Netflix Puts the Harry and Meghan Show on Hold

Netflix has officially postponed the release of the documentary series featuring Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle which was supposed to start streaming in December 2022. Reports say that the release of the documentary is postponed to next year and an official date is yet to be announced by the online media platform. It is said that the change in date of the documentary is due to the rattles that are created by the rumors regarding Netflix’s hit historical drama series ‘The Crown’ and also the recent tragic event that happened in the Royal Family.

Netflix Hold Harry and Meghan Show

The source says that the officials thought that it would not be the best time to release two controversial contents relating to the Royal family within such a short period. The recent situation concerning the Royal Family, the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, is also taken into consideration for the officials at Netflix to come to such a decision.

‘The Crown’ is a successful series that streams on Netflix and is based on the story and the historical events of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After completing the first four seasons of the show successfully ‘The Crown’ is all set to release its fifth season on November 9, 2022. The show is created and principally written by Peter Morgan. The show was well-praised by critics for its writing, acting, cinematography, and production values. The show has won many prestigious awards which include six primetime Emmys and Two Golden Globe awards.

Recently there had been a backlash about the first episode of the fifth season of The Crown. Recently, former British Prime Minister John Major criticized the series The Crown for what is said to be a rumored storyline of the first episode of the fifth season. In the alleged episode, it is said that there is a storyline that features Charles scheming against his mother, The Queen, to take her position on the British Throne.

In the episode, it is said that there are instances where Charles pressures his mother to give up the throne so that he can be the King. It also talks about a secret plot that Charles had planned to be the King. It is said that in the series, Charles will meet with the Major to ask for the support of the Prime Minister for him to ascend the throne. The event was denied by the mayor and he said that such an event has not taken place.

Netflix responded to the backlash by saying that the show was a work of fiction loosely based on history with much more importance to drama. But Netflix was not ready to flag a statutory warning regarding the historical truths in the series. Authorities say that there are people who believe that the series is entirely based on true historic facts and is the actual portrayal of the life of the Royals.

After such serious accusations from former Prime Minister John Major, Netflix was forced to issue a rare defense of the show as ‘fictional dramatization. The Prime Minister who was furious over the alleged portrayal replied that the scenes which feature the then-Prince Charles trying to include him in a secret plot against The Queen were ‘malicious’ and ‘a barrel-load of nonsense’.

In light of the above-mentioned controversies, Netflix was not ready to release the documentary directed by Liz Garbus which featured a controversial couple from the Royal Family – Harry and Megan.

Since they stepped down from the Royal Family, Harry and Megan had signed deals with Spotify and Netflix which are speculated to be millions. The interview of the couple with Oprah also was controversial as Megan accused the members of the Royal Family of being racists. According to the rep[orts of the Daily beast, King Charles who is yet to name Megan’s and Archie’s kids Prince and Princess is waiting to see whether the couple continues their attack on the Royal Family.

Harry was also accused of hypocrisy for not criticizing Netflix for the show. It was pointed out that Harry was a person who constantly criticized the media for invading his private space but keeping quiet in matters which are highly sensitive like the subplotting against The Queen is also questioned by the media. It is said that Harry has signed a deal with Netflix worth $100 Million for the documentary. In an interview with James Corden Harry stated that: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”

Deadline reports that executives at Netflix have decided “it would be foolhardy to stream The Crown in November followed by the Harry and Meghan documentary in December.”https://t.co/D700MsSbCT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 18, 2022

Even though there are backlashes about the upcoming drama series, Netflix has not postponed or canceled the streaming of the show ‘The Crown’ as of now.