Who Is Sara Lee? All About The Ex-WWE Wrestler

The sudden demise of the former WWE superstar Sara Lee at the age of 30 has left her fans in shock. The news about this unfortunate tragic incident was confirmed by her mother Terri Lee through a Facebook post.

The heartbreaking post by Terri Lee said “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Sara Lee has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.” Terri continued her post, “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children”.

The post does not mention the exact reason behind the sudden demise of the former WWE superstar Sara Lee but it respectfully asks for the support and prayers of her fans and all those who love her, especially her three children and her loving husband Cory James Weston, who is also a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name Wesley Blake.

Even though the exact reason for the death of Sara Lee is not made clear by her family, there are allegations that the wrestler was not feeling well physically for the past few days.

According to the last Instagram story that Sara Lee posted, she had been suffering from a sinus infection. The story was a mirror selfie of Sara for which she captioned that she was happy and was celebrating that she was finally healthy to go to the gym for two days in a row since she caught a sinus infection.

Many of her fellow wrestlers have come up with remembrance posts on social media for Sara. The common thing that they all have mentioned is a positive and happy spirit of Sara. She was a very encouraging and inspiring friendly figure to many.

Bull James, who is one of her fellow wrestlers, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cory, Sara Lee’s husband, and their three children. James said that the wrestling community has always been there for each other and at a hard time like this, all they wanted to do was to take off the heavy financial burden of the coming arrangements for the funeral and also for the future of their friend’s kids. According to James, they were doing their part to help the family.

Sara Lee was born and raised in the small town of Hope in Michigan. From being a girl born into a small town to being one of the popular WWE wrestlers, the paths that Sara has gone through involving utmost dedication, training, and hard work.

Sara completed her high school education at Meridian High school in the year 2016 and then she went on to study diagnostic medical sonography at Delta College in Bay City, Michigan.

As a powerlifter from an early age, Sara was interested in bodybuilding and athletics. The big break in her career came when Sara Lee was crowned the winner of season six of the WWE competition ‘Tough Enough.

Sara was one among the thirteen competitors that qualified for the finals. The journey toward winning the competition was not easy for Sara. She was at risk of being eliminated from the competition five times throughout the entire course of the competition.

Finally, on August 25, 2015, Sara was chosen as one of the winners, based on fans’ votes, along with Josh Bredl. It was during the finals that she took up the ring name Hope. The title granted Sara a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE.

From there, Sar was part of many events for WWE. She was assigned to WWE’s developmental territory NXT, based at the WWE performance center in Orlando, Florida. On January 6, 2016, Sara made her first appearance for NXT at a live event.

For a person who committed so much to wrestling, Sara Lee Chose her life partner from the same field as hers. Sara got married to wrestler Cory James Weston who is otherwise known by his ring name Wesley Blake.

The couple tied the knot on December 30, 2017. They had been living together since. They both have three children together. Their daughter Piper Weston was born on May 1, 2017. The couple had their first son Brady on February 27, 2019. The couple had their third child who is a boy in 2021. The family lived happily together.

As Sara mentioned earlier in some of her interviews, people were able to relate to her in many ways. Being a normal girl who was born in a very small town, it was the hard work and determination of Sara Lee that made her who she was today. With the news of her unexpected demise, the people who love her will be devastated but Sra will be remembered for the strong, determined, and happy spirit she was.

