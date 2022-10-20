Anna Faris Accuses Ivan Reitman Of Inappropriate Behavior

Anna Faris has come up with a reign of terror she had to endure at the hands of the director of one of her films, My Super Ex-girlfriend. Anna Faris vehemently alleges that she had to face terrible behavior from the director Ivan Reitman which she never anticipated.

Ivan Reitman, who has left his vestiges through his classic comedies including Stripes and Twins and the first two Ghostbusters films, passed away in February when he was seventy-five years old.

So the recent allegation that has been put forth by Anna Faris is something too hot to handle as this is a serious allegation and here she is trying to put some light on the deceased’s inappropriate behavior. If we could wonder that is it right to speak ill of the dead, Anna Faris without being inhibited speaks her heart out.

Anna Faris told to her guests that the worst day of her life was while working with the ‘Girls’ creator, and filmmaker is engraved on her mind not because it was the best experience that she ever had, but because it was indeed the terrible day ever.

Anna Faris, with a perforated heart, said, “I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror- he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day. My first day, it was me”.

These were the broken words that came from Anna Faris where she was literally finding it difficult to put her terrible experience into words.

Anna Farris claimed that it was the most excruciating and humiliating experience she ever had in her life that she would never forget even in her grave.

Moreover, Anna Faris also recalls another incident that happened similarly on the set where she reached late to the set because of a closet mishap and Ivan Reitman yelled at her in front of everyone relentlessly and she had to keep her mouth shut and endure all these sufferings because of her career.

Following these incidents, one of the extremely crappy incidents was when Anna Faris was acting and out of the blue Ivan Reitman slapped her ass. Anna Faris with a leaden heart still remembers meticulous details about that incident where she was humiliated to the earth.

“ I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle”.

Anna Farris completely stood there numb and she pretended to giggle was the only way to evade this discomfited situation. But at that time she sat with the thought and consoled herself as it is not a big deal to get worried so pull yourself together and wrap it up.

But after some days, it eventually affected her adversely and Anna felt that it made her feel petite like mustard Ivan Reitman wouldn’t have done that to a male actor.

This latest news has circulated all over the internet and umpteen news has reached out to speak and comment about this allegation as Ivan Reitman is no more, but on his behalf his son, Jason Reitman would speak or comment on this issue.

Who Was Ivan Reitman?

Ivan Reitman is one of the highly commendable Czechoslovak-born Canadian television and film directors and also a screenwriter and producer. Undoubtedly Ivan Reitman is popularly known for his comedy work which gained critical acclamations and was highly acknowledged.

When we hear the name Ivan Reitman, the first thing that comes to our mind is his mind-blogging directorial visual treat named Ghostbusters. This film entails supernatural comedy in 1984 and within a snap of fingers, this film was highly acclaimed by Ivan Reitman as a producer and screenwriter showcased his talents and abilities to the world with a single piece of work.

Ivan Reitman owns The Montecito Picture Company which was founded in 1998. Ivan Reitman got his Canadian nationality when his family got migrated to Canada as refugees when he was four. Reitman married Genevieve Robert and they both share a son and two daughters. As per sources, Ivan Reitman died at the age of 75, at his home while asleep.

Who Is Anna Faris?

Anna Kay Faris is one of the outstanding actresses who is widely known for her performance in the Scary Movie film series. She was born on November 29, 1976. Her major films in which Anna Faris appeared include, The Hot Chick, May, Lost in Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Just Friends, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Smiley Face, and The House Bunny, What’s your number? The Dictator and Overboard.

Anna Faris stepped into the entertainment industry at a very small age, and she initially got petite roles finally when the series Scary movie was hit her time was good and she rose to prominence within a fickle time.

