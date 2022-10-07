Comedian Judy Tenuta Dies of Ovarian Cancer at 72

The tragic passing of Judy Tenuta, who had fought bravely against ovarian cancer, devastated the heart of admirers and shattered them inconsolably, unable to laugh anymore. She was the most celebrated astounding stand-up comedian who was accepted as “The Love Goddess “and “Aphrodite of the Accordion” by her admirers who died on October 6 in Los Angeles due to Ovarian Cancer. She passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 72, which has left her fans down the dumps.

Who Was Judy Tenuta?

Judy Lynn Tenuta was an astonishing American Comedian, artist, and humorous musician who was born on November 7, 1949. She was spectacular and well known for her crazy audacious onstage persona specifically “The Love Goddess” which is a blend of observational and insult comedy including self-promotion and wild theatrical performance. She had a small devoted fandom throughout the years of her profession. Especially Tenuta was particularly beloved by queer people. She has received two Grammy nominations for her “Best Comedy Album. She has also written two successful comedic novels.

Tenuta As a Talented Comedienne

She was one of the dazzling comediennes who kick-started the notoriety of live comedy shows in leagues like the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, Laff Stop in Houston, and Caroline’s in New York City. She was well-liked for her cynic and sardonic wit, swear word jests, throaty vocal power, and accordion.

Judy Tenuta volunteered and engaged in pride ceremonies, worked for LGBTQ equalities, and also had passionate followers in the queer community. Conceitedly she stated on her website that she was available for the marriages of same-sex couples as an appointed pastor of Judyism.

Tenuta’s love for humor started only when she joined a workshop with Chicago improv Company The Second City on November 7, 1949. Soon after that, she finally began opening for the other upcoming comedians in Chicago across the 1970s.

She frequented Catholic schools, including the one which she nicknamed “St. Obnoxious and Bondage.” She has asserted that she hailed from a catholic family along with six brothers, who enjoyed solitary life, a little flower- petite- which later emerged as the stage persona for Judy.

She was such a gobsmacked entertainer who shocked throngs of people with her freestyle presentation adorned styling as the Virgin Mary. She was fascinated with the cheer and praise from her friends to use her accordion along with her performance. This heartening led her to win the witty scintillating title “Love Goddess” where Tenuta continued to mold her everlasting persona into a great success. Occasionally she uses to adopt outlandish attires along with diaphanous scarves, fluffy feathered boots, chilly pendant chains, boundary-pushing garms, fabulous Aphrodite gown, and supported with other necessary accouterments.

Other than several cameo appearances on television and a few movies, Tenuta additionally hosted a popular HBO special which included her peers Rita Rudner, Paula Poundstone, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Tenuta’s Amazing Performance

She was renowned for her incredible talent and had highly engaged audiences for all her shows. She is well known for her slapstick comedies and uses selected spectators among the audience as props for jokes. She also picks up some spectators and artfully includes them in her onstage antics.

She was pretty famous for her bawdy activities like stuffing her used gums into the mouths of male audiences who were dragged onto the stage.

Judy Tenuta’s Encounter with Cancer…

Tenuta was a warrior in combating cancer which got worse during the pandemic, Covid 19. When she discovered that her ovarian cancer was in the fourth stage during the pandemic, she was forced to battle for her quiet, joyful life beyond the social retreat. Her famous energetic album created for the strugglers against cancer, Kicking Cancer’s Ass had an entirely different sense of humor by releasing this music video she only aimed at encouraging those cancer patients with pessimistic attitudes in their life.

'The Love Goddess' comedian Judy Tenuta dead at 72 https://t.co/uZMqrp5Cdx pic.twitter.com/xkopK3V2EN — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2022

Adieu to The World’s Ever-Attractive Comedienne!!

Judy Tenuta was a quite famous and striking comedienne who was renowned for her wild and unconventional and distinctive personality. She was different from other celebrities with her passion for outrageous her dress sense. She had several pretty nicknames such as “The Petite Flower”, “Fashion-Plate Saint”, “Queen of Candy-Pants”, “Empress of Elvis”, “Buffer of Foreheads” and “Princess of Panty Shields”. Proudly enough she was the ever first American woman to win best female comedian at the American Comedy Awards. She was nominated for Grammy Award for best comedy album, “Attention Butt-Pirates And Lesbetarians” and “In Goddess We Trust”. She also proved her excellence in writing through her novels- “Full frontal Tenudity” and The Power of Judysm.

Tenuta was survived by her partner Vern Pang, her five brothers – John Steven Daniel Thomas, and James and her loving sister Barbara throughout her life. Spectacular performer Judy Tenuta will be laid to rest in Hollywood Forever.