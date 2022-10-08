Rocky fame Sylvester Stallone and his spouse Jennifer Flavin stepped out for a date night on Thursday in New York Metropolis, in the light of dismissing their divorce.

Reportedly, Silvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s divorce has been dismissed by the court after the duo was spotted hand in hand on Thursday night, in a situation that appears to be a reconciliation date.

The marriage woes of the couple were exposed soon after they were done celebrating their 25th anniversary. Apparently, around two weeks ago the Rambo star and his 52-year-old wife decided to reconcile and now, the judge has finally marked an end to their divorce proceedings. Moreover, the couple is thought to be “together and very happy,” and neither they are trying to hide the fact that they are back together.

Both partners were looking extremely happy with big smiles on their faces, and hands linked. Twinning in black, the Rambo star and Serious Skincare founder were snapped while the two were heading out of The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

An insider even stated that the pair were enjoying “a lovely dinner with their close friends,” in fact, they also went to the Big Apple to promote “Tulsa King,” Stallone’s new show.

Stallone’s attorney revealed on Friday that the two have filed for voluntary dismissal of their divorce in Palm Beach County. As the paperwork was only initiated on Friday morning, the online court record has yet to reflect the change.

Page Six broke the news of patch up back in September. Stallone’s representative previously informed us that Stallone and his wife Flavin had a talk considering finding a way to “work out their differences,” and further mentioned the unparalleled happiness of the pair.

The lawsuit only lasted as short as a month, as Flavin filed for divorce on August 19, 2022, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Flavin also alleged Stallone for engaging in the intentional depletion and waste of assets, which was bringing an adverse effect on the marital estate. As soon as the allegation was made, Stallone was quick enough to deny that.

The accusations were immediately handled by Stallone’s lawyers, saying that he was never involved in actions that would have squandered the marital wealth of the couple.

However, after the divorce was officially filed, Flavin announced her split with her long-time beau and said: “It is sad to announce that I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stone after 25 years of marriage.”

“ I will always cherish the more than 30 years of relationship we shared. While we are no longer married, I know we both will be committed to our daughters. I request privacy for our family as we move on.”

The “Samaritan” star addressed their split-up with a short note that read: “I love my family. We are amicably addressing these personal matters.”

During that time, Stallone was spotted without wearing his wedding ring and reportedly he got rid of two tattoos, which were solely made as an honor to his wife.

Following the order of abatement, the divorce came to a halt, pausing all its proceedings. Shortly after Stallone and Flavin decided to stay in the marriage, the actor uploaded a throwback photo of the couple holding hands, before confirming that they have kissed and ultimately made up.

Prior to their reconsideration, a court statement submitted before Palm Beach County disclosed that the pair in unison has admitted that “ it is in the best interest of each of them separately and collectively as a family, to resolve everything attended to the dissolution of their marriage.”

Upon the reconciliation rumors two weeks ago, Sherene De Palma, an associate of Hannon De Palma, alley informed Fox Information Digital mentioning potential factors that would have possibly influenced the reconciliation.

“People change their minds regarding divorce for many reasons. Most of the frequent causes I’ve seen in the past 2 decades embody preserving the good pictures, and never being fond of looking dangerous to colleagues, relations, associates, and the general public.”

However, netizens shared their opinion saying the pair must have considered a reconciliation since it was difficult for them to equally divide the property they gathered throughout the past 25 years.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married since 1997, which means, they have been together for 25 years. Together they have three beautiful daughters, Sistine, Sofia, and Scarlet.

