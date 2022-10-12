Meta Launches VR Headset Quest Pro – Price & Specs

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, announced that their company’s latest virtual reality headset, named Meta Quest Pro, will reach the market by the 25th of this month. The announcement about the latest innovation was made at the Meta’s Connect Conference, which is an annual event hosted by Meta where they share their latest developments and innovations in the fields of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The newly released version is more advanced than its previous version, Meta Quest 2 not only in features and speculation but also in price. While Meta Quest 2 was sold at a market price of $400, the newly released model will be available to people at a rate of $1500, an increase of $1,100 in total.

Meta Quest Pro Launched

The new model is said to be an important feature in the creation of Metaverse, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to the simple definition, a “metaverse” is an iteration of the internet as a single universe and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the application of virtual reality and augmented reality. The new model headset is a promising one towards the development of better days and the dream of Mertaverse as it features elements of the virtual world along with the physical world.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, is a person who is really invested in the idea of Metaverse. Even though VR headsets are popular among gamers, a specific group is like the so-called ‘techies’. Zuckerberg knows that it won’t be enough to make the idea of Metaverse much more popular or mainstream.

This new model can also be seen as a start towards targeting new nieces like workers and officers into the concert of Metaverse. “Meta is positioning the new Meta Quest Pro headset as an alternative to using a laptop,” said Rolf Illenberger, who is the founder and managing director of VRdirect, which builds VR environments for businesses. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella also appeared during the online event. He revealed the upcoming collaboration with Meta to bring some of the works of his company into Quest VR devices.

In comparison with the previous model, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro is the slimmest design ever to be produced by Meta. According to the company, the Mta Quest Pro features a continuous lens spacing adjustment mechanism, accommodating inner pupillary distance (IPDs) between 55mm and 75mm. The model comes with a feature called Eye Relief that allows the user to stay in the virtual world for a longer time by adjusting the distance of the lens from the eye.

The Quest Pro also comes with magnetic partial light blockers which ensure a full and more immersive VR experience for the user.

Rather than featuring a Fresnel lens, the Meta Quest Pro comes with a new optic stack that has lawyers of different pancake lenses. This type of design makes sure that the new model is able to reduce the depth of the module by almost half and, therefore, improve the image quality overall. The latest model Meta Quest Pro offers 37 percent more pixels per inch and ten percent per pixels per degree compared to the earlier version Meta Quest 2. A 25 percent increased full-field visual sharpness in the center and a 50 percent in the peripheral regon is also guaranteed by the new model for its users.

The newly launched model comes with an all-new sensor stack. The company says that the new high-resolution upward-facing cameras on the headset can capture images with four times more depth and detail than the old model Meta Quest 2 used to. The headset features a “stereoscopic mixed reality passthrough’ which combines multiple images from the camera and offers a better natural 3D view of the user’s environment. The headset can also show the outside world in full colour too.

The Quest Pro comes with Quest Touch Pro controllers, which have three built-in sensors. These sensors help them track their positions in 3D space. The new controllers are said to be more ergonomic and have upgraded haptics, according to the company. Another main feature of the headset is the battery life it offers to the user.

According to the company, the headset will last around one to two hours for use. The time is taken by the headset to reach it;’s full charge is around two hours. The feature also allows the user to use the headset while it’s in charge mode. The earlier version of the headset Meta Quest 2 around the same time last year, on October 13, 2020, to be exact. The newly launched headset is supposed to hit the markets on October 25, 021. While the latter was available at a price of $400, the newly launched model will be avail; able to customers at a range of $1500.

