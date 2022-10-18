In a world where slogans are raised for equality, it is a bitter truth that when someone talks about beauty and glam, only women appear in our insight. But why is that so? Aren’t men pretty too? Haven’t we passed that generation far behind? Isn’t it time to wake up?

Although it’s our natural instinct to think about women when a person enquires about appearance, it’s already high time we accept the charm of men who are no less than any hour-glass shaped women out there. Bro, men too have chiseled physiques! But we do accept that such mistakes are common as we can never deny the facts ever. Even if you have to take it with a grain of salt, it is still necessary to change your perception of beauty standards.

10 Most Handsome Men In The World

As many say, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” And so, the definition of “handsome” might differ from person to person. Commonly, we look for a well built-body, golden tans, six packs, excellent hair, and seductive accents in men to identify them as gorgeous or not. But we think men should also have a good sense of fashion as we vehemently believe that appearance is enhanced by clothing.

Now, don’t you want to know the top 10 most handsome men in the world of 2022 who have kept both women and men captivated by their perfect outlook which is backed by their appealing personalities?

Scroll down to adore the most handsome men in the world who are somewhere under the same sky, breathing the same air as you. So, here comes the list of the Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the world of 2022:

1. Kim Tae-Hyung

Yes girls, if you are reading this right now, we know you will be pleased with us placing your all-time favorite Kim Tae Hyung as the No. 1 handsome man of 2022. Cheers!

For those of you who don’t know Tae-Hyung, who is better known by his stage name “V,” is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and member of the BTS boy band. Could you please make yourself calm so we know that you’re being proud of your man making his way into the list?

V won the title of “Most Handsome Men in the World of 2021.”

The BTS band has received a number of accolades in the past few years including Kpop Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Golden Disk Awards. Together they have sung songs like, “Dynamite, Butter, Fire, MIC Drop, FAKE LOVE, Boy With Luv, and many more.

2. Robert Pattinson

We bet you were looking for Robert Pattinson in the entire list of top 10 handsome men in the world. Well, you cannot be blamed for what you just did, because you were naturally drawn into charm like the millions of others.

Robert Pattinson is an English actor who came to the limelight as Edward Cullen, a vampire, in the famous Twilight series. Stunningly, Robert Pattinson is one of the most attractive men on the planet with nearly 93 percent perfect facial features. His deep emerald eyes and friendly demeanor are more than enough to entice the ladies. Are we the wrong girls?

Moreover, Robert Pattinson was named to Forbes’ top 100 most powerful people. The popular actor is loved for his appearance in movies like The Lighthouse, Harry Potter, and Tenet. The 34-year-old also has numerous accolades under his belt.

3. Omar Borkan Al Gala

The ‘Most Attractive Arab’ title can be handed over to Omar Borkan Al Gala without a hunch and if you know, you know. The Iraqi actor, model, and photographer was born in Dubai on September 23, 1990. People often get swayed by his appealing brown eyes and wonderfully sculpted face. Even his hair, which is pale brown, has drawn millions of admirers from around the world. Do we need more reasons to name Omar Borkan Al Gala as one of the most handsome men in the world?

The Arab we are talking about stands 1.7 meters tall and weighs 70 kilograms. Needless to mention, he is one of Dubai’s most renowned models.

4. Brad Pitt

Cheer up Pitt fans! This section is exclusively for you.

We have been playing fair until now which is why it is hard for us to exclude the ex-boyfriend of “Friends” fame Jennifer Aniston from the whole categorization of the world’s most handsome man. Despite being aged 58, Brad Pitt does not compromise with his body and appearance. Frankly speaking, Pitt is relatively gorgeous and youthful when compared to his advanced years. The Us native is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. The $300 million rich actor started his career back in 2003.

Many people, including us, cannot stop but look into his piercing eyes and if not, we must have already been charmed by his charming grin.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is a living example of the term “handsome.” You cannot even deny if we say that you too had a crush on this Indian actor at some point. Standing at a height of 1.8 meters, Hrithik Roshan is well known for his flexible dance moves. His fans often consider him the most handsome men in the world, and we cannot blame them. To be honest, we often binge-watch his movie solely to enjoy his charisma.

Hrithik Roshan was a child actor in the 1980s but made his major debut with the film, “Kaho Naa Pyar Hai,” opposite Amisha Patel. Hrithik’s other best films include Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Krish, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 3, and War.

6. Idris Elba

We believe another man who deserves to be in the list of the most handsome men in the world is none other than Idris Elba, the 1.89-meter-tall English actor. Britain’s most in-demand star, who is well known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the next charming man we have.

Not only is he handsome but also is the sexiest man alive on earth. Furthermore, Idris Elba is known for his beautiful yet manly voice and rapping skills. A singer, plus he is looking hot? Ooh well, that is always a dangerous combination the world has ever seen.

In 2018, Eldris Elba was honored as the Sexiest Man Alive by People’s magazine.

Earning a spot in the list of the most handsome men isn’t that easy, but he ensured a seat with his charismatic personality, distinctive hairdo, and stunning eyes. Besides his looks, the actor is talented more than enough which has garnered him millions of fans. It’s mainly his figure that is responsible for earning him a spot in the list of most gorgeous men in different fashion publications.

7. Paul Rudd

Are we really having a secret contract with the FRIENDS team? Okay wait, now don’t tell us that you have no idea who Phoebe Buffay finally married in the ninth season. Yes, you got us, Mike Hannigan a.k.a Paul Rudd.

It is definitely astounding that Rudd is aging back. How could he do that by the way? Well, let’s leave the topic right there and look deeper into why we are naming Paul Rudd right now.

In 2021, People magazine went on to entitle Paul Rudd as the “Sexiest Man Alive,” which is one of the reasons why Paul Rudd has been acknowledged as a handsome man, along with other nine contemporaries. Interestingly, Rudd has admirers from every age group, literally from baby boomers to the millennials who are only finding him today, but it is still an intriguing fact that he rarely had a slump in his acting career. However, for us, it doesn’t matter if the person is professionally expanding or not, until and unless he is looking dope.

8. David Beckham

David Beckham, the famous football player, has been a dream figure for many of us. Am I the right girl? By the way, the charming man isn’t single though. We know that would have broken many hearts back in 1999 when Beckham married Victoria Beckham.

He was born on May 2, 1975, in the United Kingdom and he stands at a height of 1.8 meters. He is currently the co-owner and president of Salford City and Miami CF.

In his 20-year-long career, the soccer player won 19 major trophies and retired in 2013. So far, he has represented a bunch of teams like AC Milan, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, the England National team, Preston North End, and Real Madrid. Besides being one of the finest players, David Beckham is nothing less than the world’s most beautiful man. It is true that we have placed him in the eighth slot, but that doesn’t mean Beckham is relatively less handsome. In fact, he could be the most handsome men in the world for many.

9. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is a big name in Hollywood as he has played and received much appraisal for his role of Superman in the DCEU superhero films. The immensely talented actor gained unmatched recognition after his films like Justice League, Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and The Witcher. his cinematic debut was through the film, Laguna, which paved him way to better films like Midsomer Murders, Mr. Chips, and Goodbye.

Back in 2013, Henry Cavill was voted “World’s Sexiest Man” by British Glamour readers. The same year, Empire magazine named him the third sexiest actor in Hollywood.

However, Henry Cavill is a new face in the top 10 most gorgeous boys, which is a big deal for his fans.

10. Tom Cruise

The name “Tom Cruise” is more than enough to describe who he is. The American actor and producer, Cruise, has appeared in many well-known movies like “The Mummy’ and the franchise “Mission: Impossible.”



He owns the credits for films grossing more than $4 billion around the globe. On top of that, the saga has received a slew of Golden Globe nominations and has once been nominated for Academy Awards.

Tom Cruise is one of the most handsome men in the world, with a charming smile, perfect hairstyle, and a stunning personality. What more qualities would a man need to grab a pair of eyeballs?

Conclusion

According to us, these are the most handsome men alive today, but we do apologize if your best is excluded from the list. Just like how we are 2 different individuals, our preferences and perceptions will also vary, and so does our taste in men.

So far, many men have claimed the title,” Most Handsome Guy in the World,” but they often give way for others to enjoy the label as well. It wasn’t Kim Tae Hyung a couple of years ago and apparently, it won’t be him again. There has been endless discussion over this. However, some of the frontrunners consistently show up on the list of the Most handsome men in the world, despite their age.

Honestly, we hope to see these appealing faces on the list next year too.

Frequently Asked Question

1. Who is the number 1 handsome man in the world?

Without a hunch, the most handsome men in the world is still BTS ‘V’ a.k.a. Kim Tae-Hyung. The singer is seemingly making waves in the fashion industry with his aesthetic yet colorful vibes.

2. Who is worldwide handsome in 2022?

In 2022, Kim Tae-Hyung received the maximum number of votes for owning the tag “Worldwide Handsome Man in 2022.” Just like the previous year, Tae-Hyung snatched the deal in 2022 as well. We are ecstatic to see if he’ll manage to keep the credit in 2023 or not.

3. Is Jin or V more handsome?

Apparently, Jin is the most handsome idol and V is the most handsome man. The difference is clearly visible from the title they own.

4. Which country boys are more handsome?

Italian men are incredibly handsome. You can’t miss out on those solid facial highlights, amazing skin tans, and dark lovely hair. Please don’t get us started on their appealing Italian accent which is the major green light for us.

5. Who is the most handsome man in America?

Tom Cruise. Apart from being the best in his profession, Tom Cruise is also the most handsome man in America. People have been clamoring for him, ever since he stepped into Hollywood.

6. Who is the handsome man in Hollywood?

Undeniably, Brad Pitt. He is definitely the most gorgeous actor alive in Hollywood today. The man is aging like a fine vine, improving his physique and appearance with every passing year.