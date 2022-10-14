Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Kicked Out Of Grammy Rap Category

Nicki Minaj’s top hit ‘Super Freaky Girl’ has officially been kicked out of the rap category for the Grammys, instead, the song will be competing in the pop category. The song has been featured as number one on Billboard’s Hot Rap songs for eight weeks since its release. The decision was taken by the Recording Academy’s Rap committee, that the song will be moved to Pop rather than compete in the Rap category. Released on August 12, 2022 ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is an upbeat, raunchy song by Nicki Minaj from her upcoming fifth studio album. The final nominees for the Grammy will be announced on Novemebr 12, 2022.

The 39-year-old Trinidadian rapper was not happy about the decision taken by the committee. Nicki expressed her disappointment through social media. She criticized the decision on the committee through a series of Instagram stories and Tweets on Thursday. “They stay moving the goalposts when it comes to me,” Nicki stated on her Instagram story. “Why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki?”.

According to the stories posted by Nicki, she stated that the reason behind changing the category of the song is much more personal. Her follow-up Tweets confirm that Nicki has taken this much more personally. Through her Tweet, Nicki said that everyone should be treated equally as the criteria should be the same for all songs and artists.

Nicki also did not hesitate to state the name of the song and artist that she felt was being given consideration. In her Tweet, she mentioned that if ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is moved from the rap category, then Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ should also be moved from the category of rap. The song ‘Big Energy’ is also a pop-leaning song and samples Tom Tom Clubs’ 1981 song ‘Genius of Love’. The same song was also sampled by Mariah Carey for her number-one hit song ‘Fantasy’.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” she tweeted. Quoting her Tweet, Nicki said “If SFG (Super Freaky Girl) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.” The song ‘Big Energy’ topped the Billboards rap chart. The song will compete in the rap category at the Grammys and not in the pop category.

Nicki Minaj also posted a seventeen-minute-long video on Instagram explaining her side. She said that there is a strong effort to give new artists things that they don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years. She also puts her thoughts out about changing the category that she has been moved from a category where she had less competition and a likely chance to win to a category of pop, where she is to compete with Harry Styles or Adele. She was also furious about the secrecy of the committee. It is not revealed who is on the committee that made the decision. Nicki also accuses this of an agenda and that they only uplift people they want to and they can make money off.

The song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’s 1981 classic ‘Super Freak’. The Rap committee expressed that the song leaned more towards pop than rap, so the song will compete for best pop solo performance rather than rap awards. Nicki Minaj had received 10 nominations at the Grammy’s in all but it was only once that she competed in the pop category. It was in the year 2015 for the song ‘Bang Bang’ where she was nominated for best pop duo/group performance alongside Ariana Grande and Jessie J. The song did not win any Grammys but ended up winning the favorite song of the year at the 2015 Kid’s Choice Awards.

The nominees selected for the 2023 Grammy will be announced on November 12, 2022. The live show, the 2023 Grammy, is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2023. Nicki is one of the most accredited singers/songwriters. She has released several different songs throughout the year. Most of the songs are pop or hip-hop which feature her rap or singing like her debut solo single ‘Your Love’ which was released in 2010 and her songs like ‘Super Bass’ and ‘Starships’.

So the Grammys put Nicki Minaj's hit song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ in the pop category. This is wrong! We all know she is not going to win the Grammy if she is in the pop section. They didn’t put her in the rap category because they want someone specific to win. — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) October 14, 2022

Nicki Minaj had 10 nominations for the Grammys overall. With only one nomination in the pop category, the majority of her nominations were in the rap category. Nicki was nominated for best rap album for her ‘Pink Friday’ and ‘The Pink Print’. She has also been nominated for her song ‘Anaconda’ for the best rap song in the year 2015. Her songs ‘Moments 4 Truth’ and ‘Truffle Butter’ were nominated for best rap performance.