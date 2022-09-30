Gavin Escobar Net Worth – Who is Gavin Escobar Wife?

No football lover will be at peace ever since the world was stricken with the news of Gavin Escobar’s death, which was quite a sudden departure. Gavin Escobar was killed in a rock climbing accident on September 28, 2022.

Woefully, the confirmed news broke to the disappointment of his fans, who have been constantly cheering for Gavin Escobar throughout his six seasons in the NFL. Without further ado, learn more about Gavin Escobar’s net worth, early life, personal life, career, and height.

What Was Gavin Escobar Net Worth?

Gavin Escobar, who was picked 47th in the NFL after being drafted into the NFL in 2013, was a popular American Football player. At the time of his demise, Gavin Escobar’s net worth was estimated to be $23- $24 million USD.

Since Gavin was a hardworking person, who does not compromise with his profession, he continuously managed to heighten his net worth year by year. Gavin Escobar’s dedication to his profession is something to adore. Gavin, who is said to have an amazing car collection, was respected a lot by his teammates and fans.

Gavin Escobar Salary

By far, Gavin has played a number of games, which has definitely brought him good fortune. Gavin Escobar’s annual salary is estimated to be $5000 – $7000 USD. Since Escobar was cash-rich, there is a probability for the rumor which claimed Gavin Escobar to have bought a $100 million property, is true and authentic.

Gavin Escobar Early Life

The NBL star, Gavin Escobar was born on February 3, 1991, in New York City. He went to Santa Margarita Catholic High School, California. Escobar was one of the fort’s choices for the school authorities when it came to football and basketball. In 2008, he was a Trinity League second-team selection on offense after he made 37 receptions for 130 yards. Eventually, Gavin Esv=cobar was termed as the player of the game for his incredible performance.

Gavin Escobar College Career

In 2010, Gavin Escobar commenced 12 games, creating 29 receptions for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. In the following years, Escobar couldn’t perform well as he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and was redshirted until his tumor was removed.

Escobar received a football scholarship from San Diego University and for three years, until 2012, he played for the Aztecs. During his final season, 2011-2012, he was a first-team ALL-MWC selection. To secure his college career, Escobar registered 122 receptions for 17 touchdowns and 1,646 yards. During the second half of the 2013 NFL Draft, Escobar was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. It was a surprise choice for the franchise after going through mixed thoughts regarding Martellus Bennett, Anthony Fasano as well as Gavin Escobar.

Gavin Escobar Professional Career

Over the years, Escobar has been on and off with multiple football leagues like Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and San Diego Fleet.

Gavin Escobar’s career in Dallas Cowboys

At the age of 22, Gavin Escobar made his debut with the Cowboys, where he played against New York Giants on September 8, 2013. During Escobar’s rookie season, he was used sparingly, registering 9 receptions for 134 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Previously, he was expected to be a pass.

Throughout the second season as well, Escobar had to remain as a backup. Later, he was finally passed on the depth chart by James Hanna. Eventually, Escobar became efficient on special teams as a red zone target.

Years passed and Escobar was still unable to elevate his position 9n the team’s offense. He remained as the third-string right end. In 2015, Escobar suffered a serious injury during his game against the New York Jets. Soon, Escobar was placed on the injured reserve list so that he could be promoted to the 53-man roster.

In 2016, Escobar’s quick recovery made him eligible to have a complete p[articipation in the training camp. However, he was not a better option as an in-line blocker.

Gavin Escobar’s career in Kansas City Chiefs

On March 31, 2017, Escobar signed a 1-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. At the time, starter Travis Kelce was recovering from an off-season shoulder surgery plus backup Demetrius Harris was arrested for unauthorized possession of paraphernalia. However, Escobar could not last there for a longer period as he could not surpass the performance of Ross Travis.

Gavin Escobar’s career in Baltimore Ravens

Right after Baltimore Ravens tight end, Maxx Williams injured his ankle, Escobar replaced him, signing the contract on October 23, 2017. On November 18, Escobar was released leaving his position to Danny Woodhead.

Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar died in a rock climbing accident in California on Wednesday, according to the USA Today. He was 31. pic.twitter.com/GJZj2koBZP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 30, 2022

Gavin Escobar’s career in Cleveland Browns

After being released from the Baltimore Ravens, Escobar signed a future contract on January 15, 2018, with the Cleveland Browns. He could only stay there for 3 months as Escobar was released on April 12, 2018.

Gavin Escobar’s career in Miami Dolphins

On April 16, 2018, Escobar signed another contract with Miami Dolphins but was released on September 1, 2018, only to resign five days later. He was then again released on September 11, 2018.

Gavin Escobar’s career in San Diego Fleet

After being released from his former team, Escobar joined San Diego Fleet but was placed on injured reserve from April 1, 2019, to a specific time. In late April, the league ceased its operations.

Gavin Escobar Wife, Personal Life

Who is Gavin Escobar wife? He was married to Sarah and they were a couple until his death. They had two kids. Apparently, during his last time, Escobar was serving as a firefighter for the Long Beach Fire Department, California.

Gavin Escobar’s Height

Gavin Escobar is 4 feet 5 inches tall and is a person who loves inspiring others regarding physical fitness. His weight is approximately 143 lbs.

