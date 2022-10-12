Sydney Sweeney to Star in Barbarella Movie at Sony Pictures

Jane Fonda star Barberalla is once again making an entry into the industry but this time, embark yourself to witness a whole lot of glam and charm as Europhoria star, Sydney Sweenie will lead the cast.

Cassie Howard Isn’t a New Tale, but Sydney Sweeney Barbarella Is!

The movie news has enthralled Sydney Sweenie fans who are chomping at the bit and clamoring for more. Ever since the insider of the project reported that The 1968 fiction film, “Barbarella” will star Sydney Sweenie, her fans and followers have termed the movie “Sydney Sweeney Barbarella.”

The prequel itself has a huge fan base and now, a massive mob has been formulated on social media platforms where they are cheering for their Sidney Sweenie Barbarella. Although the recent revelation has only started circulating on Tuesday, the upcoming movie has already been immensely popular.

Set at Sony Pictures, the new Barbarella film has started production and currently is under development, however, we have not so far gained any information regarding the director/ writer of the show. But we do know that Sweeney will also join the crew as an executive producer this year. Seems Sydney Sweeney Barbarella is a big project for her!

By far, Sony is also tight-lipped regarding Barberalla’s release date as well.

The former film Barberalla starred Jane Fonda, a 41st-century astronaut, who sets out to prevent the evil scientist, Durand Durand. The antagonist Durand plans to destroy the galaxy by bringing back evil using a ray gun, which has the potential to threaten away the entire human race.

However, it was the writer Jeane-Claude Forest, who created the erotic comic book back in 1962, which was a hypersexualized story with the presence of sex symbols like Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot in lead roles as Barbarella. Regardless, Barberalla garnered attention for director Roger Vadim’s adaptation. The movie took the lead character into the world of sex, which made her crave sexual adventures after she experienced sex for the first time.

The flick was the second-best popular American movie, earning around $2.5 million at the box office. Ever since its release, it has been a cult movie that has had ripples throughout popular culture, science fiction, and fashion.

In 2020, Forest Estate revealed plans for a new adaptation.

However, 10 years passed since the last attempt succeeded to bring Barbarella to the big screen. But following plans to bring the title heroine to the television fell through after that. Although rumors of a “Barbella ” remake have been circulating for years, creators failed to find an actress fit for Jane Fonda’s shoes. She had left an unmatched legacy for the character and the fans are now much more ecstatic to see their favorite Sweenie in Fonda’s shiny space boots. Even though another Barberalla was not expected to see the light of day, everything changed when the creators crossed paths with Sweeney, who apparently will make them proud after the release.

By the way, we are still unsure about the storyline of Sydney Sweeney Barbarella, as it is feasible for the creator to extract ideas from the comic book or draw further inspiration from his own imagination. Dynamite Entertainment is still publishing new Barberalla comics in the United States.

As for Sweenie, she came into the limelight with her gripping character, Cassie Howard, and her publicity has ever since forged the industry to cast her in big projects. In addition to starring in HBO’s Euphoria, Sweeney also appeared in the ‘White Lotus’ Season 1. Next, she is said to star along with Dakota Johnson in Sony’s upcoming Madame Web movie. So far we know that the flick is very loosely connected to a supporting character from Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man comics, but Sony has to disclose the character descriptions of both Sweenie and Johnson. On top of that, Sweenie will both star and executive produce Madison Lawson’s thriller novel, “The Registration.”

Sydney Sweeney set to star in and executive produce a ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony.



🔗: https://t.co/QTfwQP93Rr pic.twitter.com/129DLUUCLM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2022

In a short period, Sweenie has become one of the most sought-after stars, and seemingly, she is the new favorite of Sony as well. Although the specifics for Sydney Sweeney Barbarella are kept under wraps, her name alone is more than enough for her fans.