Just like that, Draymond Green is back with his attitude!

Recently, the Golden State Warriors are getting used to Draymond Green losing his temper every now and then. But this time, things seem to be getting quite out of hand as the physical altercation with Jordan Poole might end up with Draymond Green getting seriously punished.

“All star’s latest flare-up during practice” has become the national headline. According to Shams Charania, the NBA insider, the Warriors star got into a nasty squabble which is guaranteeing him a worthy punishment.

The duo was jawing back and forth on Wednesday amidst their practice.

As per the sources’ statement, a third person had to swiftly stop the duo when the heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated. In fact, Draymond forcefully struck the opponent, ultimately bringing Draymond,32, and Poole, 23, chest to chest.

Initially, the fight began with shoving each other and pushing, eventually leading to a physical altercation by Draymond.

The allegation goes this way as the Golden State Warriors veteran has punched Jordan Poole, which has made the entire team jerk. Although Poole was not physically hurt, the teammates are stunned by the way how Draymond’s gestures went.

The practice was already at a screeching halt when others tried to calm the bursting men, but things had already escalated to a point, where the authorities had to bring up the topic of “internal discipline.” However, nothing has been revealed by far, regarding the punishment. The consequences are still kept under wraps.

In light of the incident, Steve Kerr recently addressed the healthy strategy opted by Jordan Poole, who challenged the hierarchy against Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. As per Kerr, it has elevated some sort of competitive spirit within the team. Thompson, Curry, and Draymond have been friends and it has already been a decade since the trio played for the Warriors.

Clearly, this was not the first time Draymond has raised his voice as the match has already witnessed his shouting more than twice. The only difference was Warriors brass reported the incident to have gone another level.

“A line was crossed,” they said.

Both Poole and Draymond are not promising players in the franchise. Following this season, Poole might grow to be a restricted free agent, whereas, Draymond might probably be out of his contract. Apparently, both the players do not have a future in Warriors. Even if the Warriors decide to let go of a player among the two, it would definitely be Draymond Green as Jordan Poole seems to have a relatively good future in the Warriors.

In other words, the ugly fight generated on Wednesday could be the beginning of the end of the franchise. Back in 2018-19, Draymond received a backlash, when Kevin Durant took an ultimate decision to leave Golden State, right after Duran infamously told him to get off of the team since they already won without Durant once, implying the team’s capability in winning without Durant.

Although Draymond and Durant had a supposed “beef’, they are apparently friends with each other as indicated in a 2021 talk show, where Draymond interviewed Durant, as if they were screaming about being able to maintain a good relationship regardless of their past.

Draymond and Durant now appear like Draymond and Lebron James, who are good friends ever since their public argument. Earlier this year, the two were spotted partying with each other in Toronto. In fact, the paparazzi even got a glimpse of Draymond Green snapping photos for his dear friend, Lebron James, who was seen posing with his fans. However, things might look suspicious as Lebron James and Draymond were not always that close, given their previous rivalry in the NBA finals.

Recently, Draymond praised his pal, James for playing incredibly in the Drew League Game. Along with the fans, who were going crazy over Lebron James, it was hard to unsee how Draymond cheered for him.

“It was one of the best basketball games I have ever witnessed… if you were there, you might have seen it,” he said.

Apart from his professional life, Draymond is currently enjoying his private life with his wife, Hazel Renee. Draymond married Renee on August 26, 2022, in the same summer when his fourth NBA championship was won with the Golden State Warriors.

