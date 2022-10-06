The famous show American Horror Story has had 10 successful seasons up until now that have kept the audience entertained and engrossed. In the year 2020, the show was revived for three more seasons out of which the 11th season is going to be released soon. American Horror Story season 11 has the subtitle “New York City” which is said to be premiering on October 19, 2022

Further in this article, we will get to know more about the American Horror Story season 11 plot, release date, cast, where it will be streamed, spoilers, and more.

What Will American Horror Story Season 11 Be About?

American Horror Story season 11 is created by Ryan Murphy who has given the audience 10 successful seasons of this show as well as other true crime stories that have kept the audience on the edge.

Brad Falchuk is also responsible for the creation of the show and the company responsible for its production is Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

The upcoming new season of the anthology horror is subtitled “New York City” which has hinted at the show’s subject as different locations in New York City. The show’s original network is FX on Hulu, but the series is also available on Disney Plus Hotstar in some areas.

Series American Horror Story Creators Brad FalchukRyan Murphy Stars Lady Gaga

Kathy Bates

Angela Bassett Genres Drama

Horror

Sci-Fi

Thriller Release date November 7, 2011 Country of origin United States Language English Also known as American Horror Story: Asylum Filming locations New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Production companies FX Network

Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Ryan Murphy Productions American Horror Story

Season 11 Release Date October 19, 2022

The premise of the series includes episodes that showcase different stories involving various crimes that are full of horror. The series is famous for giving the audience the jitters. Every episode of the series is unique and unpredictable which is one of the reasons why the show has remained consistently popular.

American Horror Story season 11 release date has been set and the show will be released on October 19, 2022.

American Horror Story Season 11 Release Date

The American Horror Story season 11 release date has also been officially announced and the upcoming anthology series will premiere on October 19, 2022.

The latest season of the American Horror Story was released and concluded in the year 2021. The very first season of the show premiered in the year 2011 and after that, the show consistently released a new season every year.

The show will be concluded on November 16, 2022, and it is also revived for two more seasons in the future. The genres associated with the series are horror, supernatural horror, drama, and anthology.

Every episode of the show up until now has had a unique and intriguing story and the show has managed to consistently keep the audience engrossed. Over the years, the series has featured some extremely talented actors as well as celebrity guests that have left a mark on the audience.

American Horror Story season 11 plot is going to revive some of the characters that were present in the earlier seasons of the show which will bring a refreshing twist as well as moments of nostalgia. The new season is said to be set in the city of New York and is expected to follow a slightly different pattern from its previous seasons.

American Horror Story Season 11 Plot

American Horror Story season 11 plot can not be specifically defined and has not been revealed yet but from what we know about the show in general, it is going to different storylines involving various characters and settings.

The different plots that will be shown in the episodes might even be inspired by true crime events and the characters will be seen facing a lot of danger. The subtitle of season 11 is New York City which suggests that different locations along with timelines, in New York City will be used to depict various crime stories of the various characters included in the show.

American Horror Story season 11 spoilers suggest that the show is going to explore themes of urban terror as well. The plot will also be reviving some of the characters from the previous seasons that haven’t been seen in a while which could also mean that the upcoming season will have references from the previous seasons as well.

Even though a solid plot cannot be determined, we do know that the show is going to be full of horror, crime, and captivating storylines.

Where To Watch Horror Story Season 11?

American Horror Story season 11 streaming is going to take place on the well-known network FX. The show is going to be released on the network and FX on Hulu also happens to be the host of the previous seasons of American Horror Story.

The running time of the episodes is around 38 to 49 minutes and each episode usually tells the audience a different story which is full of crimes and horrific events. The show is available in the English language and is distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

As of now, the release platform is the FX network but we can expect the new season to be available on the famous streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar as well in the future.

Who Will Join The Season 11 Cast Of Horror Story?

American Horror Story season 11 cast is going to include the following actors that are listed below.

• Sandra Bernard

• Charlie Carver

• Joe Mantello

• Lee Aaron Rosen

• Russell Tovey

#AHSNYC Character Names:



Russell Tovey – Patrick Read

Leslie Grossman – Barbara Read

Charlie Carver – Adam Carpenter

Isaac Powell – Theo Graves

Joe Mantello – Gino Barelli

Billie Lourd – Hannah

Denis O’Hare – Henry

Zachary Quinto – Sam

Patti LuPone – Kathy

Sandra Bernhard – Fran pic.twitter.com/G8FGMAlOpL — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) October 1, 2022

The actors that are going to be revived from the previous season of American Horror Story include

• Rebecca Dayan

• Nico Greetham

• Billie Lourd

• Patti LuPone

• Isaac Powell

• Zachary Quinto

Unfortunately, it is reported that Sarah Paulson who is almost a series regular, won’t be a part of the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

The Talk On Social Media About AHS 11

American Horror Story has an official page on Instagram with the handle “ahsfx” and an official page on Twitter with the handle “@ahszone” that keeps the audience updated with news related to the show.

The fans of the series took to social media to express how they feel about the upcoming season. The audience is excited to see what the new season will bring to the table since the show has managed to consistently entertain them with unique unpredictable stories for a very long time.

The new season is expected to be as good if not better and the audience is highly anticipating the series.

What To Expect From American Horror Story Season 11?

The anthology horror series American Horror Story has given the audience 10 successful seasons and it has been confirmed that it is going to be revived for 3 more seasons. Season 11 is just around the corner and it is only fair that the audience expects great things from it.

American Horror Story season 11 spoilers as well as the subtitle have hinted that the plot of the series is going to revolve around difficult locations and timelines in New York City.

The new season is going to revive some of its characters from the previous seasons and will also most likely build connections with the previous seasons as well.

The setting of the show is said to be around the 1970s to the 1980s and hence the audience will get to witness the unpredictable stories full of crime from the earlier days. It is also speculated that the series might contain some true crime events.

The Complete List Of Episode Titles

American Horror Story season 11 episodes guide has been officially released and the show is going to have a total of 10 episodes out of which the first two episodes are going to be released together on the date of the show’s release which is October 19, 2022, on the FX network.

The title of the first episode is “Something’s coming” and the title of the second episode is “Smoke Signals”. The titles of the rest of the episodes along with their release date are given below.

• Episode 3 is titled “Thank You for your Service” and it is going to be released on October 26, 2022.

• Episode 4 is titled “Black Out” and it is also going to be released on October 26, 2022.

• Episode 5 is titled “Bad Fortune” and it will be released on November 2, 2022.

• Episode 6 is titled “The Body” and it will be released on November 2, 2022.

• Episode 7 is titled “The Sentinel” and it will be released on November 9, 2022.

• Episode 8 is titled “Fire Island” and it will be released on November 9, 2022.

• Episode 9 is titled Requiem 1981/1987 Part 1” and it will be released on November 16, 2022.

• Episode 10 is titled Requiem 1981/1987 Part 2” and it will be released on November 16, 2022.

From the above release pattern, it is confirmed that the upcoming season is going to release 2 episodes weekly until it’s concluded.

American Horror Story season 11 trailer has not been officially released as of now but it is expected to be out soon.

