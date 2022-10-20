Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Trailer Released!

It’s a big day for the fans of Jeff Kinney’s popular book ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ as a new trailer for the animated movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules has been released by Disney+ on October 19, 2022. This will be the second animated movie in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and the sixth movie in the series including live-action films.

There had been a live-action movie with the same title which was released in the year 2011. The all-new movie will start streaming on December 2, 202 on Disney’s OTT platform Disney+.

About the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Directed by Luke Cormican and produced and written By Jeff Kinney, the movie follows the eventful adventurous middle-school life of Greg Heffley and his relationship with his lazy, disobedient elder brother Rodrick Heffley. The main focus of the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules will be the relationship between the brothers and the bond that they share.

Even though Rodrick behaves like a bully to his younger brother, he loves Greg so much. The same is the case with Greg, he does not express the love he has for his elder brother. Greg’s childhood friend and his classmate Rowley also play an important role in the movie.

What’s In The New Trailer?

The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules trailer which was released by Disney is one minute and thirty-seven seconds long. The trailer starts by showing the parents, both Susan Heffley and Frank Heffley leaving the house for a weekend trip.

The boys are not taken along owing to a public fight between the two, which had become a serious issue to their parents. The boys are left alone so that they could talk and figure out a way to resolve their issues and learn a lesson.

The elder brother looks at this as a chance to take the younger brother under his wing and teach him some new ‘stuff’. The title of the movie comes into play here, when Rodrick tells Greg about the rules that Greg will have to follow for the rest of the days, starting with the first rule which is “No apostrophes or any other nerd stuff.” Rodrick tells Greg that he only gets one rule per week, funny enough, that rule is broken instantly.

The all-new trailer features many events from the movie – the ones which can be easily understood by the fans of the book or the live-action movie. It features a band of Rodrick which is called The Loaded Diaper and also the massive hilarious house party that Rodrick hosts at their house.

The trailer also gives glimpses of the scenes featuring the old age home where their grandpa lives and ends on a sweet final scene where the brothers are seen sharing a happy moment and vouch that they’ve got each other’s back, no matter what.

Previous Adaptations

The fans of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series are aware that this is not the first adaptation of the story. Before this movie, there had been four live-action movies that were based on the story. The movies were funny and were a hit among audiences irrespective of their age. The movie franchise has made around $300 Million from all the movies worldwide.

The first live-action movie was released in 2010 and was directed by Thor Freudenthal. The movie and its sequels featured actors Zachary Gordon as Greg Heffley, Devon Bostick as Rodrick Heffley, Robert Capron as Rowley Jefferson, Rachael Harris, and Steve Zahn as Mr. and Mrs. Heffley. The live-action movies have adapted the first book, the Rodrick Rules and then skipped the third book titled The Last Straw, and went on to adapt the fourth book titled The Dog Days.

The Voice Artists

The voice artist cast of the upcoming animated version of ‘Rodrick Rules’ is also quite interesting. The main character in the movie Greg and Rodrick Heffley will be voiced by Brady Noonand Hunter Dillon respectively. Brady Noon is known for his role in the sports comedy-drama The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Hunter Dillon for his roles in movies like Deadpool 2 and Exorcist.

The movie will also have artists such as Ethan William Childress, Edward Asner, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Erica Cerra as the voices of our favorite characters in the upcoming Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

Where To Watch Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules?

The new animated version of Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules is expected to be released on December 2, 2022, as of now. From the makers, it is made clear that the movie will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s OTT platform Disney+.

This means that only people with a Disney+ subscription will be able to enjoy the movie upon its release as it will not be premiered in any other platforms or theaters.

