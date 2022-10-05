Tamera Mowry– haven’t you all familiarized with the name? Or are you only acquainted with Tia Mowry, her sister? The former singer cum actress, Tamera Mowry Net Worth is estimated to be $7 million. After getting success from Sister, Sister, where she played the character named, Tamera Campbell, the sister duo gained much appreciation and was subsequently landed with tons of series proposals.

Who Is Tamera Mowry?

Tamera Mowry is an affluent American actress who is highly acquainted with her famous role in “Sister Sister”. It was the TV series that created a landmark point in the sisters’ life. Apart from her identity being the sister of Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry is also popular for hosting one of the best talk shows, The Real, back in her days. It ran for around 7 years making it one of the longest-running talk shows.

Real Name Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict Birthday 6 July 1978 Age 44 years Place Of Birth Gelnhausen, Germany Profession Actress, television personality, and former singer. Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Marital Status Married Husband/Spouse Adam Housley Kids/Children Aden John Tanner Housley and Ariah Talea Housley

The popularity of the sisters cannot be wrapped up there, as the Mowry sisters were also together for the reality show, Tia and Tamera. Together they have earned a fortune.

Tamera Mowry Net Worth

The former singer cum actress, Tamera Mowry net worth is estimated to be $7 million. After getting success from Sister, Sister, where she played the character named, Tamera Campbell, the sister duo gained much appreciation and was subsequently landed with tons of series proposals.

The $7 million net worth of Tamera Mowry is the result of her gaining recognition for who she is through plenty of television series like Story Medicine and Style Network’s Tia & Tamera. She has been earning ever since she was 16. From several reality show appearances alone, Tamera Mowry has earned over $1 million.

Also Check: Marilyn Monroe Net Worth: Who Inherited Her Wealth After She Died?

How Did Paris Hilton’s Net Worth Become Million Dollars? Husband, Bio/Wiki

What’s more, Tamera was even paid $50,000 per episode for Tia & Tamera. For real, Tamera received a paycheck of $30,000 per episode.

Interestingly, Tamera is quite different from the rest of the celebrities who fall head over heels to find a beautiful spot in Southern California to reside.

Tamera Mowry Early Life

You might know Gelnhausen, formerly West Germany. It was the place where Tamera Mowry was born. She was born on July 6, 1978, while her parents were serving overseas as both were in the U.S Army. Tia and Tamera, the twins, were sisters to two younger brothers, who eventually got settled in California.

Tamera Mowry Career

Tamera Mowry TV series debut was marked in the 90s with iconic series like True Colors, Full House, and Flesh n’ Blood. However, her breakthrough role emerged later with the broadcast of “Sister, Sister”.

At that time, Tamera had a relatively busy schedule as she pulled out enough time to appear in the series, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”. On top of that, she also booked a voice acting part in “The Adventures of Hyperman.”

Eventually, Tamera was cast as one of the voice artists for “Detention” right after she appeared in a popular episode of “Smart Guy.”

By this time, “Sister, Sister” was nearly in its closure and Tamera was moving on with her film career, accepting the offers for TV films like, “Seventeen Again” and “Something to Sing About.” She then went to confirm a two-year role in “Strong Medicine” and later joined hands with her sister for the Disney film, “Twitches.” Afterward, Tamera was seen reprising her role in the Twitches sequel, “Twitches Too.”

Tamera’s next TV appearance was in “Double Wedding” prior to which she was more into voice acting roles in series including, “The Super Hero Squad Show” and “Family Guy.”

Tamera Mowry further breakthrough roles came in 2011, with “Tia & Tamera” and “The Real.” The latter was extended to 7 years where Tamera served as a host. Her other credits include her major roles in Daytime Divas, Talking Dead, Melissa & Joey, The Hot Chick, Hollywood Darlings, and Help Us Get Married.

Tamera Mowry Other Business Ventures

Need Brand is a company founded by the Mowry sisters, Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry. However, once faced with motherhood, the duo decided to come up with a milk bottle and a stretch mark removal cream, namely, “Milky!” and “Stretchy!” respectively.

The sisters didn’t quit there. They eventually went on to release a couple of books titled, “Twintuition: Double Trouble” and “Twintuition: Double Vision.”

Besides, Tamera has recently launched a production company that is working for the Bravo network. Although she is a newbie in the court, she has already established a good relationship with streaming behemoths like Netflix.

There is talk about Tamera producing a documentary for the discovery channel. But at the moment, the news is far from confirmation.

Tamera Mowry Relationships

Due to her Christian beliefs, Tamera chose to be single for a long time until one day she lost her virginity at the age of 29. The disappointed Tamera was guilty of her actions and abstained from sex until marriage.

Ultimately, Tamera Mowry married Adam Housley, Fox News correspondent, and former baseball pro, in 2011, after dating him for 6 years. Adam proposed to Tamera for marriage while staying in a luxury hotel in Vince. Together they have had two children, son Aden John Tanner Housley and daughter Ariah Talea Housley.

Tamera Mowry Awards And Accolades

Actress Tamera has embarked on several milestones in her career in the entertainment industry. Her talk show, The Real, itself has earned her multiple nominations and honors such as NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Secondly, for the major hit, Sister, Sister, Tamera won Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for favorite television actress and NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress. For the same series, Tamera also received several other nominations inducing Young Artist Award, People’s Choice Awards, and Teen Choice Award.

Also Check:

Tyra Banks Net Worth- Height, Age, Husband, And More!

Tamera Mowry Real Estate

In 2011, Tamera Mowry secretly occupied a home in Northern California for an undisclosed fee. Over the course of years, Tamera and her husband Adam have chosen to renovate the house, especially the kitchen, which later adopted a southern vibe. The mansion was vast enough to hold a 400-bottle wine cellar and an expansive backyard that had views of the countryside.

In 2014, the duo purchased an empty land near L.A’s airport, for $1.4 million. The lot covers 5000 square feet and as per the rumors, Tamera and Adam are about to build a custom home in the area.