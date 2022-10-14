She Said is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of biography and drama. The director of the film is Maria Schrader, and the writer of the movie is Rebecca Lenkiewicz. The producers of the film are Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

She said Movie is known to be based on the novel of the same name “She Said” which was released in 2019 and was written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The writers of the book were two journalists from The New York Times, they tried and attempted to expose Harvey Weinstein’s history dealing with allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct.

The main cast members of the movie are Carey Mulligan (who will be playing the role of Twohey) and Zoe Kazan (who will be playing the role of Kantor) respectively. The production houses involved are Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. The original distributor of the film is Universal Pictures. The country of origin is the United States with English as its original language. Cinematography is presented by Natasha Braier, editing is done by Hansjörg Weißbrich, and music is given by Nicholas Britell.

About She Said Movie

The story is about how Harvey Weinstein was accused of Sexual misconduct and assault. Also, how he finally received imprisonment from the court of law for his bad deeds. Only this was due to this courtroom drama that led to the start of one of the most revolutionary movements in Hollywood and America. The #MeToo movement did not only start and spread in America but also started to be acknowledged all over the globe. The writers paved the way for the hidden stories to come out in the limelight and the victims did feel the need to speak out.

She said Movie streaming will be done in theatres in the United States on November 18, 2022. The movie will also be having a world premiere on October 13, 2022, at the 60th New York Film Festival prior to its official theatrical release.

She Said Movie Release Date

She Said Movie release date is November 18, 2022, the film will be released in theatres in the United States. It has not yet been confirmed whether it will also be released on online streaming platforms or not. It has also been stated that the movie will have its official world premiere much before the date of its actual release. It is scheduled to be released at the 60th New York Film Festival on October 13, 2022

She Said Plot

She said Movie plot revolved around the actual story of the allegations put against Harvey Weinstein, the sequence of court trials, and the start of the #MeToo movement in America’s long-standing cultural history. It was on October 5, 2017, that the two reporters from The New York Times wrote about and unveiled the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Harvey Weinstein. The names of the two reporters are Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Harvey Weinstein happened to be known as the remarkably successful and famous Producer in Hollywood, the duo accused him of harassing female actors, female assistants, temporary artists, and most of the other employees.

Harvey continued with his monstrous behavior for three long decades and has never been following the rules and regulations of the workspace and went on sexually assaulting the people who were working for him at Miramax and The Weinstein Company. The later imposed allegations by the two reporters, Jodi and Megan proved to be so helping for all the other victims as well, that all this led to the start of the #MeToo movement which happens to be one of the greatest and impactful movement that was ever witnessed in the modern America. After all the proceedings that took place at the court Harvey Weinstein received 23 years of imprisonment

She Said Movie Where to Watch

The upcoming movie “She said” will be available to watch in theatres. As of now, no proper information has been revealed by the makers of the movie about the associated online streaming services that will also be releasing the film. For the time being, the movie will only be released in theatres.

She Said Movie Cast

She said Movie cast members include the movie’s main characters who will be played by the following actors:

• Carey Mulligan (who will be seen playing the role of Megan Twohey)

• Zoe Kazan (who will be seen playing the role of Jodi Kantor)

• Patricia Clarkson (who will be seen playing the role of Rebecca Corbett)

• Andre Braugher (who will be seen playing the role of Dean Baquet)

• Samantha Morton (who will be seen playing the role of Zelda Perkins)

• Mike Houston (who will be seen playing the role of Harvey Weinstein)

The other cast members that will also be there in the movie are Tom Pelphrey, Adam Shapiro, Jennifer Ehle, and Peter Friedman. What roles will they be playing has not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie.

Must Read Amy Schumer Sets Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 Release Date – Its Coming!

One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More

The Talk on Social Media

Even having known the story already, I found She Said riveting and vital. Its depth in showing the nuts and bolts of reporting could be a valuable public service in this time of media distrust. It should be one of those movies they show in schools. https://t.co/LDOfK3Db7V — Marina Fang (@marinafang) October 14, 2022

Fans are readily excited about this upcoming movie. Based on the 2019 released novel “She said” the movie has built on some high hopes among the audience. It is expected that the film will be as good as the novel itself. Also, since the movie will be addressing one of the biggest revelations and dramas that happened in America’s culture and Film industry, it has set a high bar. Fans are excited to see the true of sequence of events that led to starting of #MeToo movement.

The movie has created a buzz all over the internet. The movie’s official Twitter account recently posted a Tweet which read, “Recognizing the courageous women who went on the record five years ago today — and the journalists whose New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation helped them break decades of silence. #SheSaidMovie” along with a short clip from the upcoming movie’s trailer. The movie’s distributor Universal Pictures also made a tweet saying, “Based on The New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in #SheSaidMovie, only in theaters this November.” along with the movie’s trailer. All these trending tweets have left the fans more curious and excited about the movie’s release.

What to Expect from She Said Movie

The she said Movie is going to be presented in a biographical style. The movie will be trying to bring in display the incredibly famous story related to America’s culture. The movie will be following a similar storyline as that of the 2019 released book of the same name. However, the audience will be able to collect more information and emotions from the visuals that will be presented right before them.

The story’s prime focus will be the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct that were imposed on Harvey Weinstein. He was also charged with third-degree rape after all the proceedings and trials at the court were finished. Harvey Weinstein was accused guilty and received 23 years of prison from the court of law. All these events will be depicted in the movie. The movie is also known to bring to light the actual state and sequence of events that led to the start of the incredibly famous #MeToo movement that started in America. It was because of this movement that the matter of sexual assault and misconduct became known.

Hollywood’s and America’s long-standing history with hidden cases of sexual misconduct, assault, and violation of workspace environment also started to be getting revealed one by one. The victims broke out of their silence of decades.

Thus, this movie will be trying its best to gather as much content as possible around these sensitive topics, the actual story of Harvey Weinstein’s case, and how the victims managed to gain justice.

She Said Movie Episode Guide

There is no episode guide for “She said” because it is not a series but a film. The average run length of the film is expected to be two hour and fifteen minutes. The movie will primarily be made in the English language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

She Said Movie Trailer

“She said” trailer was released on 14th July 2022. The two-minute and forty-nine-second-long trailer starts with the movie’s lead character talking about ways for women to go on record against sexual assault and allegations. The two reporters from The New York Times were seen holding meetings with Hollywood’s female actors, discussing ways to make women speak who have been wronged in the industry, and how the actresses and female workers were met with threats and sexual demands by the Harvey Weinstein. The trailer looks very promising.