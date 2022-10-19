Netflix’s Wednesday Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Wednesday is an American horror comedy upcoming television show. This show is based on the characters which were created by Charles Addams from “The Addams Family.” The creators of the show Wednesday are Alfred Gough, Tim Burton, and Miles Millar. It is composed by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon. The theme music is composed by Danny Elfman. Executive producers for the show are Alfred Gough, Tim Burton, Miles Millar, Andrew Mittman, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, Kevin Miserocchi and Steve Stark and the production companies includes Millar Gough Ink, 1.21 Films, MGM Television, Glickmania Media, and Tee and Charles Addams Foundation. The country of origin is the United States. Netflix Streaming Services, MGM Worldwide, Television and Digital Distribution are the distributors of the series “Wednesday.”

About Netflix’s Wednesday

This series is described as “a supernatural, sleuthing-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” Netflix released a sneak peek of the series Wednesday on 24 September, 2022 as it was a part of TUDUM– the fan event. Earlier, it was decided that the series will be going to release after Halloween and now it’s confirmed that it’s launching on 23 November, 2022 on Netflix. In September 2021, the principal photography began on the project and took place in Romania. Throughout the Fall and Winter, filming was going on for the first season of Wednesday and it finally came to end on 10 February, 2022.

Netflix’s Wednesday Release Date

The series “Wednesday” is all set for release on 23 November, 2022 on wednesday on Netflix- the online streaming platform. The confirmation has already been made that the first season of Wednesday will have a total of eight episodes. The movie will be available in the english language with the options of subtitles too. However, it is expected to be available in other dubbed versions as well. The average running length of each episode of the series is going to be about sixty minutes long. It’s not known yet whether it’s going to be a limited series or not, we will get to know it after watching the last episode of the series and else it completely depends on Tim Burton, if he will be willing to extend for its next seasons. Not only are the main lead cast members talented but the supporting cast members in it also are great.

Netflix’s Wednesday Plot

The plot revolves around Willa aka Wednesday Adams is starting a new chapter of her life at Nevermore Academy after being kicked out of around eight schools in the span of five years. The academy in which she was studying was a two-century-old boarding school attended by her parents but it was not a usual academy or school, it was different. It is a school of outcasts with four main cliques, the Fangs (vampires), the Scales (sirens), the Furs (werewolves), and the Stoners. Not only limited to this, it also holds some of the really dark secrets of her family’s past. There she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree because of which whole town was terrorized. She will do all this while navigating her new life in the Nevermore Academy.

Where to watch Wednesday

You can watch the first season of the very famous series Wednesday from 23 November, 2022. There is no information whether the movie will also be released on other online streaming platforms or not, since Netflix is its original distributor, it is only expected to be released on Netflix as of now. All the episodes will launch on 23 November only and you can watch it anytime after that. It’s not like a weekly release episode series.

Netflix’s Wednesday Cast

The cast members of the series Wednesday includes as Wednesday Addams who is the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia and was a gothic teenage girl (played by Jenna Ortega), Gomez Addams (played by Luis Guzman), Morticia Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones), Dr. Valerie Kinbott (played by Riki Lindhome), Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen), Sheriff Donovan Galpin (played by Jamie McShane), Ajax Petropolus (played by Georgie Farmer), Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan), Eugene Otinger (played by Moosa Mostafa), Yoko Tanaka (played by Naomi J. Ogawa), Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Myers), Bianca Barclay (played by Joy Sunday), Xavier Thorpe (played by Percy Hynes White), Larissa Weems (played by Gwendoline Christie), Thing (played by Victor Dorobantu), Pugsley Addams (played by Isaac Ordonez), Mayor Walker (played by Tommie Earl Jenkins), Lurch (played by George Burcea), Lucas Walker (played by Iman Marson), Joseph Crackstone (played by William Houston), Deputy Santiago (played by Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo), Rowan (played by Calum Ross), Kent (played by Oliver Watson), Divina (played by Johnna Dias Watson), Marylin Thornhill (played by Christina Ricci), and Fabian (played by Murray McArthur). As it’s the first part of the series, there are no new cast members as such. Only the above-mentioned actors and actresses are confirmed till now that will be present there in the film and we never know if we might get surprise with other famous stars in the series when it releases.

Talk on Social Media About Netflix’s Wednesday

This show is Tim Burton’s career’s TV directorial debut and the release of Wednesday will mark a special occasion for him. Also, Wednesday is going to be extremely popular with subscribers. It’s most likely going to be one of the biggest originals released on Netflix since The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, and Stranger Things. It will be an absolute delight to watch this horror comedy series with its amazing cast.

Wednesday Wednesday Photo Drop pic.twitter.com/V4QzWgKv43 — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2022

What to Expect from Netflix’s Wednesday

The project is helmed by Tim Burton, who specializes in creepy yet fun reimaginings of classic characters so we can expect a lot of horror scenes along with some really funny moments in the series. The official posters of the show also look very appealing. It’s going to be an all perfect combination of suspense, thrill, comedy and horror. Looking at a lot of aspects, it seems that this movie will surely be appreciated by the audience.

Netflix’s Wednesday Trailers

The official trailer debuted on 8 October 2022 during the show’s New York Comic Con panel.The official full-length trailer for Wednesday was released on 17 August, 2022 by Netflix. Jenna Ortega was perfect for the role given to her. Her transformation as shown in the trailer will make you go crazy. Not a lot of plots are disclosed through the trailer but it shows how Wednesday goes through various different experiences, mysteries, and suspense in the Nevermore Academy. She soon after realizes that her family’s past is also attached to this academy and she becomes more eager to go into the depth of the academy.