During the most precious times of her life, fans are racking up the credits she holds, her net worth, and literally everything, just to praise her for being herself. So here we have compiled all the details which you are searching for. Since we ourselves are one of her fans, we have all the information ahead.

Who Is Hilary Swank?

Hilary Swank is an American actress who has plenty of awards under her belt besides a number of nominations. Her first foray into film was in 1993, ultimately bringing her critical appreciation. Over the course of years, Hilary Swank turned out to be one of the most recognizable faces of Hollywood. In fact, she is one of the most decorated actresses in the entertainment industry, having a lot of enthusiasts from across the world.

Full Name Hilary Ann Swank Date of Birth July 30, 1974 Age 45 Birth Place Lincoln, Nebraska, United States Source of Wealth Film, Television Nationality American Occupation Actress, Producer Education Sehome High School, South Pasadena High School Marital Status Divorced (Chad Lowe) Net Worth $60 million

What Is Hilary Swank’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Hillary Swank’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million, which is more than a fortune. Swank, who initiated her acting career in the 90s, rose to prominence in the next few decades as she continued to appear in better roles. Today, Swank is known for her versatility over any other quality. Whether she is in front of the camera, acting, or at the back, producing, she is still a major face within Hollywood.

Back in 2017, Hilary Swank was handed over a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hilary Swank’s Early Life

Third among the three children, Hilary Swank was born on July 30, 1974, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Swank and her family initially lived in Spokane but eventually moved to Bellingham at the age of 6. Ever since she was a child, Swank has been receiving Washington state championship-winning titles.

At the time, she was only attending high school. Shortly after, Swank was one of the five top-ranked gymnasts of Washington. Besides, Swank was also into acting as she cultivated an early passion for the same with various performances and plays.

When she was 15, Swank’s parents got separated and she moved along with her mother to LA. Sadly, the mother-daughter duo lived in their car, until her mother earned enough to rent a room. It was the most influential period of her life as she realized the seriousness of her passion slowly after recognizing herself as an outsider in the entire state of California.

Hilary Swank’s Early Career

Although Hilary Swank is an established actress today, she too had her baby steps in the industry where she learned much about movies and other exterior facts. Hilary Swank’s first major breakthrough role was in the series, “Quiet Days in Hollywood” which was released in 1992. One or two years later, her bookings began to flood as she got offers to star in movies like Cries Unheard: The Donna Yaklich Story and The Next Karate Kid. after teh completion, Swank was approached to accompany the cast in other movies including Terror in teh Family and Kounterfeit.

Ostensibly, Hilary Swank then remained to be the center of attraction. And her fame escalated with the broadcast of the series, Beverly Hills, 90210. Unfortunately, Swank was ditched after 16 episodes, which adversely affected her confidence.

That was so brave of her to return to the cinematic world’s combat by playing the role of a transman, a critically acclaimed role in “Boys Don’t Cry.” Although the esteemed actress received merely $3,000 for the role, public response was different in its entirety. Even critics called it the best female performance of the year in 1999. Subsequently, Hilary Swank ended up winning both the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Hilary Swank As an Established Actress

The movie, “Million Dollar Baby” was a turning point in Hilary Swank’s professional life as it made her win her second Golden Globe Award as well as Academy Award in 2004. With that, Hilary Swank became the one and only actress to have even won two prestigious awards with only two nominations.

In 2007, Swank again went on to reap positive reviews for her film, “Freedom Writers.” The same year, Swank also agreed to the team for the horror movie, “The Reaping.” The year eventually concluded with another romantic comedy, “P.S. I Love You.”

In 2009, Hilary Swank portrayed Amelia Earhart, the famed aviator in the biopic, “Amelia,” where she also confronted the target audience as its co-executive producer. As smart and talented as Swank was, she easily used to gain montages of projects including Mary and Martha in 2013, You’re Not You in 2014, and Logan Lucky in 2018. That year, she also booked a role in the film, What They Had, and a recurring role in the series, Trust.

Unfortunately, Swank’s recent work, the controversial film, The Hunt, failed to perform well among enthusiasts due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Other Ventures For Hilary Swank

Along with producer Molly Smith, Hilary Swank launched her own production company, 2S Films. The company has helmed the movies such as Something Borrowed, The Blind Side, Conviction, and You’re Not You. Other films like Falling Out of Fashion, Ploesti, and Shrapnel are under development, and the movie, Something Blue has only been announced under the production of 2S Films.

In 2006, the iconic Hilary Swank was picked by Guerlain to represent Insolence, their fragrance.

Hilary Swank Relationships

You might know actor Chad Lowe, who is also an American director. Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe met in the sets and fell head over heels for each other. The two then shortly after tied the knot in 1997 and lived in harmony nearly for a decade, before they parted ways in 2006.

The following year, Swank was said to be in a romantic relationship with her agent, John Campisi. Swank and Campisi had a deeper connection with one another but unfortunately split up in 2012.

Hilary Swank’s third love was Ruben Torres, former tennis pro and financial adviser, with whom the diva was engaged in 2016 after dating for a year. However, the duo broke the engagement in the same year, without disclosing the actual reason behind the tragic move. In 2018, Hilary Swank married Philip Schneider, an entrepreneur after dating him for 2 years.

Hilary Swank Real Estate

Apparently, Hilary Swank purchased her first property in 2002, which was a 3,700 square feet townhome in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan. It had limestone floors, a private garden, and an 11-foot ceiling. In 2008, the actress sold the property for $7 million.

A year before, Swank owned another property for $5.8 million in the Pacific Palisades. With around 6,700 square feet of living space, the mansion exhibits a strong Mediterranean vibe. And of course, the property was one of a kind with its breathtaking ocean views, the most endearing qualities of the mansion. After the purchase, Swank additionally provided a pool, lobby lounge, 16-seat movie theatre, fire pit, and a hot tub.

The property was put on sale in 2012 for $9.5 million. Later in 2021, the value of the property again heightened to $10.5 million.

