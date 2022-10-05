The Exception is the upcoming Japanese anime series exploring the genres of horror, mystery, science-fiction, and thriller. The director of the series is Yuzo Sato, who is famously known for his previously hit anime shows.

The production companies involved are Tatsunoko Production and Studio 5. Music will be given by Ryuichi Sakamoto. The show has been adapted from an original screenplay given by Hirotaka Adachi. The character design is done by Yoshitaka Amano.

When Is Exception Coming To Netflix?

The show’s main cast members include Takahiro Sakurai, Atsumi Tanizaki, and Yuko Kaida. The crew traveling in space trying to figure out the means of starting a new life on a distant planet does not go as expected. The team members of the spacecraft were created with the help of a biological 3D printer.

During the Netflix festival in Japan, the show was announced. However, at that time no proper details were revealed about its plot and release date, but the series’ makers did not take long to be finally done with the making and production of the series.

Exception streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix during the fall of 2022. The makers of the show had released the actual release date, which is set to be 13th October 2022.

Netflix’s Horror Anime Series ‘Exception’ Release Date

Exception release date is October 13. The show will be released on the online streaming service Netflix. It will be a spooky treat for the Halloween season.

What Is The Plot Of Exception?

Exception’s plot will feature a terrifying space horror story. The storyline will follow the events of the distant future when human beings migrate off to another galaxy. They were forced to leave planet earth. The show will feature events such as how special spacecraft and space specialists will design and manage the plan of inhabiting another planet.

The spacecraft will reach the planet in another galaxy that needs to be terraformed. Each member of the space specialists’ team will output by making use of a biological 3D printer. Things will not go as planned for humans and they will face some serious trouble.

Their plans of terraforming life on the new planet will indeed turn out to be a dangerous mission filled with horror and monstrous events.

Where To Watch Exception?

Exception, the upcoming horror animated series will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show as to where else the series will be available to watch except on Netflix.

Given that it is originally a Japanese series, the show might also be premiering on a few different Japanese streaming services. A few days after the show’s official release date its episodes will be available to stream on different online streaming websites like fmovies, dailymotion, and many more.

Exception Cast

Exception cast includes the following main characters which will be voiced in both Japanese and English. The main cast characters are:

Lewis (who will be voiced by Nolan North in English and Chikahiro Kobayashi in Japanese)

Mack (who will be voiced by Robbie Daymond in English and Takahiro Sakurai in Japanese)

Nina (who will be voiced by Ali Hillis in English and Yuko Kaida in Japanese)

Oscar (who will be voiced by Eugene Byrd in English and Takanori Hoshino in Japanese)

Patty (who will be voiced by Nadine Nicole in English and Atsumi Tanezaki in Japanese)

The Talk On Social Media

Fans are readily excited for this upcoming Japanese animated series. The fact that it is a horror-space show makes it stand out in the crowd. The series will be following its dark scientific themes as well with the spooky and terrifying hints of horror at the same time.

The released trailer of the show looks very promising and has created a buzz all over the internet. Fans are looking forward to this dark anime dealing with the darkness of space.

The news of the arrival of this horror Japanese anime has been trending all over Twitter. Netflix’s official twitter handle named @NetflixAnime made a Tweet by posting a picture of the upcoming show along with a caption reading, “here’s your first look at Exception, a new sci-fi anime following a team of survivors trying to save humanity from extinction #geekedweek” which could be a still from one of the episodes. The tweet was made on July 9, 2022.

Here's your first glimpse at Exception.



The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano.

The post has raised the curiosity of the fans and made them all super excited for more input and details about the show’s plot and characters.

Netflix Series’ Exception Spoilers

According to the upcoming Netflix series’ Exception spoilers it has been stated that humans will not be able to carry out their mission of terraforming another planet in a distant galaxy properly.

Humans will be making use of a biological 3D printer to output each member of the spacecraft team but unfortunately, things will take a horrible turn due to a monstrously dangerous error that takes place while the creation of one of the team members.

The entire crew of the spacecraft starts to notice a series of unpredictable and strange incidents. It will not just be a small mistake but will eventually turn into a bigger monstrous problem, which will try to hamper the process of humans settling on the new planet.

Nina, Mack, Patty, and Oscar are the names of the main characters of the story. They will be attacked by their teammate Lewis, who would be created into a monster due to a technical issue of the biological 3D printers used.

The Exception is expected to follow a dark and ominous tone in its theme since it is a horror science-fiction series, the show will be having a touch of both fiction and horror.

As revealed by the plot and the little information that has been disclosed by the makers of the show and the released trailer it is expected that most of the horrific events will be happening in outer space.

What started as an attempt to establish a life in a faraway galaxy, humans end up risking their lives and getting caught in the most tragic and horrific events that they have ever witnessed.

By looking at the trailer the series will be having a superb, animated quality and the Visual effects and space images are just going to be incredible.

Exception Episode Guide

The exception episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix. It is expected that the show will be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will not be following a weekly release pattern.

It is expected that each episode will have an average run length of about twenty-four minutes to fifty-seven minutes. The actual episode count and episode and episode title have not yet been released. Also, the show is primarily made in English and Japanese Languages whereas it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

‘Exception’: Netflix Trailer

Exception trailer was released on 13th September 2022. The two-minute and twenty-three-long second trailer was primarily released in Japanese with English subtitles.

The trailer opened with the main characters of the show hiding in a room and the monster trying to break in. As revealed by the trailer, the show has been portrayed as a dark-themed animated series with an eerie and lonely setting, the humans were seen stuck in space dealing with a horrific monster.

The animation quality was also amazing, and it gave a hint of the series plot which is trying to depict a different storyline including both horror and science fiction.