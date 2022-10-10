Harvey Weinstein over a period of long thirty years has been allegedly accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by umpteen women who had to endure traumas because of his unabashedness and alluring behavior. According to reports, over 80 women from the industry had reported such heinous deeds of this Hollywood’s disgraced film producer.

Over the decade Harvey Weinstein has made major films and he was dominating the industry for quite a long. Being a man with power and people to dance according to his whims and fancies of him women became the prey of this vulture’s claws relentlessly.

Many of the women were forced to shut their mouths as he was a man capable of doing terrible things. But totally fed up with these atrocities approximately 80 women came up with a unanimous and vociferous voice to expose him.

Harvey Weinstein is now at his old age of 70 and the pulp fiction producer is under bars for twenty-three years for these same past crimes. Now as per reports Harvey Weinstein had to unapologetically face eleven charges which include, forcible rape, oral copulation against women, and sexual battery by restraint.

Now Harvey Weinstein has not pleaded guilty and if he is convicted he would have to probably live under bars for indeed long years 140. As per sources, the trial will begin on Monday in the Los Angeles court. Harvey Weinstein was a ruthless vulture who was always in pursuit of women and he was not at all bothered about the mutual consent for having physical relationships with women he always mercilessly forced himself on every woman he saw.

Apart from this Harvey Weinstein has been separately charged by British prosecutors for committing the same crimes in London in 1996, by not abiding by any laws which ensure women’s safety.

Harvey Weinstein poignantly opposed these allegations and denied any non-consensual sex. Because of these alleged sexual abuse charges which were very strong and vociferous he was later dismissed from The Weinstein Company (TWC). following this dismissal Harvey was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Soon following this Harvey Weinstein had to remove from the public view and from his umpteen professional associations. In 2018, escaping from the laws with his power and egotistical stance, Harvey Weinstein was arrested in New York. As expected he was arrested for his demeaning and repugnant act of committing rape and other offenses. After the trial, the court found him guilty and he was charged with a third-degree criminal sexual act the court ordered twenty-three years of defeating dark imprisonment.

But when these allegations came forward without any tinge of shame he unequivocally denied all the accusations and he took the placard of asserting that it was indeed consensual. But when he was convicted of the crimes that he was accused of no court would bestow him with a second chance for redemption.

In 2017, law enforcement from New York, London, and Los Angeles commenced to review the allegations and they started investigating facts related to the accusations. After the interrogation and investigation, by reportedly investigating around fifteen victims they reported that those allegations are quite the bittering naked truth.

Soon after this report, the New York City Police Department filed a warrant in order to arrest this perpetrator before he found loopholes to get scot-free. Having this sort of demeaning and totally repugnant and capricious behavior cannot be left unnoticed and the police department from several regions vehemently stated their stance and reports related to their investigation.

Women had to endure several impediments and had to cope with miscellaneous struggles in order to thrive in their life. After these tremendous allegations many people from the entertainment industry came up with their stances and opinion and it became a public debate topic. Harvey Weinstein is a man who is capable of doing such unforgivable acts, shamefully committing sexually predatory behavior following workplace harassment cannot be appreciated and he truly deserves to be behind the bars.

Harvey Weinstein was born on March 19, 1952, in New York and he is the father of 5 children. He married Eve Chilton and later Georgina Chapman and later got divorced. He was a former producer in the American entertainment industry and now he is vehemently regarded as a pervert and a convicted sex offender. Despite these atrocities that he has committed he won an Academy Award for being the producer of Shakespeare in Love. His other successful films include The Crying Game, Pulp Fiction, Heavenly Creatures, Flirting with Disasters, and Shakespeare in Love.

If well dwell more into the lives of Harvey Weinstein he and his brother Bob Weinstein decided to form a production company and they named it Miramax. From there Harvey carried the company for quite a long period from 1979 to 2005.

Many rumors were crammed within the industry related to esoteric impropriety regarding women. Later the rumors turned out to be the naked truth and the perpetrator is living a life he truly deserves behind the bars.

