Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of mystery, drama, and suspense. The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson along with Johnson and Ram Bergman being the producers of the film for T-Street Productions.

The production companies involved are Lionsgate and T-Street. The movie was produced with a total budget of forty million dollars. The United States is the original country of origin with English as its original language.

When Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Coming Out?

The story revolved around the events that follow up after a Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites a few of his friends for a getaway on one of his private properties on a Greek island. It was then when somebody turns up dead during this getaway, it was then when Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), was put up on the case to solve the murder.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not, but it is confirmed that the film will be released on December 23, 2022, by Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s Release date is December 23, 2022, on the online streaming platform Netflix. On September 10, 2022, the movie is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival and it is also expected to be released in some selected cinemas in November of 2022, before its release date on Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Story?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot revolves around a group of friends invited by Tech billionaire Miles Bron, for a Greece getaway. The vacation turns out to be deadly and paradise transforms into a not-so-wonderful experience for them when someone turns up dead.

The story takes a mysterious turn, and the focus then shifts to Detective Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig who sets out to solve the murder mystery. The entire cast becomes the suspects in murders,

Where To Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix, it is not yet confirmed whether the film will be having a theatrical release or not. It is rumored to be released at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and a special screening in a few selected cinemas in November 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc

Edward Norton as a tech billionaire called Miles Bron

Janelle Monáe as a tech entrepreneur

Cassandra Brand Aka Andi

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, a Connecticut governor who happens to be running for the Senate,

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, playing the role of a scientist who works for Miles

Jessica Henwick as Peg playing the role of Birdie’s assistant

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey

Kate Hudson as a fashion designer named Birdie Jay

Dave Bautista as a YouTube star named Duke Cody

Ethan Hawke

The Talk On Social Media About Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers the movie will have its roots to the famous Agatha Christie novel’s most famous character Detective Hercule Poirot.

Fans are excited to see Daniel Craig playing the role of Benoit Blanc trying to peel back the layers of mystery and intrigue. The audience is waiting for an official trailer of the upcoming movie to know more about the plot and characters.

You're invited to put the pieces together.



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, coming soon to select theaters and on Netflix December 23. pic.twitter.com/w23ebzg4KC — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) September 8, 2022

The first look released photos of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hints that Greece will become a character of its own in this mystery-drama film, it will help to set a unique and intriguing background for a mystery-suspense story where Daniel Craig will be taking his fans on a trip to Greece where he will be seen dealing with a new unsolvable crime.

What To Expect From Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc will be seen tackling another mystery with an entirely different and new cast of suspects. The movie is going to be a treat for all the mystery and suspense lovers out there.

As revealed by Rian Johnson the writer and director of the upcoming movie stated the upcoming movie will try to dig deeper into the psychology of one of the film’s main characters Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), and the audience will get to know his character a little bit more and in a better way than before.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery teaser trailer has been revealed by the makers of the movie. However, a short teaser of the upcoming movie was released by the online streaming service Netflix.

The nineteen-second-long teaser was released on 13th June 2022 which started with the title of the film and then later revealed the main cast members’ names also that Benoit Blanc will be back this holiday season.

