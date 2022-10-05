Who is Black Panther in Wakanda Forever? Is it Shuri?

The new trailer for the superhero flick Black Panther sequel seems to all but leave a strong hunch regarding the new choice of Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring out Shuri as Black Panther. Although Marvel has not released its highly anticipated movie of 2022, the studio has been still busy this year.

With the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has beaten the Monday blues. The fans are already chomping at the bit and they are ostensibly looking forward in bated breath. The immensely popular fantasy adventure sci-fi movie kept the specifics under the wrap until Oct.3, when the studio nearly unmasked Black Panther in Wakanda Forever.

Is Shuri the Black Panther?

The franchise characters are seen mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in the opening shot of the trailer, with Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri(Letitia Wright), who appears to be Challa’s mother and sister respectively, carrying his helmet. The original demise of the late actor has been included in the storyline as the passing of his character. Director Ryan Cogler preferred not to replace T’Challa, purely out of the respect he had for Boseman, who gave life to the character until the previous season.

Prior to the popping of the title card, we were introduced to a new figure, demanding to be Black Panther, since the person was wearing the armor. This time it is not just a hunch, but the silhouette definitely appeared to be a woman. It revealed a glimpse of Dominique Thorne, a new Marvel hero, flying in a suit, something similar to that of Iron Man, but in a more feminine manner,

At first sight, fans are relating the figure to be Shuri herself, as the mask was designed in such a way, displaying the dots that were earlier visible pon Shuri’s face. Shuri has previously taken the role of Black Panther, as per the comic books before, which justifies the guess. Apparently, fan theories are slowly coming true one by one, as they were highly expecting Shuri to turn out as Black Panther in the flick.

Although Wright’s lips are always sealed when it comes to her character, she revealed her happiness in a recent interview in getting a chance to mourn for her friend cum colleague, Boseman.

“Shuri’s journey has apparently taught me to cry, grieve, laugh, and gain strength which I never thought I would ever have,” Wright said.

Ahead of its November 11 release, this is Wakanda Forever’s second trailer that is inviting millions of eyeballs into the villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the leader of Talocan, an underwater civilization. Ever since the first film premiered, Namor has been sketched as an upcoming villain for Black Panther, and the creators even had a plan to tease Huerta towards the closure of the 2018 movie.

Clearly, Wakanda Forever has been flexible to changes, especially with the aesthetics and origins of Namor’s kingdom, which was more delved into Greek history as it was in the books, but will be diving deep into Mayan culture in the movie.

The trailer hints at war against the people on the surface, of course, led by, “K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent God- Namor. Moreover, the creators have not completely evolved Namor to their choice as they have tried to stay true to the comics by enabling Namor to fly with his winger limbs. M’Baku discloses in the trailer that killing Namor might risk eternal war, which will not be favoring them.

The trailer has enthralled audiences with its gripping action sequences which were followed by Namor and Wakanda’s Queen Mother Ramonda, coming face to face with each other. However, the next scene depicted the magnificent kingdom in a complete state of destruction.

Initially, when the sequel was announced, the major talking point was revolving around recasting Black Panther. Shortly after, Coogler then stepped ahead in confirming the upcoming film will entirely focus on the Black Panther character as well as on the fictional country of Wakanda.

The trailer is also accompanied by a dialogue from Ramond that reads, “Show them who we are,” which could apply to the Wakanda-centric story, implying to show the world what the nation stands for and can also be taken in the context of Shuri, pushing her to reveal her true potential as the Black Panther to the world.

Apart from all these guesses, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows Shuri in the new poster with the Black Panther suit looming behind her. Isn’t that another hint Shuri taking over the mantle?

However, Shuri was not expected to take over as Black Panther as her brother, T’Challa was anticipated to evolve much better into someone like Iron Man or Captain America, over the years. But the sudden death of the character has left the enthusiasts talking.