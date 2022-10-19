Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on Her ‘Barbarella’ Reboot

The news of Sydney Sweeny being cast as the title character for the upcoming movie ‘Barbarella’ had been around for quite some time. Being such a classic and iconic character, people were excited about a new version of Jean-Claude Forest’s Barbarella.

Sydney Sweeney Finally Talks About Her New Version of “Barbarella.”

While attending the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Sydney was asked about the news of the upcoming film and her role in the movie by Entertainment Today. Sydney replied by confirming the news that there will be a new Barbarella movie and she will be the one playing the iconic character which was once played by actress Jane Fonda.

“I’m really excited to serve all the fits. But also, just it’s such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

Further details about the movie are not known as of now. She was also asked about the chances of Jane Fonda appearing in the film but Sydney Sweeny did not give any clear reply to the question and made it clear that she could not reveal anything more about the film as of now but only just a nervous chuckle. There is also news that Sydney Sweeny is also to be the executive producer of the upcoming movie. There is no news about any writer or director currently attached to the movie but the Syndey Sweeney starring Barbarella will be produced by Sony pictures.

Sweeney Sydney is a young actress who has made a place of her own in the industry in a very short time. The actress is most known and recognized for roles in two hit series, Euphoria and The White Lotus. Sweeney Sydney appeared in the second season of the hit series Euphoria as Cassie Howard and as Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Her performance in both series was appreciated by the audience and the critics which earned her an Emmy nomination for both her performances.

Along with the news of an upcoming Barbarella movie, Sydney Sweeny is also a part of Madame Web, which is a superhero movie based on Marvel’s character of the same name, opposite Dakota Johnson. The film is to be released in 2024.

Who is Barbarella?

The character Barbarella was created by Jean-Claude Forest, who was a French writer and illustrator of comics. The character follows the life of Barbarella who goes on raunchy, sex-fuelled intergalactic adventures. The character was originally intended for serialization in French V magazine in 1962. In 1964 Eric Losfeld published the strips as a stand-alone comic book titled Barbarella.

The comic came out at a time when topics like sex were not openly discussed as of now. The book later came to be known as the first adult/erotic comic. The literary creation was later associated with the 20th-century sexual revolution. The character and the literary creation are viewed as cult-classic now.

Must Read Shetland Season 8 Confirmed By BBC? Will Mark Bonnar And Anneika Rose Leave?

The Super Mario Bros Movie Release Date Announced!! Trailer, Cast, And More

Previous Adaptations

The character created by Jean-Claude Forest had been the base for many adaptations including movies, musicals, and series. Among these adaptations, the most notable one is the 1968 film of the same title Barbarella. The movie was directed by Roger Vadim and popular actress Jane Fonda took on the title role of Barbarella. The movie followed the adventures of Barbarella who was sent to space as the representative of the United Earth to find the scientist Durand Durand who has developed a weapon that could destroy humanity.

The movie was a commercial success in the U.K, making it the second-highest-grosser of the year. Even though it was received well by the audience in the U.K, the movie is not seen as a commercial success. Also, movie critics remarked that the movie had a weak storyline and it was not engaging after the first few scenes.

Was There a Sequel to Barbarella?

There had been many attempts to make a sequel to the 1968 film Barbarella. Being such an iconic character that enjoyed a classic status in the minds of people, the sequel was destined to lure audiences toward the project. There was a project named Barbarella Goes Down but the project was only limited to ideas.

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in & exec produce a ‘BARBARELLA’ remake for Sony.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/nWFvqyNiUK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 12, 2022

Later in 2000, a sequel was planned where the title character would be played by Rose McGowen and directed by Robert Rodriguez. Later the director was changed to Robert Luketic. But due to issues regarding the film’s budget and film constraints, that project too never took life.

There are also reports about a Barbarella series that was planned to be directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. Amazon Studios and Gaumont International Television were the producers behind the announced project which, allegedly, was supposed to take place in Asia. Even though there were such tremendous efforts to make a sequel about the iconic character, none of these plans saw light.