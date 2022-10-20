Disenchanted Gets New Disney+ Release Date

Disenchanted is an American movie that is a sequel to the 2007 American movie Enchanted. The movie explores the genres of fantasy, musical, and romantic comedy. It is based on the novel Characters, written by Bill Kelly.

The movie is directed by Adam Shankman. The screenplay for the movie was done by Brigitte Hales, whereas the story was written by David N. Weiss, J. David Stem, and Richard LaGravenese.

The movie is produced by Barry Josephson, Amy Adams, and Barry Sonnenfeld, and the production companies that are involved in the making of the movie are Walt Disney Pictures, Josephson Entertainment, and Sonnenfeld Productions, with Disney Plus as its distribution platform.

What Is Disenchanted About?

After the first part of the franchise, ‘Enchanted’, was received well by fans all around the globe, the makers of the film decided to work on its sequel soon after that.

The makers were so happy with the response to the movie ‘Enchanted’ that they wanted to soon start working on its sequel and release it by 2011.

However, it was not until 2020 that the script was finished and the music for the same was also done by then. The makers of the movie officially announced the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 movie “Enchanted” in December 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers were unable to start the filming of the movie in 2020, which later on took place in the early half of the year 2021. Los Angeles and Ireland were the two places where the filming of the movie took place.

Disenchanted Release Date

The sequel ‘Disenchanted’ to the much-loved 2007 American rom-com film ‘Enchanted’ is to be released on November 18th, 2022. After going back and forth with its release date, the makers of the movie finally decided that 2022 would be an ideal year to release the much-anticipated movie.

It is to be noted that the movie will be released on Disney Plus, and since it is a Friday, people can watch the movie along with their kids and the entire family over the weekend.

Disenchanted Plot

The sequel to the 2007 film “Enchanted” starts where It was last left off. The movie takes a leap of ten years, where it can be seen that Giselle and Robert, after having their true love’s kiss and living their happily ever after, move to Monroeville from Manhattan, along with now grown-up Robert’s daughter Morgan.

Wishes do come true! In 1️⃣ month, Giselle returns to her fairy tale life. 🪄#Disenchanted, a new Original movie, starts streaming November 18, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5dQRCa5bD2 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 18, 2022

Malvina Monroe, who is the leader of the suburbs, has wicked intentions towards the family. In order to protect her family from Malvina’s wicked plan, Giselle, with the use of her magic wand, casts a spell to enable them to live a life like a perfect fairytale, which does not work in her favour and in turn makes her and her family’s life a mess.

To bring the condition under control and save her family and her hometown of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight, Giselle leaves no stone unturned and tries everything that she can to defeat the wicked Malvina.

Where To Watch Disenchanted?

Fans of the much-awaited sequel can watch the movie exclusively on Disney Plus on November 24, 2022. It is to be noted that only those who have subscribed to the same will be able to watch the movie on the same day of its release.

The movie will not have a theatrical release and will be released directly on the online streaming platform, Disney Plus.

It is anticipated that if everything goes according to plan and the movie ends up being a huge success at the box office, well-known online streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

may team up with the producers and make the movie available for viewing to the public by the middle of the following year.

The movie may be available on different websites such as fmovies, dailymotion, etc.

Who Will Star In Disenchanted?

The cast members of the movie include

Giselle Philip (Played by Amy Adams)

Robert Philip (Played by Patrick Dempsey)

King Edward (Played by James Marsden)

Nancy Tremaine (Played by Idina Menzel)

Malvina Monroe (Played by Maya Rudolph)

Morgan Philip (Played by Gabriella Baldacchino)

Rosaleen (Played byYvette Nicole Brown)

Ruby (Played by Jayma Mays)

Tyson Monroe (Played by Kolton Stewart)

Edgar (Played b Oscar Nunez)

Chipmunk Pip (Voiced by Griffin Newman)

Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, and James Monroe Iglehart have also been cast in the sequel, however, their characters have not yet been disclosed by the makers.

The Talk On Social Media About Disenchanted

Ever since it was announced that there would be a part two to the 2007 rom-com ‘Enchanted’, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Finally, after many years of the makers working on the script of the movie, in 2020, the sequel to the movie was officially announced.

In 2021, after the filming and post-production of the movie was done, the makers officially released the poster for the same, which made fans extremely happy that they would finally get to watch it after so many years of waiting.

🚨 Disenchanted gets a new release date. The film will now stream on Disney+ from November 18th.#PatrickDempsey #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/IlpFU7QSAV — The Dempsey Hub (@thedempseyhub) October 15, 2022

Since the main leads of the original movie ‘Enchanted’, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, are returning for its sequel, it makes the movie even more special and nostalgic for the audience to watch.

Fans have expressed their excitement and have said that they would be re-living their childhood and some of them would even be watching the sequel with kids of their own, which is itself a very special moment for the fans.

What To Expect From Disenchanted?

The sequel is expected to have even more drama than the first part. It can be expected that the movie’s main character, Giselle, would have to go through a lot of obstacles in order to save her and her family’s lives and continue to live happily ever after.

The creators have also stated that new characters will be introduced, and that the sequel will feature more music than the first installment. The sequel is also expected to have the same amount of animation as the first part.

Is There A Disenchanted Trailer?

The sequel trailer, which will be released on September 10, 2022, on Walt Disney Studios’ official YouTube channel, begins with Giselle and Robert starting a new life in Monroeville, which is owned by Malvina Monroe, who has a cruel intention toward the family.

When nothing goes right in Giselle’s life, she casts a spell using her magic wand, which backfires and turns her life upside down, creating more problems. Throughout the trailer, Giselle can be seen mending her mistakes and undoing her spell in order to save her family and her hometown, Andalasia, before the clock strikes midnight.

