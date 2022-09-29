Menu
Emma Chamberlain Net Worth: How Rich Is The YouTube Star? Bio, Career

Emma Chamberlain Net Worth

Every month Emma Chamberlain surprises us with something. This time the YouTube star has blown our minds with the interior design of her beautiful house in Los Angeles. Emma Chamberlain currently has a net worth of 90 million US Dollars.

Emma Chamberlain is known for her vibrant personality but the last thing that people have expected from the 21-year-old YouTube star is a house that looks aesthetically pleasing.

As aesthetic and beautiful as Emma Chamberlain’s house seems to be, it also screams money. This made people wonder what might be the net worth of the 21-year-old woman who raised all her wealth and fortunes through the internet. Get to know Emma Chamberlain’s net worth and more about her personal life in this post. 

Emma Chamberlain: Early Life

Emma Chamberlain was born on May 22, 2001, as the only child of Michael John Chamberlain and Sophia Pinetree Chamberlain. Emma was born and brought up in San Bruno, California. Her parents got divorced when she was 5 years old but they had a healthy relationship with each other.

Full NameEmma Frances Chamberlain
Date Of BirthMay 22, 2001
Home TownSan Bruno, California, United States
Age21 Year Old
NationalityAmerican
ReligionSpiritual
AddressBeverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States
SchoolCentral Middle School, San Carlos
Notre Dame High School, Belmont
CollegeN/A
QualificationGraduate
HobbiesWorkout, Doing Yoga, Dancing, Travelling & Writing
Marital StatusUnmarried
Net Worth90 million US Dollars

The YouTuber said that her parents loved her very much but they also struggled financially. Most times the Chamberlain family wasn’t able to go to a movie and have food at their favorite restaurant because they didn’t have enough money.

Emma started watching YouTube at the age of 6, shortly after her parents got divorced. Emma says that YouTube videos made her happy at that time and it has helped her connect with people. Emma Chamberlain attended the Central Middle School in San Bruno, California and then she attended Notre Dame High School.

When Emma was in her sophomore year, she started creating content for her Instagram which mainly included videos of her and her friends dancing to songs that they have found on SoundCloud. For Emma, posting videos on Instagram was happiness and when her school’s admiration banned her from vlogging on school premises, she dropped out of Notre Dame High School with her parents’ support.

Emma Chamberlain’s Net Worth

Emma Chamberlain currently has a net worth of 90 million US Dollars. Emma started her career on YouTube as a vlogger and then she ventured into many businesses and partnerships with luxury brands like Levi’s and Louis Vuitton.

The social media star earns up to $60,000 for promoting brands on her social media, which is huge earning if you really consider it. The internet personality’s monthly income is $430,000 and her salary is $60,000. Emma Chamberlain has earned over 4 million US dollars through YouTube and she also has many assets that add to her long list of wealth. 

Emma Chamberlain: Career

Shortly after dropping out of school, Emma Chamberlain decided to start her YouTube channel. She started her YouTube channel in the year 2016 but she posted her first video only one year after starting the channel. Her first video was titled City Inspired Summer Lookbook and the video featured a few outfits that she has styled on her own.

Even though Chamberlain was very anxious when he posted her first video, she slowly started loving it and posting more videos about travel diaries, story times, DIY, shopping hauls, and more. Within a few months, Emma started gaining a lot of subscribers on YouTube and became a famous vlogger.

In 2018, Emma Chamberlain moved to Bay Area, Los Angeles, and formed a squad with famous YouTubers James Charles and The Dolan Twins.

She posted a video with fellow YouTubers that was titled ‘a road trip to vegas’. This video of her gave her massive popularity and millions of people watched it. The four YouTubers were featured in the YouTube rewind 2018 for their video and they were also nominated for the 2019 YouTube Ensemble Shorty Award.

The same year Emma Chamberlain landed a collaboration with the shopping app Dote and in early 2018, she was sent to Texas by the team of Dote to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with many other YouTubers with whom she formed the group ‘The Girdies’ to represent the shopping app.

In July 2018, Dote released a clothing line created by Emma with the name Low Key/ High Key Emma and it was a massive success. The YouTube star cut ties with Dote after controversies surged about the company being racist. 

After expanding her career on YouTube, Emma Chamberlain slowly started stepping into the fashion world. Emma Chamberlain hosted the Teen Vogue event at the New York Fashion Week that was held in September 2019.

In March 2019, she attended the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton and she was paired with fellow YouTuber Karlie Kloss at the event. She also collaborated with Calvin Klein for various shoots and videos. In February 2020, Emma Chamberlain was featured in Cosmopolitan with the tagline ‘ the most famous girl in the world’.

Shortly after her feature in Cosmopolitan, she appeared in the Italian version of the magazine and also in the Dutch version. In 2021, she attended the Met Gala as a host and she wore an outfit by Louis Vuitton to represent the brand.

Currently, Emma Chamberlain is a YouTuber, Instagram personality, and business woman. She also has hosted many fashion events and has walked the runway for many brands.

Emma Chamberlain started her podcast on April 11, 2019, and the first episode was titled ‘Anything Goes Wrong’. The podcast is produced is Ramble official and in the podcast, Chamberlain talks about an issue or topic in every episode.

Along with being a YouTube star who mainly vlogged about fashion and travel diaries, Chamberlain also talked about many public issues such as mental health, eating disorder, body shaming, and more. Presently, Emma Chamberlain has 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 16.1 million followers on Instagram. 

Emma Chamberlain: Relationships

Emma Chamberlain is dating American singer Tucker Pillsbury who is known for his stage name ‘Role Model’. Emma had been very private about her relationship with Pillsbury and the two made their relationship only in 2022 when they appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Emma Chamberlain: Awards

Throughout her career as an internet personality, Emma Chamberlain won many awards. In the 2018 Steamy Awards, she won the award of the breakout creator and in the same awards, she was also nominated for first person and creator of the year category.

The next year, Emma won the Teen Choice Female Web Star Award and in the same year, she was also nominated for two Shorty Awards, Breakout YouTuber of The Year and YouTuber of The Year. In 2020, Emma’s podcast won the best podcaster award at Shorty Awards 2020.

In that year, she was nominated for 5 Stream Awards and won two of them, which are the First Person Award and the Creator Product award. In 2020, Emma Chamberlain also won the award of People Choice Social Star of 2020 and Pop Podcast of 2020. 

Emma Chamberlain: Lifestyle

The YouTube star is living a luxurious life right now and seems that she is enjoying every moment that she missed out on in her teen years because of her parent’s financial problems. Emma Chamberlain is presently living in San Mateo, California in a 5,400 sqft luxurious house.

Her list of assets includes 6 real estate properties and she also has many cars including the Porsche Macan and Tesla Model X. She also has an invested stock value of $8 million which includes ventures like Netflix, Mastercard, and Apple. 

Emma Chamberlain: Salary and Yearly Income

Emma Chamberlain has multiple sources of income and this includes her YouTube channel, Instagram account, brand promotion, her business venture, and more. Chamberlain’s monthly income is $430,000 and her yearly income is around $120,000 to $200,000. 

Emma Chamberlain: Physical Features

Emma Chamberlain stands at a height of 5 ft 4 inches and weighs about 114 lb. The YouTube star has blue eyes and blond hair. 

Emma Chamberlain: The Talk On Social Media

Emma Chamberlain has always been a talk on social media. A few months Emma Chamberlain was everyone’s discussion after she appeared at the Met Gala 2022.

People who actually watched the Met Gala for the outfit were more interested to talk about Chamberlain’s interaction with rapper Jack Harlow than anything else. In a video of her interviewing Jack Harlow, the singer leaves the interview saying love you to the camera and to which Chamberlain responds love you.

After that moment, we can see Chamberlain’s embarrassed face, and soon this video became a meme. Many content creators recreated this scene and it became an Instagram trend. 

Presently people are talking about Emma Chamberlain on social media and this time, it isn’t about an embarrassing interaction. A few days back, Architectural Digest featured Emma Chamberlain’s home in Los Angeles.

Netizens were awe-struck by the beauty of the home and they were all praising the interior of the house. A person tweeted that EmmaChamberlain’s house is dreamy and they also want a house like hers. To be honest, Chamberlain’s house does indeed look very dreamy and aesthetic. 

