christmas movie is one of the most anticipated Christmas movies of the year, mainly because of the comeback of the much-loved but also controversial actress, Lindsay Lohan.

Falling For Christmas Release Date

The upcoming film “Falling for Christmas” is to be released on November 10, 2022, on the online streaming platform Netflix. Every year, Netflix releases a bunch of Christmas movies on its platform, which keeps the viewers hooked to the streaming platform.

The Lindsay Lohan starter is one of the much-awaited Christmas movies of the year and fans are really excited to watch her on screen after so many years.

Falling For Christmas Plot

The plot of the movie “Falling For Christmas” revolves around the life of a newly engaged woman and a hotel heiress, Sierra Belmont, who, after suffering an accident while skiing, gets diagnosed with total amnesia and ends up finding herself under the supervision of the lodge owner along with her daughter just a few days before Christmas, who helps her heal and makes sure she is comfortable with them.

Where To Watch Falling For Christmas?

The audience will be able to watch the new Christmas movie “Falling For Christmas” on the online streaming platform Netflix. It is to be noted that only people who are subscribed to the same will be able to watch the series on the day of its release.

Also, since Netflix is the distribution platform of the movie, the movie initially will only be available for the viewers to watch on the online streaming platform. As of now, since the movie is relatively new, it is not known on what other online streaming platform the movie will be available for the audience to watch.

Once the movie is released, it may be available on different websites such as fmovies, dailymotion, etc.

Falling For Christmas Cast

The official cast of the movie “Falling For Christmas” as revealed by the makers of the movie include

Sierra Belmont (played by Lindsay Lohan)

Jake (played by Chord Overstreet)

Tad (played by George Young)

Beauregard Belmont (played by Jack Wagner)

Alejandra Carlisle (played by Alejandra Flores)

Terry Carver (played by Chase Ramsey)

Ralph (played by Sean J. Dillingham)

Sheriff Borden (played by Antonio D. Charity)

stylist (played by Aliana Lohan)

The Talk On Social Media

The movie “Falling For Christmas” is one of the most anticipated Christmas movies to be released this year. Ever since the movie was announced, people have been really excited to watch it, one of the main reasons being the comeback of famous actress Lindsay Lohan to the silver screen after taking a break from the series for more than a decade.

It is not hidden by the audience that Lindsay is mainly known for her romantic comedy movies, such as Just My Luck, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, etc. Lohan, who has been out of the spotlight for more than a decade, is ecstatic about her return and explained why she thought the Christmas film would be the ideal vehicle for her return.

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

Her fans are all very excited and curious to watch the much-loved actress in yet another rom-com and start their Christmas spirit with the upcoming movie.

What To Expect From Falling For Christmas?

“Falling For Christmas” is yet another Christmas romantic comedy American film that will be released on November 10, 2022 on the online streaming platform Netflix.

Viewers who are into watching romantic comedies and also love Christmas are in for a treat since the upcoming movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet is the perfect blend of them both.

People who are looking for a reason to start their Christmas spirit and are wanting to start decorating their respective houses but still feel it’s too soon, need to watch the movie just for the very same reason.

The movie, shot in Utah, is expected to have beautiful visuals as well as cinematography, which is just what people need to start the much-awaited holiday season.

The music of the movie, as provided by Nathan Lanier, is also expected to be really good and is expected to have a bunch of Christmas songs (obviously!). The audience is surely going to have a wonderful time watching the movie with their friends and family.

The average running length of the movie is expected to be about one and a half hours.

Falling For Christmas Trailer

The official trailer of the movie “Falling For Christmas” was released on October 7, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Netflix.

The trailer begins with a hotel heiress, Sierra, desperate enough to build an identity of her own and not just to be known by her last name, who, after getting engaged to her boyfriend while skiing, falls from the top of the mountain and is found by a local, Jake, who takes her to the hospital.

When she opens her eyes, she cannot remember her name and suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the same local’s house, where she lives along with her daughter. Jake starts to develop some feelings for Sierra and is advised by his daughter to confess his feelings to her. However, before Jack can confess his feelings, things take a turn when Sierra’s estranged fiancé returns to take her back to her house.

