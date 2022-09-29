Menu
Coolio Net Worth: How Rich Was ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper? Bio, Career

Written by James Edward
Estimated reading time: 8 minutes
Coolio Net Worth

Artis Leon Ivey Jr one of the highly influential and disparate rappers among his other contemporaries became highly popular with his unique talents. Coolio was one of the most incredibly talented American rappers and record producers with a net worth estimated at $1.5 Million.

He is professionally known as Coolio and is an effervescent personality who has garnered tremendous love and affection from people across the globe. Coolio is an astounding American rapper, actor, and record producer. Unfortunately Coolio died on September 28, 2022, at 59.

Coolio Biography

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, popularly known by the professional name of  Coolio was born on August 1, 1963, in Monessen, Pennsylvania. He was a great figure in the rapper musicians including other genres like west coast hip pop, gangsta rap, G-funk, and pop rap. But unfortunately Coolio passed away on 28 September 2022.

Coolio Net Worth

The cause of death is yet unknown and as per reports, Coolio was found lying on the bathroom floor unresponsively his manager reported that this might be a clear case of a heart attack. 

Other than being an utterly wonderful rapper, Coolio was also an actor, chef, and record producer by profession. Coolio was married to Josefa Salinas and he is the father of six children. More details about his parents and livelihood are not known yet. 

Full NameArtis Leon Ivey Jr.
BornAugust 1, 1963
Age59
OccupationRapper
Singer
Record Producer
Chef
Screenwriter
Voice actor
Film actor
SpouseJosefa Salinas
Children6
OriginLos Angeles, California
Net Worth$1.5 Million
DiedSeptember 28, 2022
Cause of deathCardiac arrest

Coolio is best known for his Grammy Award massive successful hit single ‘Gangsta’s Paradise. With this single hit, Coolio rose to prominence within a snap of fingers. He was a rapper with the requisite talents to make his career steep.

Coolio Net Worth

Although the entertainment field incredibly musical industry is a too competitive field and only people with the highest unique talents can sustain their careers. The entertainment career would be ephemeral and people with vociferous abilities could reign the realm. Coolio was one of the most incredibly talented American rappers and record producers with a net worth estimated at $1.5 Million. Most of his wealth is acquired from his musical field rather than his other ventures.

Coolio Early Life 

Coolio was a fetching person with an effervescent personality born on August 1, 1963, Coolio was at his 59 years of age. Death found its way back along with Coolio and his sudden departure has left the world in deep sorrow and shock. 

Coolio Net Worth

Coolio was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania and in order to pursue more in his career, he moved to Compton, California. Coolio attended Compton Community College. He was between jobs and Coolio had to do several jobs to meet both ends and so he worked as a Volunteer in firefighting and also as security at Los Angeles International Airport. 

Coolio Career Beginnings

After doing several jobs in order to survive before being a rapper, in 1987 a door was opened in front of Coolio which he never anticipated and he recorded his debut single titled Whatcha Gonna do? Following this unexpected hit, Coolio recorded What Makes You Dance in 1988 and that was also highly remarkable.

By releasing these two records Coolio tried hard to make new connections with several people in LA. Finally, for his sake, Coolie ended up joining one of the prominent groups of that time WC and the Maad Circle. This group was led by the rapper WC. 

This group together created a new variety of albums titled Ain’t a Damn Thang Changed and Coolio was regarded as the credited co-contributor on the group. After his collaboration with the WC and the Maad circle group, in 1994 Coolio signed to Tommy Boy Records.

This contract was a cornerstone in his career of Coolio and he released his debut album It Takes a Thief as a solo performer. Following this album Coolio received recognition and by his other lead single album named Fantastic Voyage, Coolie happened to receive massive accolades and heavy rotation on MTV surprisingly this album peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Coolio’s life took its turn and he was indeed surprised when his Fantastic Voyage became regarded as the biggest rap single of the year. Following this great news, Coolio’s other minor but effective album hits were County Line and I Remember. 

The milestone in Coolio’s career was the release of Gangsta’s Paradise in 1995. Being an innovative and resounding song, this song was highly regarded as one of the most successful rap songs of all time. This album inexplicably topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. 

With this one single track, Coolio rose to prominence and he doesn’t have to turn back in his career. His other recording that followed was accepted and acclaimed by several people. 

Other than being this awfully wonderful rapper, Coolio appeared on several TV Shows. 2009 Coolio appeared on Celebrity Big Brother as a housemate and also he got the chance to appear on Ultimate Big Brother. Later in 2019, Coolio with his charming appeared on the Irish rap group Escape Wagon. 

Apart from these, Coolio was a philanthropist and with Jarez, a jazz saxophonist educated students about global warming at historically black colleges and universities. Moreover Coolio often spoke for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. As once Coolio stated that he and his children were suffering inexplicably from this asthma complication. 

Coolio Personal Life 

As per reports, Coolio married Josefa Salinas in 1996 and surprisingly got divorced in 2000. Coolio had six children and more details about it are obscure. 

His sudden death was shocking to his fans across the globe; the cause of his death is unknown. 

Later Coolio had to face umpteen controversial accusations for robbery and causing bodily injury. Also, Coolio and his group were arrested for their unapologetic deed of having a loaded firearm inside of a book bag. This incident was at Los Angeles International Airport. Coolio was subjected to these sorts of legal issues without being aware of the ramifications that can cause his career. 

Coolio Personal Life 

Coolio Awards And Honours

  • Coolio won Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance
  • He won American Music Awards
  • Coolio won MTV VMA awards thrice
  • Coolio was nominated for the American Music Awards twice
  • He was nominated for Grammy Awards six times
  • He was nominated for MTV VMA Awards six times

Totally Coolio has won 5 awards and was nominated 14 times for his excellency in his career as an amazing rapper. 

