Tulsi Gabbard, Former Presidential Contender Quits Democratic Party

The former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced her exit in a 30-minute social media video on Tuesday.

Tulsi Gabbard proclaimed that she was leaving the Democratic Party which according to her is completely under the “control of an elitist cabal.” She publicly attacked the party for racializing every national issue and attempted to sway other “independent-minded Democrats” to walk out along with her.

In a video posted on Twitter, Tulsi Gabbard said, “I can no longer stay in the current Democratic Party that is now completely managed by an elitist cabal of warmongers swayed by cowardly weakness, who split us by racializing every matter & stoke anti-white racism.”

Serving for more than 20 years in the party, Tulsi Gabbard is apparently unsatisfied with its motto.

She blamed the Democratic Party for “actively undermining our God-given freedoms” and for dragging the entire country to “nuclear war.” The US former rep further added that the party is nothing but hostile before the police and spiritual and religious people. She also went on to criticize its immigration and national security policies.

As for Tulsi Gabbard, she believes in a government that “is of, by, and for the people.” Unfortunately, today’s democratic party “does not” go well with her concept, instead, it stands before the public as a “government of, by and for the powerful elite.”

Although Tulsi Gabbard left the Democratic party on Tuesday, she has yet to decide whether to join the Republic Party or not.

The firm announcement was the core theme of the ‘Tulsi Gabbard Show” podcast, which launched on Tuesday. The inaugural episode itself has enthralled the viewers with the shocking announcement of Gabbar and on top of that, a trailer was also released, showing Tulsi Gabbard having words regarding a range of issues exclusively with the selected guests.

Tulsi Gabbard was born and brought up in Hawaii and in 2012 she was elected to Congress. Eventually, Tulsi Gabbard sought the presidential reign in 2020. She was the foremost Hindu lawmaker in the American Congress to ever run for a presidential post. But Tulsi Gabbard was not politically affiliated until she ran for Hawaii state house at the age of 21. Ever since she remained a Democrat. Moreover, Tulsi Gabbard also served in a combat zone in Iraq as part of the Hawaii Army National Guard from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait in 2008.

In 2016, the former Hawaii Congresswoman announced her departure from the Democratic National Committee to support Bernie Sanders for President.

Notably, Tulsi Gabbard has openly lambasted the Democratic Party for not being what it promised. However, this is not the first time, Tulsi Gabbard is being addressed as the centric person in a clash as she often appeared on Fox News to have iconic discussions with high-profile individuals including the 2016 presidential nominee and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who later mentioned Tulsi Gabbard as a “favorite of the Russians.”

Meanwhile, Gabbar denoted Clinton as the “embodiment of corruption,” and “ queen of warmongers” that has ruined the Democratic Party. Moreover, Gabbar eventually filed a defamation suit against Clinton and threatened to boycott a 2019 debate, alleging both the party and media for “rigging the event.”

At another debate on Fox News, Tulsi Gabbard railed against Kamala Harris, the then-Sen, with misleading accusations. Tulsi Gabbard was often defensive about the January 2017 meeting with the Syrian dictator, Bashar al Assad, who is known for a chemical attack against his own people. She got a flake from Harris for not calling Assad a “war criminal.”In 2017, Gabbar went on a secret trip, which she termed a “fact-finding mission” to Syria to meet Assad. But when the matter leaked, the late Republican senator, John McCain referred to the secret journey as a kind of trip to “legitimize a guy who slaughtered 400,000 of his own people.”Back in 2013, Gabbard was questioned for voting against the bipartisan house resolution criticizing anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat, India.

The same riot resulted in the death of 1,000 people, the majority of whom were Muslims. Tulsi Gabbard said at the time that people were blinded by “a lot of misinformation” regarding the Gujarat violence and spoke highly about the Indian Prime Minister, Modi. Apparently, Tulsi Gabbard met Modi in 2014 while his visit to the US where they talked about fundraising for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).