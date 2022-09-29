The ongoing manga series titled Classroom of the Elite was turned into an anime series with the same name which was released in the year 2017. The series has had 2 seasons up until now and it has been revived for a third. Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Release Date has not been officially announced yet but we do know that the show is going to be released soon.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about Classroom of the Elite season 3 plot, cast, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

From Where Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Would Take Off?

Not much about the Classroom of the Elite season 3 plot has been revealed yet but it is safe to assume that the show will pick up from where it left off.

The new season is going to use the 8th volume as a source of inspiration for its content and that means the show is going to revolve around the main characters in their third semester at the Tokyo Metropolitan High School for Advanced Education.

Anime Classroom Of The Elite Directed by Seiji Kishi Stars Shoya ChibaAkari

KitôYurika Kubo Genres Animation

Thriller Release date July 12, 2017 Country of origin Japan Languages Japanese

English Episodes 25 Classroom Of The Elite Season 3

Release Date 2023 Original network AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS,

Sun TV, TVQ, BS11

A special exam is going to be held which is called the “Mixed Training Camp”. The different groups of the school will be seen interacting and the group with the highest score will be given extra points.

It is not just confined to that, the group leader of the team that comes last will be expelled from the prestigious school. Since expulsion is on cards, the students are under a lot of pressure and that will be beautifully displayed in the new season with the help of the main characters.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Release Date Predictions

As it has already been mentioned, the first season of Classroom of the Elite premiered in the year 2017 followed by the second season which was released in 2022 and concluded on September 26, 2022.

The 2 seasons adapted some of the volumes from the light novel series of the manga which has the same title. Classroom of the Elite season 3 release date has not been officially announced yet but we do know that the new season will be available for the audience to watch in the year 2023.

The release date will most likely be confirmed soon towards the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023. Classroom of the Elite season 3 spoilers suggest that the new season is going to adapt the 8th volume of the manga series since the first 2 seasons covered 7 volumes of the same.

We cannot be sure what other additional content will be used as inspiration and if the anime is entirely going to use the manga as its source.

Also Check: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Scheduled For 2023!

Ayakashi Triangle Anime Release Date Scheduled For 2023!!

Where To Watch Classrooms Of The Elite Season 3?

The original networks of the series titled Classroom of the Elite are AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS, Sun TV, TVQ, BS11, and Animax Asia. Classroom of the Elite season 3 streaming is also expected to take place on the original networks along with the famous platforms Crunchyroll, Funimation, and iQIYI.

Crunchyroll and Muse Communication have licensed the show and the series is available with subtitles on Crunchyroll while Funimation, has the dubbed version. The upcoming season of Classroom of the Elite will be available on these platforms upon its release and as of now, there is no confirmation of the same.

Its predecessors streamed on these platforms and Classroom of the Elite season 3 streaming is said to take place sometime in the year 2023.

The Classroom of the Elite cast And Their Voice Actors

The Classroom of the Elite cast include the characters along with their voice actors(both Japanese and English) that are listed below.

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji- Shoya Chiba, Justin Briner (English).

Suzune Horikita- Akari Kito, Felecia Angelle (English).

Kikyou Kushida- Yurika Kubo, Sarah Wiedenheft (English).

Airi Sakura- M.A.O, Leah Clarke(English).

Kei Karuizawa- Ayana Taketatsu, Bryan Apprill(English).

Yousuke Hirata- Ryoto Osaka, Dallas Reid (English).

Mio Ibuki- Mikako Komatsu, Jamie Marchi(English).

Honami Ichinose- Nao Toyama, Kriti Rothrock(English).

Arisu Sakayanagi- Rina Hidaka, Trina Nishimura(English).

Kouhei Katsuragi – Satoshi Hino, Jarrod Greene(English).

Manabu Horikita- Yuichiro Umehara, David Matranga (English).

Akane Tachibana- Konomi Kohara, Apphia Yu(English).

Sae Chabashira- Rina Sato, Jennifer Alyx(English).

Chie Hoshinomiya – Hisako Kanemoto, Sara Ragsdale (English).

Classroom of the Elite season 3 cast will include most of its main characters since they form the premise of the show. Characters including Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, Suzune Horikita, Kikyou Kushida, Airi Sakura, Yousuke Hirata, and more are expected to be revived. The series will include new characters but there is no confirmation about that yet.

The Talk On Social Media

Classroom of the Elite has a fair and decent rating and has received a significant number of positive reviews over the years. Although it is not as popular as some of the other anime, the show has a devoted fan base who are eagerly looking forward to the new season.

"Classroom of the Elite" Tv anime season 3 is scheduled for 2023.#ClassroomOfTheElite pic.twitter.com/Ocbh2GCxE2 — Anime Moon (@animemoon_) September 27, 2022

The anime series has fan pages dedicated to it on social media and the audience has expressed how pleased they are that the creators decided to release the new season within a short span of time unlike the large gap between the first and second season of Classroom of the Elite.

The readers and fans have also expressed that the ending of the second season was exciting and that the revival of this show was a great decision.

What To Expect From Classroom Of The Elite Season 3?

The first two seasons have covered around 7 volumes of the light novel series and the third season is expected to begin from the 8th volume as mentioned earlier in the article. It is only fair that we expect good things from the upcoming season since the first two seasons of the series were fairly good.

The second season finale holds promise and the material that is left for the adaption is also very intriguing. Hence, the audience can expect to be thoroughly entertained by Classroom of the Elite season 3.

Any Episode Guide For Classroom Of The Elite Season 3?

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episodes have not been released yet since the creators of the anime series haven’t confirmed its release date. If the new season follows a pattern similar to its previous seasons, then the show is expected to have around 12 to 13 episodes.

Is There Any Trailer Out?

Classroom of the Elite season 3 trailer has not been released as of now and it is expected to be out once the creators give the audience an official release date for the upcoming season.

Must Check:

Top 10 Trending Anime Of The Week – Check Out The Best Anime To Watch This Week

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 expected Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Spoilers, And More Updates