Who Are Angela Lansbury Kids? Meet the Late Actress Children

The iconic British actor, Angela Lansbury, who kicked up her heels in the long-running television series, “Murder, She Wrote” and in the Broadway musicals Gypsy” and “Mame”, breathed her last on Oct. 11, 2022, at an age of 96. The saga had a career full of breakthrough roles, resulting in incredible accolades.

Meet the Late Actress Angela Lansbury’ Children

Needless to mention that Angela Lansbury’s children are sad to announce the demise of their mum, who had a peaceful death in her sleep at their family home in Los Angeles at around 1:30 a.m, on Tuesday.

Closer Weekly in a statement said, “in addition to Angela’s three children, Deidre, Anthony, and Peter, she also has three grandchildren, Katherine, Ian, and Peter, plus five great-grandchildren and a brother, Edgar Lansbury.” reportedly, there will be a private ceremony, but the date is yet to be determined.

Throughout her era, she maintained a balance in retaining her busy career while raising her two children, Anthony Shaw, and Deidre Shaw with her second husband, Peter Shaw. Along with the two, Peter also has another child, David Shaw, from his past relationship, whom Angela considers as her own.

Born in 1925, Angela began her theatre career in the ‘40s before turning to films. In 1944, Angela confirmed her role in the film, Gaslight. That year, she earned a nod at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress. Beginning from that, her career was filled with accolades over accolades.

Angela married Richard Cromwell, her first husband in 1945, but they split up a year later and had no children together. In 1949, the “Broadway” star went on to marry Peter and with open arms, she welcomed his son, David into her life. Shortly after, the pair had their first child, Anthony. In 1953, their daughter, Deidre was born.

Becoming a mum wasn’t a barrier for Angela to snag roles in films like Hot Summer, The Long and a Life at Stake. During the next decade, she proved that her career and fame were her priorities at the time.

This is magical. 🪄



Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach recording Beauty and the Beast.



🎥 https://t.co/hdW1XJs2H7 pic.twitter.com/COmVlrS6ET — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 11, 2022

“As soon as I had babies, I went on a diet and returned to work,” she said in a 2014 interview and apparently she regretted that decision later. She said, “You have to be with your children.”

After the realization, Angela along with her family moved to Ireland from Malibu and she ultimately began to focus on her children. She remained Peter’s wife until he died in 2003 after a heart failure.

“One of the greatest joys for me at the moment is my family. I recently became a great-grandma for the first time. It’s Peter’s first child- now that feels wonderful,” Angela told Woman and Home in 2017. “Of course, I am spoiling them. If there is something that I want more at this age then that is them.”

Read more about Angela Lansbury’s kids after a jump

David Shaw

David Charles Shaw, 78, is Angela Lansbury’s stepson, who Peter had from his past relationship with Mercia Squires. By the time his father tied the knot with Angela, David was only 5. Although he wasn’t her own, she considered him so until her last breath. In 2019, David exclusively said to Closer, “She is an incredible lady. I came in and she didn’t even have to have me. It was definitely a great thing to do. She always puts her family first.”

Coming back to David, he follows in the footsteps of his father, Peter, becoming the president of Collymore Productions which Peter launched back in 1987. It was Corymore Productions that produced Angela’s show ‘Murder, She Wrote on CBC. A decade later, David led the company to sign a major deal with Universal Television. According to his IMDb profile, David is a producer and production manager. On top of that, David is known for his work on the 1999 film, The Unexpected Mrs. Pollifax, which starred his stepmom, Angela.

At the time David told The Morning Call, “we are extremely happy to keep our roots firm at the studio. So far we have had a wonderful association with both the former and the current management team and we look forward to coming up with more such projects together.”

From 1976-1981, David was married to actress Catherine Bach, 68.

Must Read When We Were Young Festival Lineup 2023: Green Day and Blink-182

Anthony Shaw

Anthony Pullen Shaw, 70, was born on January 7, 1952. It was around three years into his parents’ marriage.

Much like his half-brother, Anthony was also interested in show business at an early age. His acting credits include The Spy Who Loved Me and A Bridge Too Far. in addition to that, Anthony produced and directed 68 episodes of Murder, She Wrote. Later in 1982, he joined Angela in the Broadway play, A Little Family Business.

Anthony has been married to Lee Speer Webster since 1980 and the duo together have three children- Ian Lansbury Shaw, Katherine Beeson Shaw, and Peter John Shaw. Apparently, they are the only grandchildren of Angela as none of his other brothers have kids.

Deidre Shaw

Deidre Shaw, 69, is the one and only daughter of Angela and Peter. Just a little over a year later Anthony was born, and Angela became pregnant with Deidre.

Deidre is the only one who has pivoted from the entertainment industry. She and her husband, Chef Enzo, opened an Italian Restaurant named, Enzo and Angela in Los Angeles. The pair first met in Italy and ever since they have been cooking together. The restaurant’s Instagram handle features numerous photos of her entire family, however, it seems that it has been closed recently.