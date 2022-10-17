Who is Jesse Rutherford? Is Billie Eilish dating Alt Rock singer Jesse Rutherford?

It’s high time for a hot rumor to spark in H-Town.

Apparently, “Happier Than Ever” singer, Billie Eilish is dating the American singer, and songwriter, Jesse Rutherford, says multiple sources. Word on the street suggests that the “Bad Guy” singer has a new beau.

Billie Eilish dating Alt Rock singer Jesse Rutherford

Over the last weekend, Billie Eilish was spotted hand in hand with the lead singer of “The Neighbourhood,” while leaving the haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in LA, and since then the internet has been abuzz.

Although the rumored video doesn’t show the popular faces of Eilish or Rutherford, fans were still able to confirm the personalities by looking at the recent snaps they shared that evening along with their friends on Instagram. The hint was none other than the outfit worn by the two in the Instagram stories which were undoubtedly the same in the rumored video of the “Ocean Eyes’ ‘ singer holding onto Rutherfold’s hand as they walked away.

Fans also claim to have seen the two walking together, close to each other, at the amusement park for Halloween Horror Nights.

In addition to the recent rendezvous, the duo was snapped together back in August, hanging out with each other, indicating a possible “dating scene”. Pop Crave also uploaded a cute photo of the duo having dinner together the next day.

However, fans aren’t too happy about the potential development of the singer’s love life. They have discovered the relationship between Billie, 20, and Rutherford, 31, was not a new one, in fact, they found photos of the dished pair at a Halloween party, dated back to 2017. So, according to the fans, the relationship will eventually be problematic since the duo is acquainted with each other for a long time.

“Jesse Rutherford has known Billie Eilish since he was 26 and she was 15. Since she was a kid and now they’re dating? There can be nothing good going on. Absolutely nothing,” a Twitter user penned.

Several fans consider it to be “fuc*ing weird” that Jesse Rutherford has gone to date Eilish after knowing her ever since her childhood. Ultimately, it is the 11-year age gap, which is indirectly triggering and creating great concern all over social media.

In December 2017, a Jesse Rutherford fan account posted pictures of Billie along with the rock singer posing at a costume party. Initially, the post was published on Eillish’s 16th birthday. But it managed to resurface lately.

Sometime earlier, Billie Eilish commented that she only prefers to keep her private life a secret, away from the netizens.

The Sweater Weather fame was also spotted with the $53 million rich ‘Lovely’ singer back in August. Ever since, fans have been skeptical of the two, speculating something brewing between them. But, neither Eilliosh nor Rutherford reacted to the rumors.

In March this year, Eilish called it quits with her former boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, who she dated for more than a year. Apparently, the ex-pair started dating in April 2021 and were often captured together. They were spotted having a blast at Disneyland, and the two even attended Doja Cat’s birthday bash together. Moreover, their fans were getting envious of the pair by looking at them indulging in PDA. Little more than a year later, they called it off leaving the rumor mongers talking behind their backs that the couple split owing to Vorce’s infidelity. However, Vorce attempted to clear the air by penning a short note on Instagram,

“Nobody is cheating on anyone. Relationships do end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and lying on the internet is vicious.”

Even after years, social media is still critical of her choice in men and the reason seems to be more pathetic- a mere age gap! That is not the first time that she is being kept under the finger point as Eilish was previously trolled for dating Vorce, who was also 30 years old, significantly older than her. Since then, netizens were concerned about her preference and the concern persists.

“Billie Eilish once again dating a guy older than her and that too Jesse Rutherford from The Neighborhood? He has apparently known her since she was 15. This isn’t you Billie,” a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rutherford had previously been in a relationship with Devon Lee Carlson, model and co-founder of Wildflower Cases for 6 years. Rumors began to float in 2021 claiming that the pair were no longer together. However, the breakup was officially confirmed in September 2022 on the podcast, Call Her Daddy by Carlson.