Kristin Smart: Classmate Found Guilty of Murder in 1996

The Internet is absolutely crammed with the latest news related to a cold blood murder and the perpetrator who was responsible for murdering his classmate has finally been brought to the front of the law. Paul Flores who is the perpetrator has been found guilty of what he did in late 1996 and the prosecutors of the case vehemently claimed that Paul Flores killed a nineteen-year-old during the rape attempt.

Kristin Smart’s Classmate Killed a Missing California Woman in 1996.

The man was convicted on Tuesday after ages of investigation and he was definitely Paul Flores. Paul Flores vanished from the college about twenty-five years ago after his murder in the college during his freshman year. The jurors present in the court unanimously said that Paul Flores is guilty of first-degree cold-blood murder.

Paul Flores was a classmate of Kristin Smart and he was the only man who was with Kristin Smart was Paul Flores he is now clearly convicted for his heinous crime. According to reports, Paul Flores’ father named Ruben Flores was also allegedly charged with having his hands in the crime by helping his own blood to conceal this massive murder crime. But Ruben Flores was not convicted guilty of his actions by one of the juries presented at the court.

Kristin Smart’s father Stan Smart with a leaden heart stated his opinion that “This has been an agonizingly long journey with more downs than ups. Without Kristin, there is no joy or happiness in this verdict”. These were the words of a father who has lost his beloved child at the hands of a ruthless man who had no benevolent heart but indeed a stoned one. Albeit the verdict confirms that the criminal is convicted guilty of the charges without Kristin breathing the air and not witnessing that she got justice her bereaving father could not find contentment with it.

As per reports, Kristin Smart got disappeared from California Polytechnic State University when it was a weekend over Memorial Day in 1996. After her disappearance, Kristin Smart’s remains were never found and this was a massive impediment for the investigation team to reach the culprit.

Although after this out-of-the-blue disappearance of Kristin Smart Paul Flores was questioned by the investigators during the starting point and they at that time found no suspicions in his testimony so he was not arrested nor charged with any crimes initially. In 2019, a local report revived interest in this case and many investigations were carried away.

After following many winds related to this case, the officials related to the case conducted search warrants to the Flores’ house, and also to their other properties linked, and soon after following this search warrant Paul Flores was labeled as the Prime Suspect. And in 2021, Paul and his father Ruben were arrested and charged in the murder case of Kristin Smart.

Now during the hearing of this murder case, Paul Flores is now 45 years, killed the poor nineteen-year-old in an attempt to rape on the late 25 May 1996. The incident took place in his dorm room at Cal Poly. Both Paul Flores and Kristin Smart were classmates of the first-year students. So according to the investigation, Paul was the last person who was with Kristin Smart as she was walking home after the campus party. In the pretense of walking back home, Paul accompanied Kristin when she was absolutely intoxicated.

Paul’s father who is 81 years now was also charged with this crime as he is equally responsible for having a hand in this crime. But a separate jury from the court acquitted Rubin of the charges and he was not convicted guilty. As per sources, Ruben Flores helped his son to bury the remains of Kristin Smart in the nearby place of their home and later he dug up the remains and moved them.

When over two decades of fruitless investigation, investigator gradually turned their fervent attention toward the Flores family. While in the ongoing investigation, Paul Flores was questioned about his black eye injury and he totally changed his opinion in the court and at the time of the investigation. His disparate testimonies made him the prime suspect.

CASE CLOSED: A father and son have been at the center of suspicion since Kristin Smart disappeared after attending an off-campus party. https://t.co/qNI3FS8jbE pic.twitter.com/3p27QxZ1v2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2022

After these events, police turned to the help of the archaeologists working for the police and their findings further accentuated the suspicion. They said that the soil in some certain areas has disturbance and they said that there is a presence of human blood.

But it was in vain to extract the DNA sample of the blood from that soil. So everything was in peril. But after tremendous toil regarding the case, the team finally proved them guilty. The disparate testimonies were the sole reason to concentrate on Paul Flores and finally, he was proven guilty and Kristin Smart got justice. Paul Flores raped this poor intoxicated Kristin and murdered her and even with the help of his father buried her beneath so that no one could ever find her anymore.

But this is the matter with the truth. Even after centuries, the truth will come out and always it wins. So now at the age of 45, Paul Flores could have an awfully beautiful life behind the bars.