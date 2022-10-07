Who Is The Real Villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Being one of the most popular superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the ‘Black Panther movie has a huge fan following. With the demise of the beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, the second part of the movie titled ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is more than just a movie for its fans but an emotional ride.

Who Is The Villain of Black Panther2

The anticipation of the movie and the questions about the next Black Panther that will follow Chadwick and the doubts regarding the villain of the film were major concerns for the fans. Now with the second trailer of the film being released, most of the previously surfaced questions are being answered. Among them, the main part was the reveal of the antagonist in the film. In the first trailer that came out on 24 July 2022, only a small shot of a person arising from the sea was shown. In the second trailer, it is very clear that the person who appeared from the sea in the first trailer was Namor. Also known by the name ‘The Submariner’, Namor is said to be the mutant son of a sea captain and the Princess of the mystical undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

Namor debuted in Marvel comics in the year 1939 where he was created by writer/artist Bill Everett. Being one of the oldest characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Namor has served directly with most of the superhero groups of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like the Illuminati, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers. Because of the unusual nature of his origin, Namor is said to possess the best of the abilities of both his parents. He is often referred to as the ‘first mutant hero’ of the MCU.

As he is from the undersea Kingdom of Atlantis, Namor possesses amphibian qualities that guarantee him superhuman strength, speed, and the ability to withstand pressure under the depths of the sea. His vision is also adapted to see even under really deep parts of the oceans. In the second trailer that came out a few days ago, M’Baku who is the leader of the Jabari tribe describes that the subjects of Namor do not call him General or King, instead, he is referred to as ‘K’uk’ulkan’ which translates to ‘The Feather Serpent God’. Another distinctive feature of Namor is the wingtips that arise from his ankles. This structure allows Namor not only to swim at great speed but also to fly. The shots of him flying across the battlegrounds are shown clearly in the trailer.

With the movie all set to hit the theatres on 11 November 2022, the first trailer for the movie came out on 24 July 2022. Rather than providing a glimpse into the characters and events of the new movie, the trailer was more of a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman who played the character of King T’Challa aka the Black Panther. The trailer features how the nation of Wakanda, his Mother the Queen, his sister Shuri and his companion Nakia, his commander Okoye and many others close to him are affected by the sudden demise of the King.

The first trailer gave a glimpse of the new Black Panther, just a shot of the vibranium claws retracting and nothing more. The first trailer also showed us a new superhero who is ready to take on the battle for Wakanda. Riri Williams or better known as the ‘Iron Heart’ who is said to be the spiritual successor of Tony Stark, the Iron Man himself, was shown hammering a heart-shaped piece of iron in the first trailer but in the second trailer, we get to see her rocking her Red and Gold Iron suit. The trailer concludes without giving much away about the new Black Panther.

The only thing that we can gather from the trailer is that the new Black Panther is a woman. Speculations are there that the New superhero will most likely be the sister of T’Challa, the genius, and head of technologies of Wakanda, Shuri. But chances are there that it could be Nakia, lover of T’Challa who is known for her fierce and courageous nature. She is also a well-trained fighter and spy.

I think in the Black panther trailer it is Shuri in both suits, or it Shuri on left and Nakia on the right, we will find out on November 11th. pic.twitter.com/s9wLsoxY36 — MARVEL NEWS. (@EverythingMCU1) October 5, 2022

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is one of the most anticipated movies of the year for obvious reasons and what better film to introduce an iconic and strong antagonist with multiple layers and depth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe than this one? There is no doubt that the conflict between the Atlanteans and the Wakandans will be epic. With their King gone and Wakanda left wide open without a ruler, it is sure that Namor will surface with nothing short of his best to take over the Kingdom. The pressure and responsibility on the makers to come up with a sequel for such a huge success without the actual hero is going to be massive but with such a strong villain to overthrow, let’s hope we are in for a treat on 11 November 2022.