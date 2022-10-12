When We Were Young Festival Lineup 2023: Green Day and Blink-182

Green Day and Blink-182 are the most highly commendable and recognized American bands that involve several irrefutable talents who have managed to garner a wide range of recognition and accolades within the blink of eyes is going to be in when we were young festival 2023. Albeit this massive event of 2022 would take place within a matter of days , but the event organizers are already looking forward to the upcoming event in 2023.

When We Were Young Festival Lineup 2023

When we were young has announced its festival program which is scheduled on October 21, 2023, at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Though When we were young has not happened yet, they have already announced the lineup for 2023, which includes Green Day and Blink-182 as their top-notch headliners.

These undoubtedly top-notch headliners would definitely take a massive and inevitable shift to Pop-punk and their lineups fervently include, 30 seconds to Mars, the offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 seconds of summer, All Time Low, Pierce the veil, Rise Against, Yellowcard, sum 41, simple plan and new found glory.

According to several reports, other than Good Day and Blink-182 other lineup includes, Plain white T’s, Something Corporate, Gym class Heroes, Say Anything, Michelle Branch, the Front Bottoms, Saves the Day, Bowling for soup, Joyce Manor, Beach Bunny, Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, Turnover, Thrice, Waterparks and finally the wrecks.

The most riveting event When we were young of 2022 is taking place on October 22, 23, 29 respectively and the resplendent lineup includes My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright eyes and Jimmy Eat world, etc.

The impending event at the ground of Las Vegas would be thrilled to bits and its audiences would indeed get an enrapturing and resplendent visual effect as these above-mentioned bands are participating.

All the more this year’s would be a massive event and as per reports, the ticket would be on presale on October 14 after 10 am. Also, the riveting news which was announced by the When we were Young’s website stated that those who signed up for the previous year’s event will automatically get a presale code on coming Friday morning so it would be really convenient for the previous year’s viewers to have the tickets in the next time too.

For the record, the ticket for general admissions for 2023 event would be rated at $249.99. Moreover, VIP options and GA+ are also available in dollars estimated at $419.99 and $519.99.

As per reports the 2023 When we were young would entails over 50+ Bands to perform. This year’s event would take place and it is just a matter of couple days. But nevertheless, the organizers of this 2022 event is already looking fervently toward next year. The organizers have announced its lineup list of 2023 which includes over 50 bands. The most prominent among them would be Blink-182 and it is passionately tabbed as the headliner.

According to new reports, the band Blink-182 has recently announced the return of Tom DeLong who was not a part of the band after he decided to revoke his place from the band. After Tom DeLong left the band in 2015, he was absolutely not been featured in any of the following albums since his last one titled Neighborhoods. Following this band other prominent and highly acknowledged and recommended bands are also being a part of this massive event.

Following the other bands, Something Corporate, Say Anything and the Finch would have a reunion after long ages. Blink-182 has featured several tracks which is widely appreciated and they being tabbed as the headliner would make the event boisterous undoubtedly. These bands would definitely bring the event to a great success as it invokes this nostalgic pop-punk fest irrefutably.

The Green Day was formed in 1989 and following this band Blink-182 was commenced after three years. As per sources, this highly acclaimed Green Day Band was formed in the East Bay of California. The strength of pillar and the inventor was the resounding lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong. Other than Billie Armstrong he found a co-partner named Mike Dirnt, who was a bassit and backing vocalist of the band. Green Day is also known as Sweet Children and it includes genres such as Punk rock, pop punk, alternative rock, power pop and skate punk. The band includes other than Billie Armstrong and Mike Dirnt was Tre cool some members in the meanwhile left the bands and the past members of the band were, Raj Punjabi, Sean Hughes, John Kiffmeyer, Jason White.

Blink-182's newly reunited classic lineup and Green Day are set to headline the 2023 installment of When We Were Young, alongside The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sum 41, Good Charlotte, and more: https://t.co/JL2Cv7CjiN#WWWYfest #blink182 pic.twitter.com/pqNAd150sl — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 11, 2022

Blink-182 one of the stupendous bands was formed in 199, California. The pillars of strength is the current lineup consists of Mark Hoppus, the bassist and vocalist, Travis Barker, the drummer and reunited with Tom DeLonge, the guitarist and vocalist. Blink was the first name of the band and later they renamed it Blink-182.

Other than the above-mentioned members, Scott Raynor and Matt Skiba was the past members. Blink-182 includes several genres such as Alternative rock, punk rock, skate punk and pop punk.