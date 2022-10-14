Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsVictoria Beckham Reveals...

Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has finally answered the rumors about the removal of the tattoo of her husband David’s initials. In some of the recent photos that surfaced, the tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials was seen faded. When the former Spice Girl appeared on ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna’, which is a popular American feel-good morning show, she made it clear that she was getting the tattoo removed just because she did not like them.

Victoria Beckham Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Quoting her words on the show, “They just didn’t look so nice”. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that.” Through the straight set reply, Victoria Beckham has ended all the allegations that circulated about the 20-year-old marriage of David and Victoria. Rather than stopping at the simple reply, Victoria Beckham called out the media for creating speculations about her marriage and her relationship with her husband. She said:  “I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham, who is 43 years old, also added that she was not against the culture of tattoos. Her husband David Beckham, who is considered a global style icon, is known for his iconic tattoos. The mother of four expressed her love and admiration for her husband’s and her children’s tattoos. She stated those were gorgeous. Even though she loves tattoos so much, she said that some of her tattoos were old and that she got them a long back. As a result, some have started to bleed and have started to change color to a light bluish shade. Victoria Beckman pointed out that as the reason why she was having a tattoo cleansing which resulted in the fading of her tattoo with her husband’s initials. 

The former Spice Girl is also a global fashion icon just like her husband David and she is also a famous fashion designer. In the show, Victoria was asked about the recent events she had been in. Victoria replied that she was very happy to have been a part of the Paris Fashion Week that was held recently. Victoria Beckham debuted at the Paris Fashion Week and showcased her Spring 2023, ready-to-wear collections in the show. The interviewer also mentioned the incident at the Paris Fashion Week where Victoria Beckham was seen crying at the end of her show. She praised Victoria for the vulnerability that she showed at the event. 

Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Last month, during Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham was spotted crying at the end of her show. Her husband David Beckham walked down the runway after the show. Her entire family which includes her husband, four children, and her daughter-in-law were present at the event to show their love and support towards her. Victoria said that the movement was of pure joy and love that made her burst into tears. She was overwhelmed with joy and love from her family. 

Must Read Everything You Need to Know About She Said Movie 2022 

Amy Schumer Sets Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 Release Date – Its Coming!

The eldest son of the couple, Brooklyn Beckham got married on April 9 this year. He was married to his sweetheart Nicola Peltz. She is an actress and model and also the daughter of billionaire couple Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz. During the interview, Victoria Beckham was asked questions about how she felt after the marriage of her son and about the advice that she gave to the newlyweds. Victoria Beckham replied that she did not give any advice as such and that it was the kids who had to figure out their life after the marriage. She also added that she was very happy after their marriage. She mentioned that Brooklyn, her 23-year-old son seemed happy after the marriage and that it was his happiness that made her happy. 

Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham rose to popularity in the 90s after she became a member of the all-girl group, the Spice Girls. In the group, Victoria was nicknamed Posh Spice. The girl group Spice Girls is regarded as the best-selling female group of all time. They have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The group included four other singers who are also popular now. After the group split in 2001, Victoria Beckham released her self-titled solo single album that produced two UK top 10 singles. She has also been part of some very famous reality TV shows like Project Runway, Germany’s Next Top Model, and American Idol. 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are one of the most popular power couples in the world. David Beckham is a well-renowned professional football player and a global style icon. Both of them started dating in 1977 after meeting at a charity football game. On 4 July 1999, David and Victoria Beckham got married in Ireland. The couple has four kids together with Brooklyn Beckham being the eldest, followed by Romeo James, Cruz David, and the youngest Harper Seven. 

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Linda Crystal -
Movies

Who is Doctor Doom – The Supervillain of The MCU

Who is Doctor Doom? The famous fictional supervillain character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby made his first appearance in the Marvel comics in July 1962. Originally named Doctor Victor Von Doom, the fictional character is the ruler...
Linda Crystal -
Movies

Everything You Need to Know About She Said Movie 2022

She Said is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of biography and drama. The director of the film is Maria Schrader, and the writer of the movie is Rebecca Lenkiewicz. The producers of the film are Brad Pitt,...
Linda Crystal -
News

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Kicked Out Of Grammy Rap Category

Nicki Minaj’s top hit ‘Super Freaky Girl’ has officially been kicked out of the rap category for the Grammys, instead, the song will be competing in the pop category. The song has been featured as number one on Billboard's...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 1622 Aspen Court
  • Boston,Massachusetts
  • 2108
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved