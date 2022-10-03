After a long 40 years, the mystery behind Lee Rotatori’s murder case has been solved with new information. This brutal and indeed esoteric murder has been revisited and the authorities have found the culprit this news would be telecasted by Paul Zahn on her crime investigation documentary channel.

Now they massively owe to the scientific innovative technologies and this recondite murder case was resolved by DNA technology.

Who Is Paula Zahn?

Paula Ann Zahn is one of the outrageously talented American journalists and newscaster. Paula Zahn has been on several news channels, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, and CNN. currently, Paul Zahn with her long year of experience as a journalist and as a newscaster hosts and produces the true crime documentary series titled On the Case with Paula Zahn. This program is on the Investigation Discovery channel.

At the age of 66, Paula Zahn has the requisite skills to make her program gripping to the audiences. Paula Zahn became inexplicably famous at the time she was working at CNN along with another anchor Aaron Brown. They both covered that day’s (September 11, 2001) terrorist attacks and Paula Zahn vehemently expressed her reaction and despair by witnessing those mind-writhing events.

Now Paula Zahn is hosting these criminal cases and now her channel would be hosting the 1982s murder case of Lee Rotatori.

Who Was Lee Rotatori?

Lee Rotatori was an exquisite lady from America, Michigan. Lee Rotatori at that time relocated to a new place for her work as she was working at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital near Council Bluffs. As her work demanded Lee Rotatori stayed at Best Western Frontier Motor Lodge hotel.

She was completely new to this place and she had to cope with several impediments while living in this new place. A beautiful and suave girl who happened to come to a new city in pursuit of having a new job and living a serene life was brutally murdered and after long 4 decades with the help of scientific technology, the perpetrator was brought in front of the law.

Murder Of Lee Rotatori

In 1982, on June 25, one fine morning the boss where Lee Rotatori works called several times to the hospital where she was staying as they were quite befuddled because Lee was not showing up for her first formal day of work.

A young 32-year-old American woman who was new to a place was struggling with her own issues. When Lee Rotatori failed to return the calls her boss assigned one or two employees to check her room. When they reached her hotel where she was staying they found her dead body lying on the floor completely perplexed by this unexpected scene this scene soon turned over into an investigation.

After the crime scene investigation, they inferred that Lee Rotatori was murdered by a single stab wound that pierced right into her heart. Moreover, the cruelest and irrefutable fact was Lee was sexually assaulted too.

The investigation soon ceased as they all failed miserably to find any loopholes or leading facts from the crime scene. Lee Rotatori’s employer and other organizations came up with regard but to no avail. The perpetrator was on the loose and for four decades he concealed his real devil identity and lived among the public as a scott-free man.

The chilling murder of Lee Rotatori, and the bizarre crime scene evidence police found inside her motel room, mark the beginning of a heartbreaking homicide investigation with multiple victims. "Room 106" premieres Sunday at 10 pm/9c on Investigation Discovery and discovery+! pic.twitter.com/mlZe4PJiIA — On The Case With Paula Zahn (@OTCPaulaZahn) September 27, 2022

When the investigation was going on everyone initially looked at Lee Rotatori’s husband Gerald Jerry Stanley Nemke as a person of interest. The sole reason for the authorities to consider Lee Rotatori’s husband as a suspect was that Stanley Nemke had an irrefutable past criminal background. At the very young age of seventeen, Stanley Nemke bludgeoned Marilyn Duncan, a 16-year-old waitress. She was bludgeoned with a brick to death and Stanley Nemke was sentenced to death. Later during a retrial, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison, and later he got released on parole.

Why Lee Rotatori married a man who was once a cold-blooded murderer is yet an obscure fact but they were living happily as we presume.

But with a quick time, he was out of the equation when the investigators determined that Stanley Nemke had a solid alibi.

Who Was This Cruelest Perpetrator?

After the long four decades, the besmirched perpetrator was found with the help of modern technology and the investigation team owes the scientific technology for it. Everyone who was the investigator of Lee Rotatori’s case failed miserably and they found it very confounding that the killer is very sophisticated and that he has managed to leave no traces which would come at his door. But truth cannot be hidden forever and it will find its way back even after decades or centuries.

In 2019, the authorities happened to get a shred of DNA evidence in a selcouth attempt to identify an anonymous odd suspect. Using modern technology, Investigative genetic genealogy the authorities found the culprit in 2022. The name of this ruthless monster was Thomas Oscar Freeman. With the help of modern technology they finally after decades of toil found the perpetrator. A man with a cold heart, a psychopath, who brutally murdered and assaulted a naive lady who has no idea why and how she became his prey.

Volunteer genealogy expert Eric Schubert was presented a Special Recognition Award for his assistance in helping solve the 1982 cold case murder of Lee Rotatori pic.twitter.com/UwvhdbIMK2 — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) April 26, 2022

The strategy through which the authorities confirmed Freeman as the perpetrator was by a volunteer genealogist and a student named Eric Schubert. The DNA found at the crime scene in 2019 was that of Thomas Freeman as his daughter without denying gave her DNA sample. The daughter of the perpetrator without being hesitant gave her sample and with modern technology, the authorities confirmed Thomas Oscar Freeman as the cruelest perpetrator of the murder.

What Happened To Thomas Freeman, The Perpetrator?

Albeit the mystery behind the 1982 murder case was resolved by the time the perpetrator was murdered by an anonymous person in Illinois. According to reports, his body of Freeman was found decomposed and the forensic team inferred that he died three months when they discovered the body in a shallow grave. The mystery behind this death is now open to investigation and the authorities firmly believe that the two murders are somehow connected.

