Kim Kardashian Gets Booed By Fans At LA

With all the latest interviews and a few word feuds with her ex-husband Kanye, it’s not been a great few days for the Instagram sensation Kim Kardashian and especially the last Sunday was not a good one at all. The richest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was booed by an entire stadium of about 70,000 spectators.

The incident took place at SoFi stadium in Inglewood California. The 41-year-old star and mother of four visited the stadium to watch the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday along with her six-year-old son Saint.

The incident happened after the star came up on the jumbotron. Right when she popped on the screen. Kim waved at the viewers and blew them a kiss to the 70,000 in the stadium. It was evident that the reaction that followed was not the reaction that Kim Kardashian expected to receive. The reaction was not at all warm or welcoming but quite the opposite.

The entire stadium echoed with loud booing following the star’s kiss. This reaction from the fans is supposed to have something to do with the recent interview of Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband who openly criticized Kim for various matters that led to the eventual separation of the couple.

Right before the unfortunate incident, Kim was invited to the sidelines of the stadium to pose for a few pictures. The released pictures, as always, clearly featured the stunning outfits and shapes of Kim Kardashian. It is also a known fact that when it comes to outfits, fashion, and combining these two elements for public appearance, the Kardashian-Jenner clans are at the top of their game. She flaunted her amazing figure in her figure-hugging Balenciaga outfit.

The influencer was also spotted wearing an all-black spandex outfit that highlighted her amazing body. She also wore matching oversized black sunglasses. Her sunglass and outfit were from Balenciaga. Kim also added long platinum blonde hair extensions to complete her look. In pictures of the event, the star is seen enjoying the game with her six-year-old son Saint.

Indeed, it was not a great week for the superstar. Feuds between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are getting rattled up after Kanye’s statements about Kim in some of his recent interviews. Kanye himself is also a center of controversies following his bizarre acts at the Paris Fashion Week last week and also his rampant about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye even went on to tell that Kim Kardashian even kidnapped her daughter Chicago on her fourth birthday in January. Kanye West, in one of his recent interviews with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, made serious allegations about Skims which is a clothing and shape-wear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian.

The company is estimated to have a net worth of $3.2 Billion as of January 2022. He mentioned that Kim’s designs were based on ideas from Yeezy, which is a fashion and sportswear line by Kanye West. He also criticized Kim for associating ‘sexualized’ images with her brand Skims.

Before the incident of booing on Sunday, Kim was spotted at a very different sports event. Kim was spotted enjoying a basketball game in Woodland Hills, California. Her nine-year-old daughter North West was playing and Kim was spotted cheering on her daughter. Kim’s ex-husband and North’s father Kanye West was also spotted at the game but both the parents were seated almost a bench apart.

As it was after the interviews where Kanye accused Kim of different issues, it was only expected that the ex-couples would not like to have a conversation. For the game, Kanye West was again spotted wearing his controversial T-shirt which had the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in Italy in 2014. The marriage was a global sensation as both the couple were internationally recognized celebrities. The couple lived together for almost seven years. They have four children together from their marriage. The eldest of the four is their daughter North West who is nine years old now.

Next is Saint West who is six years old, then Chicago West who is four years old, and finally the youngest, Psalm West who is currently three years old. Since their divorce in April 2021, the couple had not been on good terms. After their divorce in April, Kim Kardashian was dating actor/comedian Pete Davison.

The couple reportedly broke up owing to their busy schedules and long distances. Also, three months after their divorce, Kanye West was romantically associated with supermodel Irina Shayk. But reports claim that the couple parted ways after two months of being together. If the sources are correct, it’s said that it was the Russian supermodel who pulled away from the relationship.

