Zack Estrin, The “Lost In Space,”  Showrunner Has Died At 51

Zack Estrin, a prolific television writer and producer best known for his work on shows like “Prison Break” and “Lost in Space,” has died on 23 September 2022. He was 51. Estrin’s cause of death is currently not confirmed, but few reports are pointing toward a cardiac arrest, while he was jogging in Hermosa Beach, California. His passing was confirmed after representatives revealed it on Friday.

Estrin got his start in the TV industry working on popular shows like “Charmed,” “Dawson’s Creek,” and “Tru Calling.” He later went on to serve as co-executive producer of Fox’s “Prison Break.”

In recent years, Estrin served as showrunner and executive producer of two ABC paranormal thrillers, “The River” and “The Whispers.” He was also the co-creator and executive producer of ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.”

Estrin’s most recent project was serving as showrunner on Netflix’s reboot of the classic ’60s TV series “Lost in Space.” The show is currently in its second season.

Zack Estrin’s Early Life & Family

Zack Estrin was born in Woodland, California in 1971. He spend very little time in California since his whole family moved to New York due to his father’s Job. His father Jonathan Estrin was also a screenwriter and this inspired Estrin to work in the same field.

Zack’s family also includes his mother Patricia, and his sister, Amelia Burstyn. Zack Estrin was married to Kari Estrin, and they have two children. There are no personal or professional details about Kari on the internet, but our reporters are trying to reach the family and we will be updating more about Zack Estrin’s family soon.

Zack Estrin’s Cause Of Death

According to the available data, Zack Estrin died due to cardiac arrest while he was jogging in Hermosa Beach, California. He wasn’t having any illness or health conditions, the family mentioned in their statement.

Social media is already flooded with the news about his death and people are sharing his old photos on a Google Drive that is handled by Zack’s family and friends.

Heartbroken. The most joyous, wonderful, fun, caring, trusting, and supportive friend and creative parter I could ever imagine. I can’t believe you are gone. I love you, brother. We will watch over your family as you watch over us. I promise. 💔🙏✌️Always, C pic.twitter.com/iZUdA23RDb — Christopher Lennertz (@CLennertz) September 26, 2022

Gutted to read of the sudden passing of Zack Estrin. Lovely guy and absolutely dedicated to his loving family. Awful thing. ❤️❤️ — Ed McCardie (@mccardiekist) September 26, 2022

Zack Estrin, known for his work as executive producer Lost In Space and co-executive producer on Prison Break, passed away suddenly Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach. He was 51. Estrin,was in good health, died of suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing while jogging on the beach. 💉😷 — BuiltBackBettr (@BackBettr) September 26, 2022

