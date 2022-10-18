WWE Boss Triple H Tests Positive for Covid- As Per Reports

Paul Levesque was better known by his ring name triple H one of the most utterly ferocious wrestlers of all time has tested positive for covid and he would indeed miss today’s mesmerizing episode of Raw.

The real name of our WWEs present Boss is Paul Michael Levesque and he serves as the chief content officer and head of creative and talent relations of the company after his retirement from professional wrestling.

Boss Triple H Tests Positive for Covid

Because his test result turned out to be positive Triple H irrefutably missed, Monday Night Raw last night. As per reports Triple, H tested and his results got by this week when he was diagnosed as positive, he is still in his vibrant feeling well, and in good condition. As this was quite unexpected Paul Levesque had to take a few steps back to maintain the covid protocol and with this unexpected step back from his personal duties his fellow member Brian James had to take the substitution of charge of the show.

James Brian is one of the fellow members of D-Generation X and he had to take the charge of the show when this unexpected positive news regarding covid came up. Paul Levesque took charge of his former boss Vince McMahon, was tested positive for covid and said that he will be back days after he tests negative. So after taking charge from the former boss Vince McMahon, soon after Paul Levesque took the charge he also turned positive, and unexpectedly he had to step back from the company’s major events and shows.

Back in March, Paul Levesque who is lovably and popularly known by the name WWE boss triple H, said about his experience while battling with acute viral pneumonia. Moreover, Paul Levesque was suffering from chronic heart issues and he had to fix a defibrillator in his chest. Paul Levesque told that the reason behind his heart issues is that of the genetic issue and there is no way to escape genetic issues.

Also following this Paul Levesque also asserted that he would not wrestle again because of a severe cardiac event that caused him to little sick and made his health furthermore deteriorate. Paul Levesque once said about his impoverished health condition “I was nose-diving and at the one-yard line of where you don’t want to be. For your family and your future, when they tell you it is 99%, it gets real. We have three young girls; fifteen, thirteen, and eleven years old. Suddenly, I come home and I am a little bit sick, and their dad, who is strong, always, suddenly is in the hospital. I don’t know if they understood the consequences of it, but there are moments in there when they are putting you out for stuff and you think, Is this is it? Do you wake up again? That’s tough to swallow. It makes you think differently about life. It doesn’t make you any less driven with the things you do, but it certainly makes you appreciate the things you have; your friends and your family”.

Who is Paul Levesque?

Better known by the popular ring name Triple H, Paul Michael Levesque is an immensely talented American business executive actor and besides being an actor he has recently retired from professional wrestling. Paul Levesque is presently serving as one of the chief content officers for WWE. undoubtedly Paul Levesque better known by the name Triple H is vastly regarded as one of the greatest and most well-talented professional wrestlers of all time. Paul Levesque has been awarded the Metal Hammer’s Spirit of Lemmy Award and the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Paul Levesque was born on July 27, 1969, and he is now fifty-three years. He is born in the outskirts of New Hampshire, United States.

Paul Levesque’s Legacy in wrestling

Paul Levesque is irrefutably considered one of the greatest and most prominent wrestlers of all time and he has left an enormous legacy behind. Triple H is widely considered a deadly talented wrestler for his mind-blowing talents and he has been regarded for his work as a great villain throughout his career.

During the Attitude Era, his utterly amazing performance as the strongest rival to The Rock and Kurt Angle was highly commendable. In 2011, when Paul Levesque played for the Pro Wrestling Torch, they vehemently stated that he was undeniably and widely regarded as the best wrestler in North America.

Paul Levesque is an ardent fan of the English rock band named Motorhead and they even performed three beautiful theme songs for his career. At a very small age itself. Paul Levesque was into bodybuilding because he always desired to become like the professional wrestlers of his time physically. At the age of nineteen, his hard work paid off when he won the 1988 Mr. Teenage New Hampshire competition.

When Paul Levesque was introduced to the world champion powerlifter Ted Arcidi when he was working as a gym manager, Paul Levesque after umpteen implores finally succeeded in his persuasion and Ted Arcidi finally concurred to introduce him to Killer Kowalski.

Paul Levensque was in a relationship with his fellow wrestler Joan Chyna Laurer from 1996 to 2000. After this relationship, the on-screen storyline marriage became indeed a real-life romance and he married Stephanie McMahon. They both share three daughters named Aurora Rose Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque, and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque. Also, Paul Levesque was into writing and he published a book entitled Making the Game: Triple H’s Approach to a Better Body. This book entails mostly his bodybuilding advice and moreover autobiographical and memoir in nature.