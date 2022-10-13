Brandy Was Hospitalized For a Possible Seizure

Famous American singer/songwriter Brandy Rayana Norwood, better known by her mononym Brandy, was reportedly hospitalized for a seizure in Los Angeles. The incident was reported to have taken place on Tuesday.

Brandy Was Hospitalized In LA

According to the reports of TMZ, the first responders received the emergency call from Brandy’s home on Tuesday afternoon. The law enforcement sources reported that Brandy was taken safely to a nearby hospital where she was provided the necessary medical attention she deserved. Her parents were also present at the hospital, beside her on Wednesday.

Even though the reason for the incident was unknown at first, Brandy shared a few messages with her fans through her Instagram account. Speculations were there about the health state of Brandy which had been made clear by her Instagram story.

Earlier this day, Brandy shared an Instagram story where she thanked her fans for the love and light that they have shown toward her. She also mentioned that she is currently taking the rest her body needs, as per the instructions of her doctors. She also mentioned that she was suffering from cases of dehydration and low amounts of nutrition, for which she is taking the needed medical assistance.

‘The Boy Is Mine’ singer had earlier encountered a similar incident a few years back. In 2017, Brandy was hospitalized as she fell ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International airport. The paramedics and other emergency staff rushed to the scene and the singer was taken to the hospital. Her publicist made a statement that the incident was a result of Brandy’s continuous work without proper rest.

While there had been speculations about the reason for her recent incident, it is said that Brandy had been going through a rough patch lately. Some issues that developed over recent times show that things were not hers for Brandy and her family. Brandy’s brother Ray J made headlines recently due to a tattoo of his sister Brandy which he had on his leg. When people started questioning his choice of tattoo, he replied that it was his and his sister’s. As for Brandy, she saw the tattoo as a symbol of her brother’s love and consideration for her. She replied that she was moved by the gesture.

Brandy’s brother Ray J was also reported as having difficulties coping with his mental health. Originally named William Ray Norwood, Ray J is the younger brother of Brandy and also the first cousin of famous rapper Snoop Dogg. He is a well-known American television personality, singer, and actor. In one of his recent Instagram stories that were posted earlier this month, Ray J shared a message saying that if it wasn’t for his kids, he would have committed suicide already.

The actor/singer was not in a good mood. Brandy was concerned about the well-being of her brother and to show her love and support she posted an old pic with her brother together on Instagram and captioned it as ‘need you bro” along with a praying hands emoji. It was reported that her parents were with Brandy while she received the medical attention that she needed but it was not clear whether her brother Ray J was present at the hospital.

Brandy was also a person who had a history of unhealthy mental states. There was a statement once told by Brand that even though she had not been diagnosed with bipolar that she has had her movements where traumas have made her not be herself. Also, in another interview that Brandy gave Grio, she said that she had been through a lot and had several issues with depression, trauma, and PTSD.

Brandy also mentioned that she had overcome her issues and was feeling better than she used to. She also mentioned that she followed practices like therapy, prayer, journaling, and meditation to cope with her unstable mental health and that they had paid off.

Today, Brandy Norwood is 43 years old and is a very successful artist with more than 40 million records sold worldwide and around 8.5 million records sold in the U.S alone. Brandy was born in Mississippi and was brought up in California. She started her singing as a backing vocalist for teen groups. Brandy is known for her peculiar timbre, voice layering, and intricate riffs which eventually gave her the name ‘The Vocal Bible’.

Brandy gained wide popularity after the release of her song ‘The Boy Is Mine’. She appeared in the reality series ‘Brandy: Special Delivery’ in 2002. Albums like ‘Full Moon’ and ‘Afrodisiac” which were released in 2002 and 2004 respectively gained her more popularity. Brandy was also a judge on the first season of the hit reality show ‘America’s Got Talent’. In 2020, Brandy released her seventh album titled B7. She also appeared in the music drama series ‘Queens’ in 2021.