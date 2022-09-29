Will There Be Overlord Season 5?

Overlord is a Japanese anime television series based on Kugane Maruyama’s eponymous light book series, which he illustrated. Madhouse produced the series, which was directed by Naoyuki It, with a script written by Yukie Sugawara and music by Shoji Katayama.

From July 7 to September 29, 2015, Overlord aired on AT-X, with supplementary broadcasts by Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11. The second season was broadcast on MBS. From January 10 through April 4, 2018, the second season aired. From July 11 until October 2, 2018, the third season aired.

On May 8, 2021, a fourth season and an anime film covering the series Holy Kingdom Arc were announced. The fourth season broadcast is from July 5 to September 27, 2022. The cast and crew reassembled for the fourth season to reprise their roles. The Overlord season 5 release date has not been declared yet.

Is Overlord Season 5 Now In Production?

“The Witch of the Falling Kingdom,” the concluding episode of Overlord Season 4, was just published by Studio Madhouse. The producers produced a magnificent climax to an incredible season, leaving the community wanting more of Ainz’s adventure.

Overlord is a hugely successful anime series with millions of viewers, so it’s no wonder that fans are already excited about Season 5. The final episode of Overlord delivered an intriguing twist by revealing Renner’s Demon form.

The conclusion almost turned the 13th episode into a musical, and Renner’s dancing number had everyone excited for the series’ future. The episode ended with the words “The End Begins,” indicating that the Overlord anime is far from over. The Official release date of Overlord season 5 is not announced yet.

Animation

Action

Adventure Season 5 Country of origin Japan Language Japanese, English Production Company Madhouse Original release July 7, 2015 Overlord Season 5 Release Date Not Yet Confirmed

Overlord Season 3 Expected Release Date

The Overlord season 5 release date has yet to be determined. Season 5 might take years to complete due to a lack of source material. Following that, we will hypothesize when Season 5 will most likely be published. The production committee is most likely waiting for the author to release volumes 17 and 18 before beginning work on season 5.

Volume 17 is expected to be released next year. Overlord volume 16 was released in Japan in July 2022, with the English edition following in November. Fortunately, the author, Maruyama, intends to issue Vol 17 and 18 in quick succession, ensuring that there will be enough source material for season 5 by the end of 2024.

An anime season of 13 episodes typically takes 18 months to 2 years to finish production (from animating to dubbing). Season 5 of Overlord will most certainly be published in 2026, four years from now.

Overlord Plot: Returns With A New Season?

Season 5’s plot revolves around the Elf kingdom. Ainz wants to take a break following the demise of the Kingdom. We learned in season 4 that Ainz wants Aura and Mare to become acquainted with their people, Elves. Ainz and the twins go on vacation to the Kingdom of Elves.

The Slane Theocracy, on the other hand, assaults the Elven monarch, thinking that Ainz would side with the Elves, making their war against the Sorcerer Kingdom even more difficult. Season 5 of Overlord has not been revealed since there is insufficient material to adapt.

Season 5 will most likely be released in 2026. A film sequel is presently under production, although there is no set release date.

Where To Watch Overlord Season 5

Funimation and Netflix are the best legal options for seeing all of Overlord’s episodes in order. Funimation is available in the United States, whereas Netflix and Crunchyroll are available in other countries. If you have Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video is also the best option. Overlord Season 5 release date is not yet confirmed.

Meet The Cast In Overlord Season 5

Satoshi Hino will reprise his role as Ainz Ooal Gown, the most revered Supreme Being of Nazarick and the series’ primary protagonist. Yumi Hara will reprise her role as the high-ranking and needily-affectionate Albedo, who was revealed in Season 3 to be a virgin succubus. Sumire Uesaka reprises her role as Shalltear Bloodfallen, the harsh, icy, and dreadful, but yet rather beautiful, little monster. Kenta Myake will reprise his role as the Guardian Cocytus in Season 4.

Emiri Kat and Yumi Uchiyama will return as Aura and Mare, the gender-bending sixth-floor Guardians. Masayuki Katou is thought to be the voice of Demiurge, the blade-tailed seventh-floor Guardian and head of NPC defenses. There is no information known about the fifth season of Overlord.

The Talks On Social Media About Overlord

With the conclusion of Overlord Season 4, fans will be relieved to learn that they will soon be receiving more than just another season. A 2D action game will also be available for the Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam.

The next game will follow the deceased cruel psychopath Clementine as she retrieves lost memories and utilizes martial arts while attempting to escape the Tomb of Nazarick, according to a new unique narrative written by Overlord novel author Kugane Maruyama. While no release date has been set, photographs of the 2D combat screen have been leaked on Twitter, and Overlord fans can’t wait to get their hands on it.

With the enormous popularity of Overlord’s previous seasons, supporters are a little concerned about its fifth season, since many expected seasons 4 to be the final season of Overlord. But there is good news: Overlord will return in the future season. I’m hoping that Season 5 of Overlord will be released shortly. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Overlord Season 5 release.

What Can We Expect From From Overlord Season 5

Overlord is a dark fantasy anime based on Kugane Maruyama‘s Japanese novel of the same name. Season 1 of Overlord was a thirteen-episode series that launched in the summer of 2015 and covered the first three volumes of the light novels. The anime adaption, produced by Madhouse and directed by Naoyuki Itou, aired from July 7 to September 29, 2015.

“Clattanoia” by OxT serves as the opening theme, while “L.L.L.” by Myth & Roid serves as the closing theme. On February 25, 2017, and March 11, 2017, two compilation anime films recounting the events of the anime television series were released in Japan. Season 2 of the anime television series, named Overlord II, was revealed at theatrical screenings of the second compilation film.

Overlord II, like the previous season, was a thirteen-episode series that began on January 9th, 2018, and covered light novel volumes 4 to 6. Season 3, Overlord III, was announced on April 3, 2018, and will be broadcast on July 10, 2018. “Voracity” by Myth & Roid serves as the opening theme, while “Silent Solitude” by OxT serves as the closing song.

Overlord III premiered on July 10th, 2018, and concluded on October 2nd, 2018. Volumes 7 through 9 of the light novel series are covered. Season 4, Overlord IV, was reported to be under production on May 8, 2021, in a special broadcast by the cast.

The Overlord Season 4 anime TV series will premiere on July 5, 2022, according to an announcement made on March 12, 2022. The opening theme is “HOLLOW HUNGER” by OxT, while the ending theme is “No Man’s Dawn” by Mayu Maeshima. Volumes 10, 11, and 14 of the light novel series are included.

For the time being, Studio Madhouse is fully focused on the film, hence season 5 has yet to be revealed. However, considering Overlord’s massive popularity and a rating of 8.32 on My Anime List, an official announcement for the fifth season is only a formality.

