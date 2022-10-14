Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has finally answered the rumors about the removal of the tattoo of her husband David’s initials. In some of the recent photos that surfaced, the tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials was seen faded. When the former Spice Girl appeared on ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna’, which is a popular American feel-good morning show, she made it clear that she was getting the tattoo removed just because she did not like them.

Victoria Beckham Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Quoting her words on the show, “They just didn’t look so nice”. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that.” Through the straight set reply, Victoria Beckham has ended all the allegations that circulated about the 20-year-old marriage of David and Victoria. Rather than stopping at the simple reply, Victoria Beckham called out the media for creating speculations about her marriage and her relationship with her husband. She said: “I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Victoria Beckham, who is 43 years old, also added that she was not against the culture of tattoos. Her husband David Beckham, who is considered a global style icon, is known for his iconic tattoos. The mother of four expressed her love and admiration for her husband’s and her children’s tattoos. She stated those were gorgeous. Even though she loves tattoos so much, she said that some of her tattoos were old and that she got them a long back. As a result, some have started to bleed and have started to change color to a light bluish shade. Victoria Beckman pointed out that as the reason why she was having a tattoo cleansing which resulted in the fading of her tattoo with her husband’s initials.

The former Spice Girl is also a global fashion icon just like her husband David and she is also a famous fashion designer. In the show, Victoria was asked about the recent events she had been in. Victoria replied that she was very happy to have been a part of the Paris Fashion Week that was held recently. Victoria Beckham debuted at the Paris Fashion Week and showcased her Spring 2023, ready-to-wear collections in the show. The interviewer also mentioned the incident at the Paris Fashion Week where Victoria Beckham was seen crying at the end of her show. She praised Victoria for the vulnerability that she showed at the event.

Last month, during Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham was spotted crying at the end of her show. Her husband David Beckham walked down the runway after the show. Her entire family which includes her husband, four children, and her daughter-in-law were present at the event to show their love and support towards her. Victoria said that the movement was of pure joy and love that made her burst into tears. She was overwhelmed with joy and love from her family.

The eldest son of the couple, Brooklyn Beckham got married on April 9 this year. He was married to his sweetheart Nicola Peltz. She is an actress and model and also the daughter of billionaire couple Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz. During the interview, Victoria Beckham was asked questions about how she felt after the marriage of her son and about the advice that she gave to the newlyweds. Victoria Beckham replied that she did not give any advice as such and that it was the kids who had to figure out their life after the marriage. She also added that she was very happy after their marriage. She mentioned that Brooklyn, her 23-year-old son seemed happy after the marriage and that it was his happiness that made her happy.

Victoria Beckham rose to popularity in the 90s after she became a member of the all-girl group, the Spice Girls. In the group, Victoria was nicknamed Posh Spice. The girl group Spice Girls is regarded as the best-selling female group of all time. They have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The group included four other singers who are also popular now. After the group split in 2001, Victoria Beckham released her self-titled solo single album that produced two UK top 10 singles. She has also been part of some very famous reality TV shows like Project Runway, Germany’s Next Top Model, and American Idol.

Victoria Beckham reveals why she removed her David Beckham tattoo https://t.co/I0phmQ8YOJ pic.twitter.com/qKqILuU2RT — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2022

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are one of the most popular power couples in the world. David Beckham is a well-renowned professional football player and a global style icon. Both of them started dating in 1977 after meeting at a charity football game. On 4 July 1999, David and Victoria Beckham got married in Ireland. The couple has four kids together with Brooklyn Beckham being the eldest, followed by Romeo James, Cruz David, and the youngest Harper Seven.