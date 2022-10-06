Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Defends Kanye’s ‘white lives matter’ Stunt

Selah Marley, daughter of one of the best female rappers of all time, Lauryn Hill, and the granddaughter of legend Bob Marley has finally addressed the issue that took place at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Being a part of the crew for famous rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy Season nine presentation at the Paris Fashion Week, Selah walked for the show wearing one of Kanye’s controversial shirts that read ‘White Lives Matter.

Selah Marley Defends Kanye’s ‘white lives matter’ Stunt

She criticizes people who do not have a decision or stand of their own by saying that most of the people out there are mere followers of the crowd and even their actions and thought processes are determined by the crowd and not by their own.

She goes on to say that she is ready to take all the criticism and the cyberbullying that she receives and that people are behaving without even trying to understand the other side of the problem. Selah ends the note in her Instagram story by asking people to show patience until she explains her part and the intentions behind her actions.

She justifies her side by stating that people who know her know that she is not a person who does something without thinking it through and without good intentions.

A while after posting this as her Instagram story, Marley also shared the screenshot of a chat between her and Kanye in which she tells Kanye that they should continue and discuss the intention and purity of their actions and make themselves clear to their community. The screenshot was then re-posted by Kanye as his Instagram story.

The events that led to controversies that offended people all over started on Monday at the Paris Fashion Week. Kanye West was originally planning to give a secret surprise performance at the Paris Fashion Week through his brand Yeezy’s season nine presentation.

Kanye appeared at the event in a Shirt that featured the picture of Pope John Paul II on the front and the phrase ‘White Lives Matter” at the back. Kanye appeared at the event with Candace Owen who is an American conservative influencer and activist, who was also spotted wearing the T-shirt with the controversial phrase.

Models like Naomi Cambell were present at the show but she did not wear a T-shirt. It was during this show that Selah was reportedly seen wearing the T-shirt. The phrase “White Lives Matter” is seen as an appropriation of the famous slogan “Black Lives Matter” which is used to fight against racial injustice and discrimination.

It’s the great legacy behind her name in the fight for justice against racial discrimination that has made people more furious about the actions of Selah Marley. Her grandfather Bob Marley is a legend who has influenced the world through his music.

His music talked about social justice, human rights, poverty, and love. Just like her grandfather, Selah’s mother Lauryn Hill is also a legendary figure in the field of music. Considered one of the best rappers of all time, Laury was the first and only female rapper to date to have won eight Grammys.

Since the controversial event, many people have publically criticized Kanye’s actions. sources report that celebrities like Jaden Smith were present at the event. The reports say that Jaden, who was sitting in the front row for the presentation, immediately left the room when the controversial T-shirt was presented on the show. Other notable figures who were at the event were also not pleased by the act of Kanye.

Fellow artists like rapper Boosie Badazz, Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory and Vogue stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson were also not cool with the whole act that was done at the Paris Fashion Week. The Anti-Defamation League has categorized the controversial phrase “White Lives Matter” as hate speech.

Another prominent response to Kanye’s action was from Wanda-Cooper James. Wanda is the mother of Ahmad Arbery who was the victim of a hate crime that happened in a South Georgia neighborhood.

After Kanye referred to ‘Black Lives Matter as a scam on social media, Wanda responded that as a result of Kanye’s actions, ‘White Lives Matter has started trending in the U.S and that it will directly support and legitimize extremist behaviors like the one that took the life of her son. With such a huge controversy created on such a sensitive and relevant subject, the world is waiting for an explanation from the part of Kanye and their intention behind ‘mocking’ such a campaign.

