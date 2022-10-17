Who is Amouranth Twitch? Amouranth Says Her Husband Abuses Her

Kaitlyn Siragusa otherwise known by the name Amouranth, recently told the camera that she was the subject of abuse by her unscrupulous husband, who manipulates and makes threats against her. After several incidents that Amouranth had to tolerate this massive long-festering issue, she decided to speak for herself.

In the latest video which was streaming, we could see Amouranth speaking to a man on the phone, which is supposed to be her so-called husband who is denying all her claims regarding her words without any tinge of shame and he vehemently denies that he hasn’t made any threats calls or that he would kill her dogs. Soon after these recriminations he later said that he had control over all bank accounts of Amouranth.

Without any tinge of shame, her husband who is not worthy of the title to be called ‘husband’ was inexplicably torturing her and making her life enormously miserable. Her husband’s vindictive attitude was insufferable and Amouranth had to endure several waves of abuse, both mentally and physically.

Who is Amouranth aka Kaitlyn Siragusa?

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa is a riveting American social media personality, who is popularly known by the name Amouranth. She is one of the highly regarded glamour models and streamers. ASMR Twitch live streams made her popular among the other contemporaries within a fickle time. Amouranth was born on December 2, 1993, in Houston, Texas and according to her date of birth, she is in her prime youth at twenty-eight years old. Being a pornographic actress, YouTuber, twitch streamer, and model she has managed to make her career grow and flourish.

In the latest video that she made, she said that her abusive incorrigible husband has been an obdurate man and his obduracy has made her stream at times against her wishes. His escapades don’t end here, he is really and vile man and Amouranth later shows a series of messages that he has been sending her and labeling her with demeaning words such as ‘dumb fuck’. Other than these innuendos, and demeaning actions his abusive threats were way too difficult to endure like throwing her luggage off a hotel’s balcony.

He is really a lunatic man and he often deletes her social media accounts to minimize her social media presence. It is not possible for a sane man to do all these atrocities without any reason. If there are proper reasons too he is not subjected to do all these sorts of escapades to a woman, if she is his wife or sister.

Moreover, Amouranth also shows other text messages in which he unabashedly threats to blow a huge amount of $500,000. He donated Amouranth’s money without her permission to a bird sanctuary.

Apart from all these crappy incidents, her husband forces Amouranth to broadcast content, in order to attain great wealth. He often pesters to commit to the grind because of its financial hands. Moreover, completely devoid of any sort of love toward Amouranth he frequently posts hot tub videos. Even if Amouranth doesn’t have her will to do all these, he forces her to do without concerning her opinions and stance. Being completely fed up with his implores to do so Amouranth had to engage in events like tedious streams because of his threats.

Amouranth just tearfully told her chat about her husband who has been: controlling her financials, threatening to kill her dogs, verbally abusing her and more….



Dang these texts are messed up. pic.twitter.com/DEDFUHQAUS — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) October 16, 2022

As per reports, Amouranth had been married for several years, and she had never spoken a single word regarding her marital life. But after suffering this excruciating abuse for quite a long she opened her mouth and decided to discuss her deteriorating marriage life publicly. Amouranth overcoming several impediments and black lashes she had managed to make her career prominent and was absolutely content with what she does.

The reason why Amouranth never disclosed the fact that she was married was because of her husband’s command. Her husband told her that the reason behind concealing her marital status is because it would adversely affect her career and will ruin the business model field.

Because of his freaky behavior, Amouranth had to live under false pretenses that she was single. His contemptuous and scorched behavior made her life unapologetically miserable, and she had to endure all these in spite of having a good career. In the video that Amouranth shared, she said that her so-called husband has been visiting a therapist for his stringent and audacious behavior and the therapist labeled his condition as a form of psychological abuse.

Amouranth with a leaden heart explains her dolor and uncanny predicament and that she was indeed existing, not living, in a fancy prison. Though Amouranth had shown the courage to disclose this bittering naked reality of her life, she has well managed not to disclose this ruthless man’s identity.

Emotional abuse and domestic violence are punishable offenses and the perpetrator should be behind the bars. But here Amouranth had not revealed her husband’s identity but she has supplied shreds of evidence which concrete her claims that he was way too abusive in behavior and she had to endure his caper because her life was at stake. He is a manipulative man a ruthless monster capable of doing things beyond one’s imagination and she had to close her mouth because of his threats.

Amouranth was an ardent lover of animals and her incessant desire to have an animal sanctuary of her own was her determination.